<p><strong>Gud Chana</strong>: Make your Lohri evening sweeter with gud chana. A traditional, iron-rich superfood that's perfect for the whole family, especially those looking for a healthy, low-calorie indulgence.</p>.<p><strong>Rewri</strong>: In Punjab, Lohri is celebrated with great fervour, family gatherings, and feasts that must include Rewari. A healthy substitute for chocolates, Rewri is a famous treat made of sesame seeds and jaggery. This popular confection is a rich source of minerals and helps to lower high blood pressure.</p>.<p><strong>Dry Fruit Gajak</strong>: This delicious, traditional sweet made of dry fruits, jaggery, and sesame seeds is a speciality of Indore. A perfect way to keep your body warm in winter, this crispy, crunchy treat is a must-have during Makar Sankranti.</p>.<p><strong>Chikki</strong>: This popular winter dessert, made of peanuts and jaggery, is a thick, brittle treat loved by all ages. It is a rich source of iron and helps in improving haemoglobin levels.</p>.<p><strong>Peanuts</strong>: Celebrate Lohri with peanuts to seek divine blessings. They are a high-protein winter superfood that keeps your energy levels high.</p>