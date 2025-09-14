Switzerland’s hidden pearl: Discover the Medieval charm of St-Ursanne before it’s famous

<p>It’s one of the many ironies of the Instagram age. We make our travel discoveries on social media platforms, and yet, when we finally arrive at our chosen destination, we hope to steer clear of tourists. In a country where almost every corner can turn into a postcard, is it still possible to find a true hidden gem?</p>.<p>In 2023, the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) selected St-Ursanne in Switzerland among 54 villages worldwide (the list also included Dhordo in Gujarat’s Kutch region) in its annual Best Tourism Villages awards. This recognition put the spotlight on one of Switzerland’s lesser-known medieval treasures, affectionately called the Pearl of the Jura. The Jura canton, Switzerland’s youngest among its 26 cantons, shares its border with France and remains a relatively undiscovered region.</p>.<p>The story of St-Ursanne is deeply entwined with the legacy of Saint Ursicinus, an Irish missionary and hermit who established a monastery here in the 7th century. Today, traces of that spiritual heritage linger in its cobbled streets, churches, and cloisters.</p>.<p>Like many Swiss towns and villages, my St-Ursanne experience began at its tiny railway station. Perched above the village, the station offers a panoramic view as you descend towards the medieval centre, as though stepping back in time. The village is about two hours from Zurich by train, making it an easy day trip from Switzerland’s largest city.</p>.<p>There are only three access points to St-Ursanne — its fortified gates — along with the Saint-Jean Népomucène bridge, the village’s most photographed landmark. When I visited, the village was gearing up for Les Médiévales, one of Switzerland’s most beloved medieval festivals held every other July. Costumes, stalls, and reenactments take visitors back to the Middle Ages. Yet I quickly realised that you don’t need a festival to feel that connection. All it takes is a special key.</p>.<p>Not a key to one of the ancient gates, but a digital key to the St-Ursanne Circuit Secret, a trail of medieval treasures and emblematic spots. This imaginative project was created by the illustrator of Lord of the Rings, John Howe, in collaboration with regional artists, designers, and engineers. The circuit led me to the Collegiate Church, one of St-Ursanne’s most iconic landmarks, which combines Romanesque and Gothic elements. Its cloister, dating back to the 10th century, is a reminder of the village’s deep spiritual past.</p>.<p>For travellers like me who tend to over-pack itineraries, St-Ursanne is a refreshing detour. The village can be explored in just a few hours, its cobbled streets perfect for strolls and spontaneous photographs. Climb a few flights of stairs to one of the vantage points, and you’re rewarded with 360-degree views of the village and the wooded Jura hills that surround it.</p>.<p>If you’re itching for more, hop on a train to nearby towns. I headed to Neuchâtel, about an hour away, to revisit memories from over a decade ago. Located in the heart of Switzerland’s Watch Valley, Neuchâtel is home to the Art and History Museum. Its prize exhibits are the famed three automata, masterpieces by 18th-century Swiss watchmakers Pierre Jacquet-Droz and his son Henri-Louis. The most remarkable of them — The Scribe — can write any pre-programmed text of up to 40 characters, a mechanical marvel that foreshadowed the typewriter more than a century later.</p>.<p>After exploring the museum, I strolled along the Esplanade by the serene Neuchâtel Lake, where benches invite you to linger for hours. For panoramic views, I climbed into the old town, past the Banneret Fountain, and up to the 12th-century castle complex that overlooks the lake. The views were worth every step.</p>.<p>Back in St-Ursanne, the village revealed its other charms — a handful of antique shops, craft boutiques, and cosy dining spots. One highlight was Pastaverne (a clever blend of pasta and tavern), where I tucked into a plate of home-made pasta.</p>.<p>For a village so small, St-Ursanne offers plenty of detours — from paragliding, hiking, and biking trails to castle ruins and the verdant Doubs Nature Park. And yet, the greatest gift it offers is stillness. A quiet getaway that oozes Swiss charm, with just the right dash of medieval magic.</p>.<p>Get there before more travellers discover Switzerland’s Pearl of the Jura.</p>.<p><strong>Quick guide</strong></p>.<p><strong>Getting there:</strong> Around 2 hrs by train from Zurich; the station sits above the village with a panoramic approach.</p>.<p><strong>Must-see:</strong> Collegiate Church & cloister, Saint-Jean Népomucène bridge, fortified gates.</p>.<p><strong>Don’t miss:</strong> The “Circuit Secret” — a digital key unlocking hidden medieval treasures, devised by Lord of the Rings illustrator John Howe.</p>.<p><strong>Festival vibe:</strong> Les Médiévales (July, every other year) — streets transform into a living medieval fair.</p>.<p><strong>Some trivia</strong></p>.<p><strong>Highlight:</strong> Art & History Museum’s 18th-century automata by Pierre & Henri-Louis Jacquet-Droz.</p>.<p><strong>Lake life:</strong> Benches on the Esplanade are perfect for a slow afternoon; panoramic views await in the old town above.</p>.<p><strong>Watch Valley:</strong> The region remains the beating heart of Swiss horology.</p>