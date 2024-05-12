Festive flavours

A Nepalese thali anyone?

For the Nepalese, the New Year is associated with rath yatras, temple visits and cleaning of homes. As part of the feasting, yomari (steamed rice flour dumplings filled with chaku or jaggery toffee, sesame seeds, khoya (evaporated milk solids), and shredded coconut) and sel roti (a traditional homemade sweet ring-shaped rice bread/doughnut) are served with aloo dum or meat curry. “Families get together to make yomari, and young people go around the neighbourhood singing, asking for yomari.

People make various shapes of yomari, including shapes of gods and goddesses such as Lakshmi, Ganesha, Kubera, and Saraswati, and place it in the bhakari — a large grain basket used for storing — as an offering to the gods, thanking them for a good harvest. In the town of Sankhu, locals also take out a procession for Lord Ganesha; and in Harisiddhi, locals perform a masked dance,” says Dechen Dolkar, owner of Utse, a restaurant that specialises in Himalayan cuisine. Utse celebrated the Nepalese New Year with a special thali prepared by the local ladies which consisted of sel roti, yamari, tomato chutney and chicken or meat curry.

“Our meat for the New Year is dry with gravy being served separately to dip the bread in. Desserts comprised of Indian sweets like gulab jamun, rasgulla or kheer. Rasgulla is interestingly served with curd for a unique taste,” adds Dechen.