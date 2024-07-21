The majestic Foz do Iguacu falls

The guide drove us through the verdant national park to a point from where we had to trek to see the entire grandeur of the falls. Geographically the falls are on the border of Brazil and Argentina. The whole area boasts of 275 distinct waterfalls, in addition to large islands, and is one of the largest waterfalls in the world. As we trekked, the falls got bigger and more beautiful, and the foliage denser. If you are lucky you will also get to see birds like the Great Dusky Swift, which interestingly builds its nest behind the gushing water of the Iguaçu Falls. And, as we reached the end of the trail, I let out a shout of wonder and awe. While I was looking at the final curtain of falls that can be observed at close quarters, the spray of water just drenched me. This is the Devil’s Throat which consists of 14 falls in a U-shape, just like a horseshoe. We just didn’t want to leave the breathtakingly beautiful spot.