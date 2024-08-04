In the summer of Olympics, ode to an autumn in Paris

She visited the Tuileries Gardens to see the Olympic Cauldron. “The Cauldron flies more than 60 metres above the Tuileries Gardens from sunset until 2 am. It’s wonderful to see the rising cauldron in the background of the sparkling Eiffel Tower.

She narrated how children are soaked in Olympic colours, their cheeks painted with the colours of the French flag and how they bring in a certain vibration to the stadium. “People are searching for tickets to assist any Olympic event and the ticket prices are soaring,” Kallatte said.

By all accounts, the Paris Olympics has its Achilles’ heels. Small businesses near Seine are affected because of the heightened security. Many Parisians left the city and won’t return till the Games are over.

"The Olympic Games are taking place in Paris as well as in Tahiti, so our region is not directly affected by this sporting event,” Dufossez said.

The French government, he said, has implemented a strict security system throughout the capital, particularly around the sites hosting the sporting events.

These security perimeters lead to access restrictions, and it is necessary to have permits from the Paris City Hall. These restrictions do not apply to pedestrians and cyclists. The areas around La Concorde, Trocadéro, Champs de Mars, Invalides, and Saint-Denis are completely closed to vehicular traffic, representing about 15 per cent of the capital. These restrictions have a significant impact on business activities, particularly in the hospitality and restaurant sectors, he said.

Since June, the zone restrictions, metal barriers, and police patrols have not been beneficial for businesses. Hosting the Olympics mainly creates transportation difficulties for Parisians and a significant loss of revenue for restaurants in the Olympic zone. A few months ago, nearly one in two Parisians was considering leaving the capital in August, he explained.

“Fortunately, I don't live there, so I avoid all the negative aspects of such an event. Unfortunately, I'm not there, so I can't enjoy this celebration and the unity behind our flag. Probably the only chance to experience this in our country,” he rues.

The opening ceremony has faced brickbats. But Niranjana says, “It was a memorable event, one needs to know French history to understand some of the events.