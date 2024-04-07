Full meals & unlimited myths!

If there's ever a topic that constantly trends on Instagram, it is nutrition. More so, supplements. Powders, drinks, strips, pills, shakes — nutrients are being sold and consumed in many avatars but no one really seems to know (or care) whether we need supplements at all in the first place, or worse, whether they can end up causing us more harm than good. Despite the recent Supreme Court rap to an Ayurvedic company for its misleading ads about so-called herbal remedies, the universal penchant for the quick fix has now percolated down to grandmother's nuskas, now bottled and marketed as new-age elixirs for every ailment — from arthritis to insomnia and weight loss.