Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 Indian sweets your sister will adore

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unique and cherished bond between siblings. This year, make the occasion extra special for your sister by surprising her with some delicious homemade sweets. Here are five creative and delightful Indian sweets you can prepare this Raksha Bandhan, offering a fresh twist on traditional recipes.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 August 2024, 06:54 IST

Kheer, the classic rice pudding, receives a nutritious and flavorful upgrade with palm jaggery. This version is not only delicious but also rich in nutrients.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Apple jalebi is a simple yet delicious fritter made with cornflour, then dipped in sugar syrup before serving.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Modak, is a sweet, iconic Indian dumpling, made with rose and pistachio is a delectable dish and is easy to prepare for the festival.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Coconut ladoos are beloved sweets, and using palm sugar in place of regular sugar gives them a distinctive flavor and added health benefits.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Sweet potato halwa is a nutritious and delicious twist on the traditional halwa, made with sweet potatoes and sweetened with palm sugar.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 18 August 2024, 06:54 IST
