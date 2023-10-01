Like most ingredients, coffee grew in the wild forest of the Ethiopian plateau before a goat herder Kaldi chanced upon the berries, brewed it, and found the drink to be invigorating, albeit bitter. The find was reported to an abbot of the local monastery who introduced it to his peers, who in turn popularised it in the market and took it to the Arabian Peninsula. From here, coffee came to the masses and the aristocracy of Yemen, who in turn introduced it to Suleiman The Magnificent and his beloved Hurrem. Such was the love for the brew that it initiated coffee houses called Qahveh Khaneh — spaces where people met to enjoy coffee and some free-spirited talk. It was here that Baba Budan first discovered the bean that would soon weave a similar story in India two centuries later. The introduction of coffee in the harem of the Ottoman Empire proved to be the turning point for the bean’s future. Introduced as a perk to the Valide and to the Sultan’s favourite concubine, coffee soon became a part of the diplomatic table and travelled the world. In fact, from Hurrem Sultan to Kosem — the era of powerful women that is often referred to as the Sultanate of Women — coffee aced as this power broker. So much so that coffee makers of the time who are credited for designing the original technique of coffee roasting and slow brewing over hot sand were prized possessions during the reign of the Sultanas, and the most powerful people in the imperial court, and whichever royal house they went to as part of their political association. One of the many reasons that coffee was blamed when the women of the harem became too powerful than the Sultan themselves, with feeble attempts made to ban the brew under the reign of Murad IV.