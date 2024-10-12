<p>A festival lunch deserves a special recipe, and today’s dish is inspired by the flavors of coastal Karnataka, renowned for its unique seafood and spices. While the famous Chicken Ghee Roast from Mangalore and Udupi has a huge fan following, vegetarians need not feel left out!</p><p>Sihi Kahi Chandru brings the same rich and flavorful ghee roast formula to create a mouthwatering Paneer Ghee Roast, perfect for a festive feast.</p><p>Joining him to taste this delectable dish is none other than coastal star Pramod Shetty, the acclaimed actor known for his recent standout role in the blockbuster hit Kantara.</p><p>Will Pramod Shetty give his stamp of approval to this vegetarian twist on a coastal classic? Watch to find out!</p>