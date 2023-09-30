Some tips to make your shopping spree easy

It helps to plan ahead and streamline your shopping trips to the most minute detail. You have a long weekend here and you don’t want to waste time.
Here are some handy tips for shoppers:
Identify the places you want to go to first. Keep the impulse buying and browsing for the end, after you are done with the serious shopping.
Space out your shopping locality-wise. Don’t criss-cross the city and end up wasting time commuting.
Time your visits. It helps to visit outlets at a time when they aren’t crowded.
Don’t mix your shopping with social visits.
Set a budget for all the big-ticket purchases. Research online and arrive at the best options. Shortlist what you would like to choose from. This saves time and will ensure you are not left confused and unsure about your purchase.
Choose the appropriate time for your purchases. You may want to look at the product in daylight, for example.
Take great care while choosing gifts. An expensive gift which the person does not use is a waste of money. It serves no purpose in the end.
Give yourself a break while shopping. Long-hauls are a no-no. You tend to compromise when you are tired and will surely regret later.
Enjoy your shopping. Don’t treat it as a chore. Treat yourself to some goodies to munch on. A coffee break is a must between visits to outlets.
Finally, rain has to be factored in. Ensure you have the protection you need, and don’t let it stop you. A long weekend is too precious to waste.