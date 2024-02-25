The Kashmir odyssey

In Sonmarg, the Lidder River gently meandered through the valley, offering moments of solitude amidst the stunning scenery. What makes Sonmarg truly special isn’t just the captivating views that stretch as far as the eye can see but also the simplicity that defines life in the heart of the Himalayan wilderness. One of the highlights of my adventure was the unforgettable horse ride along the steep slopes. Mounted on these sturdy companions, the journey was both thrilling and, I must admit, a bit horrifying as I navigated the challenging terrain but it was indeed a once-in-a-lifetime experience.