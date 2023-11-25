It’s time to take a break

People sometimes say that they need a holiday to recover from a holiday. But we think the stress comes from planning a vacation in the first place. For those who are looking forward to a year-end sojourn at an idyllic destination, this is the time to start off with all the plans. Closer to December, the costs will just soar through the roof.
How do you go through the planning, the itinerary, and bookings without feeling overwhelmed by the process? Here is a list to plan a vacation which will let you relax during and after the holiday.
Destination (and with whom)
If you are planning a family vacation, then this part will be easy on you. Family members have to synchronize their work or school calendars and find a block of dates which will make the best use of the weekends and holidays in between.
Decide on a destination and just get down to book the tickets and hotel reservations in advance so that you can spend the days to the vacation in happy anticipation.
For those who are looking for travel mates, reach out to friends whom you are comfortable spending the vacation with. There will always be the issue of friends who have committed their dates to some other group so ask in advance and work on the common dates. This is also the first step for those who are part of an informal travel group.
Deciding on the destination is the next ‘stumbling block’ as most have different ideas and wish lists. It will take a lot of back and forth to get this sorted so make sure this is finalised early on.
Sights or experiences?
Once the group is formed or the family members have agreed on the dates, consider what each one wants from the vacation. There’s a lot to choose - be it relaxation, leisurely activities, food, sightseeing, adventure, culture or other excitements. Do your best to make sure that everyone’s requirements are met.
Ask other group members to pitch in during the initial planning of the vacation.
Fix the budget
Based on the kind of requirements there are, have a rough idea about what you can afford. Plan the destination accordingly. Remember every requirement has a range of destinations, from luxury to budget. A road trip will be cheaper than a flight to a destination so you can consider this option as well.
Depending on the budget, your vacation could be a short getaway or a committed fortnight. A homestay accommodation will not only be cheaper but will be a pragmatic option for a bigger group. If it’s a destination that you really want to visit but feel that the stay will be expensive, consider fewer days there rather than giving up on the idea totally.
Shorter getaways are better than none. Usually, holiday expenditure can spill over so keep that in mind as well. If it’s a group of friends, get a consensus on the budget beforehand.
Smooth bookings
If all these points needed group discussions, this phase can be delegated to different members of the group or family. From booking flight tickets to hotel accommodation, from printing tickets and necessary documents to getting visa appointments for an overseas destination, delegate the tasks to others, if need be.
Make a checklist so that it will be easier to follow up on the designated tasks.
Get an itinerary in place
Create a loose schedule for each day of your vacation. Research on the destination’s attractions, restaurants, leisure activities it offers and the cultural attractions. Mark the ones that you definitely want to do and keep some that you could probably do if there’s time.
Talk to locals about your list and take their help in planning a day’s itinerary. Delegate some time to doing something impromptu which is not on your list. Focus on creating memories and good experiences rather than fixating on doing everything that the place has to offer.