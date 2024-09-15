The grandest necropolis of Hyderabad

Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, the fifth sultan, established Hyderabad after Golconda became uninhabitable. He enlisted renowned architects to realise his vision, resulting in landmarks like Charminar, Mecca Masjid, and the beautiful gardens and necropolis that amazed medieval travellers and continue to captivate modern tourists. Ibrahim Bagh, the royal burial ground, is a unique Indo-Muslim dynastic necropolis. It houses the tombs of five of the dynasty’s seven rulers, as well as four other identified members of the royal family, all in one location — a rarity among royal necropolises. The site includes 30 tombs, 20 mosques, four step wells, and six ghusl-khanas (mortuary baths). The tombs showcase the stylistic evolution of Qutb Shahi architecture, where grandeur or simplicity reflects the dynastic politics within the family.