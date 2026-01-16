<p>New Delhi: India's youth and entrepreneurs are focused on solving real problems, and the Startup India mission has become a revolution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.</p>.<p>Speaking at a mega event marking a decade of the flagship programme 'Startup India', Modi said the ecosystem that started with four startups in 2014 has grown to over 125 active unicorns.</p>.<p>India is the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, with the startup tally now surpassing 2 lakh.</p>.<p>The Startup India momentum is accelerating, with unicorns launching IPOs and creating jobs, he said.</p>.<p>Indian youth is focused on solving real problems, and the Startup India mission has become a revolution, according to the PM.</p>.<p>Youth in tier-2 and 3 cities, even those in rural areas, are setting up their own ventures, Modi said.</p>.<p>Today, 45 per cent of startups have either one woman director or partner, he added.</p>.<p>Risk-taking, which was discouraged, has become mainstream, he observed, lauding India's startup founders for their "impressive" confidence and ambitions.</p>.<p>"Those risk-taking ideas that were earlier considered fringe, have now become fashion," he said, adding that the country's youth does not want to work in comfort zones. </p>