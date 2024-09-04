McDonald's India to offer burgers with multi-millet bun co-created with CSIR-CFTRI

New Delhi: McDonald's India, which operates a QSR chain in West and South through its franchise Westlife Foodworld, would offer burgers with multi-millet bun, which has been co-created with premier food technology research institute CSIR-CFTRI.

The company has partnered with CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), functioning under Ministry of Science & Technology, for this multi-millet bun and it will source millets directly from farmers.

This is the first-ever collaboration in the QSR (quick service restaurant) space, which combines CSIR-CFTRI's expertise with McDonald’s thrust for developing nutritious food options.