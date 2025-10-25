<p>Everyone loves a touch-up on the make-up as the party progresses. Here are ways you can stay looking fresh and glowing through 24 hours.</p>.<p><strong>Care up</strong></p>.<p>Follow a dedicated skincare routine with cleansing, moisturising and sunscreen during the day. At night, apply a long-stay serum and the night cream packed with antioxidants. Apply a skin tightening, glow mask (a Japanese rice mask works well) twice a week as the late nights can leave your skin looking tired and puffy.</p>.<p><strong>Tank up</strong></p>.<p>Hydrate well. Ensure you tank up on enough water especially with the weather fluctuations, stress of balancing work with social life, and travelling. Coconut water is a wonderful natural electrolyte that leaves your skin looking fresh, the more you sip on it.</p>.<p><strong>Facial oil</strong></p>.<p>The best time to apply that kumkumadi or jojoba oil on your face is in the morning. Wear it till the time you dive into your bath. The application replenishes the loss of the natural oils from your skin due to the impact of free radicals and pollution.</p>.<p><strong>Lip care</strong></p>.<p>Use a lip scrub gently over your lips to remove the dead skin and keep them looking fresh and supple. A spot of rosehip lip oil at night works beautifully in making your lips look bright, and healthy. A lip sunscreen application helps in fobbing pigmentation.</p>.<p><strong>For your pearly whites</strong></p>.<p>Ensure you get a dental clean up done routinely. This brightens your teeth and gifts you a beautiful, dazzling smile, ridding your molars and canines of tartar and possible bad breath. Since you tend to consume a lot of snacks – with garlicky inclusions – at parties, pop in a clove or cardamom to chew on now and then as a breath freshener.</p>.<p><strong>Stay groomed</strong></p>.<p>Get a good hair cut or trim as needed, and ensure your hair stays lustrous with Moroccan oil spritz. Show your tresses some love, by styling them. Maintain your eyebrows and de-whisker regularly. A well-groomed appearance puts the spring in your step.</p>