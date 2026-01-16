Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Rahul Gandhi to meet Indore water contamination victims, visit affected locality on January 17

Gandhi would arrive in Indore on Saturday and meet affected persons undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital, a private facility, he told reporters.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 09:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiMadhya PradeshIndore

Follow us on :

Follow Us