Three flame-less dessert recipes

Do you happen to have a sweet tooth? Here are some easy desserts you can whip up for you and your family this weekend. They are flame-less and require only a handful of ingredients from your pantry.
Chocolate mug cake
Ingredients:
3 tbsp all-purpose flour
2 tbsp granulated sugar
1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
¼ tsp baking powder
A pinch of salt
3 tbsp milk
1 tbsp melted butter
1/8 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp chocolate chips (or any sprinkles of your choice)
Method:
Grease the inside of a microwave safe coffee mug with some butter.
In another bowl add flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. Stir the ingredients together.
Transfer the mixture to the mug. Add milk, melted butter, and vanilla extract and stir until smooth.
Sprinkle the chocolate chips on top.
Bake it in a microwave for 1 minute. Insert a toothpick to check if it is done. If not, bake it for another 30 seconds to one minute.
Let it cool for another 2 to 5 minutes and enjoy!
Fruit roll ups
Ingredients:
Bread
Choice of fruits
Mixed fruit jam
Peanut butter
Method:
Cut the crust of the bread slices. And flatten the slices with a rolling pin.
Cut the fruits of your choice into thin slices. You can also add pomegranate seeds, chopped grapes and berries too.
Spread a layer of peanut butter on one slice and jam on the other. Place them on top of each other.
Arrange your choice of fruits on top of the sandwich and gently roll it.
Spread some jam and peanut butter on the edge for the roll to seal the edges. Cut them to bite-size pieces.
You can also use toothpicks to keep the rolls from unravelling.
Fruity popsicles
Ingredients:
Fruits of your choice.
Popsicle mould (you can use small plastic cups and wooden ice cream sticks)
Honey (optional)
A pinch of salt
Method:
In a mixer, blend the fruits of your choice. You can blend two or more fruits together if you want a mixed fruit flavour.
Pour the juice into the popsicle moulds.
Chop some more fruits into small pieces and add them into the moulds. This will add some texture.
Pop them into the freezer and let them set for about 4 hours. If you are using plastic cups, insert the sticks in the middle after 30 to 40 minutes and let them freeze
completely.
When it is done, dip the mould into hot water for 5 seconds and carefully pull them out.
(Compiled by Samanvita Mahesh)