The rise and rise of outbound Indian leisure traveller

For the Gen Z, especially, travelling for concerts and enjoying nightlife remain high on the agenda.

While a new McKinsey report points out that "a new generation of travellers benefitting from India's strong GDP growth of over 6 per cent a year will help push the annual growth in travel spending in the country to roughly 9 per cent", the Reserve Bank of India data shows that Indians took out a total of $17 billion (Rs 1.41 lakh crore) in 2023-24 for overseas travel under the RBI’s Liberalised Remittances Scheme (LRS). This is 24.4 per cent more compared with $13.66 billion (Rs 1.13 lakh crore) in the previous year, the data says.

The RBI data further spells out that "the spending on outward travel fell sharply to $3.23 billion (Rs 27,000 crore) during 2020-21 mainly due to restrictions following the outbreak of Covid-19".

When the Coronavirus infected the travel and tourism industry, avid travellers felt the pinch -- trips had to be cancelled and tourism took a backseat.

From the ashes of the pandemic, 'revenge tourism' arose. And people are travelling -- as if there is no tomorrow.

"Outbound leisure travel from India’s middle-class has seen a significant surge, driven by increasing disposable incomes, a growing preference for experiential travel, and enhanced global connectivity," said Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

He points out that, additionally, with destinations welcoming Indians via their visa-free entry, easy visa regimes, it is anticipated that this trend will continue its upward trajectory in the coming decade.

For the elderly, group tour packages are a manna from heaven. Guided by an efficient tour manager, they have an itinerary on a platter.

Sadhana Taneja, a retired professional, loves exploring new places with beautiful scenic beauty. "Enjoying different cultures motivates me to travel," she says.

She travels two to three times a year.

"It can be to a nearby destination or far away from my hometown. Going on vacation is the real therapy to relieve the stress that comes in life," she says.

The middle-class is growing and so is the disposable income, which is fuelling the Indian travel lovers to explore cultures and terrain other than their own.