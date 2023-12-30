Make this a sweet New Year

Cut-off box - Tiramisu trifle pudding (with a shortcut!) You need: Five sponge cake ‘fingers’ three teaspoons of instant coffee granules two tablespoons of coffee liqueur (or any flavour) one tablespoon of cocoa powder a bowl of thick vanilla custard a tin of mixed fruits (drain out the syrup) and whipped cream canister. Preparation: Mix coffee granules with two tablespoons of boiling water in a jug. Add the liqueur to this along with 75 ml of water. Mix it all and pour it in a shallow mixing bowl. Place sponge cakes in the shallow bowl containing the coffee mixture for a few seconds. Put bits of the soaked cake in a small glass jar. Spoon vanilla custard on the cake and then a large spoonful of fruits. Alternate the layers starting with the cake custard and fruits till you reach a few inches below the rim of the jar. Top the dessert with whipped cream and dust some cocoa powder or else top it with fruits. Instead of mixed fruits you could use strawberries or any fruit of the season. At midnight relish the sweetness and zest of coffee to get set for the New Year.