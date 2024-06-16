The impregnable Asirgarh Fort

As we explored the fort, we encountered various landmarks such as the Jama Masjid, constructed of black stone and believed to accommodate 1,200 worshippers. Nearby stood the ancient Mahadeo temple, built in Maratha style in the 18th century, housing a bell that produces a resounding sound with the slightest movement. Further exploration revealed spots such as the convict’s gallows and prison cells, where individuals like the revered freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai were once held captive. The fort also housed ruins of British barracks and cemeteries, serving as a poignant reminder of its varied historical chapters.