Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Migrant workers being tortured for speaking Bengali in BJP-ruled states: Mamata Banerjee

The demonstrators alleged that migrants from the district have been facing atrocities in other states for speaking Bengali.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 09:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeBengali

Follow us on :

Follow Us