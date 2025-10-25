<p>Aruna Kamat, a tech entrepreneur, was always comfortable in her regular shirt-trouser combo or even T-shirt and jeans attire. But once during a pitch to a panel of investors, she found her casual attire was perceived as not-so-serious. </p><p>That is when she realised she was clueless about the right fits, colours, garments, footwear, make-up and the whole spectrum of grooming.</p>.<p>Aruna has now taken on board Meher Shaw, a personal stylist, who helps her groom during public appearances. Personal stylists are different from personal shoppers who only do the right shopping, suitable to your personality and budget. </p><p>They go beyond attire into shaping your overall look suitable for the occasion.</p>.<p><strong>Get your style right</strong></p><p>In a world where appearance often precedes introduction, the role of a personal stylist has moved from luxury to necessity for many. Once seen only with celebrities, stylists are now guiding entrepreneurs, professionals and even brides-to-be on everything from clothes and make-up to posture, media presence and event dressing.</p><p>Dr Jyoti Malhotra, a dermatologist, started her own podcasts to create awareness about her services. Initially she wore her regular outfits and did her own make-up. But that did not cut a favourable picture on screen. “I did not realise I looked so different and too old for my age on screen with my regular style”, she says.</p><p>Now with a stylist’s help, she has moved to pastels, formals and a muted make-up palette. She is also trained on facial expressions, gestures and gets regular help during her stage appearances for medical conferences with sarees or pant-suits and suitable accessories. Dr Malhotra vouches for a personal stylist “It has added tons to my confidence and also public perception” she says.</p><p><strong>Strategists of appearance</strong></p><p>A personal stylist’s job goes well beyond ‘what you should wear’. The best ones are ‘strategists of appearance’.</p><p>Here’s the value they add:</p><p>Curate wardrobe: They source pieces that suit your body structure, skin tone and personal taste.</p><p>Guide make-up and grooming choices: They pick what’s best-suited for work, parties, conferences, meetings or camera appearances.</p><p>Track new trends: They ensure you look updated without being a fashion victim.</p><p>Train for camera and media: They work on how you should carry yourself on stage, pose for press photos or video interviews.</p><p>Prepare for events: Whether it’s a talk, a destination wedding, an investor pitch or a boardroom address, they help you prepare.</p><p>Padmapriya Jain, a travel influencer, swears by her stylist who builds capsule wardrobes for her travel-heavy schedule. “I used to pack five outfits for two days. Now I carry three pieces that can be mixed into six looks - efficient and stylish.”</p><p><strong>Spring in your step</strong></p><p>Styling is not just about clothes - it’s about confidence calibration. A stylist notices if you slouch, sweat under lights or feel awkward in heels etc, and adapts. Sometimes, the best advice isn’t ‘wear red’ but ‘powder your T-zone before stepping on stage’.</p><p>As an image consultant and personal stylist, Meher Shaw, says, “The outfit is only 40 per cent of the look. The other 60 per cent is how you feel in it. If you feel powerful, you will carry even the simplest kurta like couture.”</p><p>In today’s hyper-visible age, where Instagram feeds, Net meetings and event photographs create a personal brand, having a stylist is less about indulgence and more about managing perception with authenticity.</p><p><strong>Choosing the right stylist</strong></p><p>Check portfolio: Social media handles carry reviews about the person’s work. Do their clients’ looks appeal to you?</p><p>Ask about networks: Good stylists have access to designers and make-up artists you can’t easily reach.</p><p>Look for versatility: A good stylist should handle both formal and casual engagements.</p><p>Ensure compatibility: Your stylist should enhance your personality, not impose a look you are uncomfortable with.</p><p>Test: Go for advice for a single event before committing long-term.</p>