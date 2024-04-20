Lay out a perfect table setting

The basic table setting and a casual table setting are similar — some additions include a soup bowl and a salad plate, if needed. They will be placed on top of the dinner plate. “Only bring out tableware that you will use — do not spread the whole set out, as this will crowd the table. If you are serving big pieces of meat or steaks, bring out your steak knives,” she adds. When serving meat, place a fork on the napkin, and place it at the left side of the plate.