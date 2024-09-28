Eat, Pray, Love: Is responsible tourism in your backpack?

In August this year, activists in Barcelona sprayed tourists with water pistols. The act was in protest against 'overtourism' which increased rents for the locals. Placards read 'Go Home'. The writing was indeed on the wall... that they don't want tourists.

Earlier this year, in Japan, the tourists' dream of taking photos of Mount Fuji from the sidewalks were shattered after officials there placed a large black screen to block the view of the stunning mountain. The tourists were said to be jaywalking and littering the streets.

Local communities in various countries are beginning to say enough is enough to tourists who are taking away their livelihood and peaceful existence — the economic growth and jobs brought in by tourism notwithstanding.

As another World Tourism Day passes by, responsible tourism once again remains a dream destination.

Keeping apart the normal leisure travel, these are times when culinary, religious, wedding and wildlife tourism are spiralling but these travels are more often fraught with cultural insensitivity, littering, leaving of trash behind, abuse of wildlife, spitting paan in public spaces, discarding drink cans in lakes and beaches, scribbling on monuments, wasting food and disrespecting the people and culture of the destination.

All these are cumilating in disrespectful tourism.

Closer home, irresponsible tourism has always been a reality even as overtourism is threatening the ecosystem. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa are only some of the destinations bearing the brunt of overtourism and irresponsibility that comes with it. Remember the pictures of kilometres-long traffic congestion at Manali?

Avoiding crowded 'touristy' places is then the first step in the direction of responsible tourism.