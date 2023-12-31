For a rock-solid year of travels

Continuing with the Cistercian tradition of winemaking that took root in about the 13th century, the abbey-owned vineyards, continue to flourish. I visit the abbey cellar and sample wines like the unique Steinberg Riesling. The former refectory, now repurposed as a restaurant, sees local chefs reinterpreting the monastic diet. The ancient monks cooked food that was regional and seasonal. Their kitchen and herb gardens provided them with food ingredients and healing plants, an arrangement from which a contemporary kitchen benefits even today. I begin with a Riesling soup, move on to a leafy salad with goat cheese, and tuck into the Vesper plate — a feast of dried meats, smoked fish and bread. The plate also has upon it, the local speciality — handkas cheese, a sour-milk round of cheese with a strong odour, exacerbated by the onions sprinkled liberally on top. In this simple and generous dish, I taste the spirit of the men who once lived here, who knew how to work hard and live sustainably on the land.