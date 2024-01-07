Chutney surprise

Then there was the restaurant favourite — a rich beef bolognese. I wanted to give it a different spin altogether, so I replaced the beef with minced lamb and made a sandwich out of it with grated cheese. It packed all the creamy deliciousness of a bolognese into the convenience of a sandwich and voilà! It was a surefire hit! Whenever I carried out my kitchen experiments, I would first serve the dishes to the executives of the hotel gathered for lunch. I would take their feedback and then tweak, improvise and improve my dishes. The kitchens were my laboratories and I saw myself as an alchemist — mixing, matching, blending, pairing, unpairing and stirring it all up into something new, unexpected and always fun. Once my experiments began to be well received, it added fuel to the fire of my imagination. But I also worked with a handicap — most of the chefs I worked with belonged to the old school of thought, preferring to fall back on traditional wisdom, recipes that had been handed down by word of mouth, and a hesitancy to push the boundaries. I had to lean on whatever books and magazines I could get to expand my knowledge. My dishes were my stories. I had my own language. I used my learning, my reading and my understanding of the grammar of cooking to create my signature style, with some quirky touches for effect. A slit green chilli where you least expect it, a fistful of tropical fruits in a savoury dish, completely new marinades for traditional dishes — I tried it all.