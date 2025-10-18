<p>Long weekends = fun trips. If you are someone who is looking for destinations near Bengaluru to spend your long weekends, we have listed 10 places that you can visit. For the upcoming Diwali break, pack your bags and head to these places for rejuvenation and to connect with the nature. Whether you are a mountain person, or a beach person, we have got you covered. Check list:</p>.<p>Famous for its striking landscapes and mountains, Coorg is just 252 kms from Bengaluru. Coorg is renowned for its coffee as well as its Kodava cuisine. With numerous waterfalls throughout Coorg, one must not miss visiting the Abbey Falls and Iruppu Falls.</p>.<p>If you enjoy nature, waterfalls and trekking, this place is for you. With just 250 km from Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru has a lot to offer to the tourists. You can visit the famous waterfalls like Hebbe Falls, Jhari Falls and Manikya Dhara Falls. For coffee lovers, the Coffee Museum is a must to visit.</p>.<p>About 500 km from Bengaluru is the scenic Gokarna, perfect destination if you love beaches. You can visit Om Beach or Kudle Beach, and can also indulge in adventurous activities like surfing and banana boat rides. </p>.<p>Next up is Mangaluru, 352 km from Bengaluru. in Mangaluru you can explore the beaches like Panambus an Tannirbhavi. The place is also famous for its temples and you can add visiting Kudroli Gokarnath and Kadri Manjunatha temples in your itinerary. For foodies, trying out Mangaluru cuisine like Kori Rotti, Mangalore Fish Curry and Mangalore Buns is a must.</p>.<p>Bengaluru to Udupi is about 400 km, making it a perfect destination for weekend holidays. When in Udupi, you can explore the famous and historic temples like Sri Krishna Temple, or also stroll through the beaches like Malpe Beach and Kapu Beach.</p>.<p>667 km from Bengaluru is the next beautiful destination, Varkala. This place in Kerala is famous for cliffside beaches, its traditional cuisines and historical attractions. </p>.<p>Hampi is known for its historical sites, making it a perfect destination for holidays. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, you can visit Hampi Bazaar, or temples like Virupaksha Temple.</p>.<p>In Ooty you can enjoy the views of the Nilgiri mountain range and is just 262 km from Bengaluru. Here you can visit famous attractions like Botanical Garden, Ooty Lake, and Doddabetta Peak.</p>.<p>Only 141 km from Bengaluru, Mysuru is the getaway place for many. In Mysuru you can visit the very famous Mysuru Palace to understand the heritage and nature of the city.</p>.<p>Bengaluru to Sakleshpur is just 226 km. If you enjoy nature, adventure and peace, this place is for you. You can indulge in adventures like trekking and visit famous historic sites like Manjarabad Fort.</p>