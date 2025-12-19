<p>Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant brand, Bastian, is facing fresh scrutiny following an IT department visit on Thursday, which her legal team called a 'routine verification' rather than a raid. This development comes a day after the police case was filed against the brand’s Bengaluru outlet for violating operating hours. While the actress co-owns the 2014-founded chain—which spans Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru—her lawyers have firmly denied that any search operations took place against her personally. As a co-owner of the popular brand, Shilpa continues to manage a growing empire with locations across major Indian cities and an upcoming launch in Goa. Here we list restaurants and their branches managed by the Bastian Hospitality Group, the celebrity-backed venture co-owned by Shilpa Shetty.</p>.<p>Bastian's original Bandra location, famous for seafood and high-energy vibes, closed earlier this year. The same group has now replaced it with a new concept, Ammakai.</p>.<p>Located in a Dadar skyscraper, this expensive restaurant offers the brand's modern dishes alongside breathtaking 360-degree views of the Mumbai skyline.</p>.<p>After the swift closure of Bastian Chinois shortly after its December 2024 opening, the group introduced Inka. A chef-led Peruvian-Asian destination in Lower Parel, this new concept delivers a bold, immersive dining experience.</p>.<p>Blondie by Bastian is a cozy, daytime-focused cafe in Khar that bridges the gap between luxury dining and casual coffee culture with its unique matcha bar and all-day breakfast classics.</p>.<p>Situated in The Westin Koregaon Park, Bastian Pune offers a unique cave-themed dining experience with a seating capacity for 220 guests.</p>.<p>Nestled within a grand heritage-style bungalow in the heart of the city, the Bengaluru outlet offers a serene escape with its vibrant greenery and a sophisticated open-air dining experience.</p>.<p>Bastian Riviera is a new dining-centric retreat in Goa that blends luxury accommodation with wellness and leisure. Located along the Morjim backwaters, it prioritises a curated lifestyle experience over a traditional hotel format.</p>