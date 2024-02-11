It’s official. I’ve gained three kilograms in two weeks. That’s typically how a visit to the United States clings to me. For starters, no matter which state of the US I visit, I’m invariably confronted by the most expansive breakfast. Right now, I’m in Washington DC, a city that has on average as many places for a sumptuous breakfast as it has historical monuments. The cornucopia of all-day breakfast options runs the entire comfort food gamut — crab cake benedict, steak and eggs, pancake stacks or thick-cut French toast, with blueberries, strawberries, and chocolate chips. Choice confronts us at every turn.