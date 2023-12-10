In Aizawl, the Home of the Highlanders

With new companions in tow, we embarked onward, winding through the hills and valleys and marvelling at the rustic beauty of this state. Halfway through our journey, one of the co-passengers, a young Mizo man, asked the cab to pull over for lunch. It was 11.30 am. We grabbed a table at a tiny restaurant where I watched my co-passenger devour a Mizo rice plate. It came with accompaniments such as dal, smoked pork, bamboo shoot fry, some leafy greens and a fermented chutney. I learned that Mizos love their rice — they eat it every day, sometimes thrice a day.