Under the luminous sky

Nearby, yet another guide, who is also a trained astronomer, set up a telescope. Even without the telescope, I could see a clear sky. There were no man-made structures to block my view and no street lights to dim the beauty of the stars. In this, the desert is the perfect place to gaze into the vast emptiness above. Little wonder that astronomy is rooted in Arab and Muslim history. From days of yore, Arabs and Muslims have studied the skies. It was a much-required skill so as to find one’s way in a seemingly endless desert, or to know the correct direction and time of prayer. But it was in the Islamic Golden Age (approximately between 8 and 14th centuries CE) that astronomy grew in strength, under the patronage of the powerful Abbasid Empire. This part of history is reflected in the fact that even today two-thirds of all stars with names (instead of numerals) have names of Arab origin.