Vignettes of a Republic & two masters in Vaishali

Buddha spent a lot of time at Kolhua village, five kilometres away from the Stupa. He made the last sermon and announced his imminent nirvana here. There are other significant events associated with this site. Buddha allowed females as nuns while based here. Here, the court dancer Amrapali turned a new leaf and became a nun. Buddhists mark eight significant events of the Buddha’s life; his birth at Kapilvastu, enlightenment at Bodh Gaya, his first sermon at Sarnath and his nirvana at Kushinagar as the four milestones linked to his life. One of the other four events, when the chief of monkeys offered him a bowl of honey, occurred here. Madhu Poornima festival, when the devout bring gifts of honey and fruits to monasteries, marks this. Ashoka erected a pillar to commemorate this event. It is said to be one of the earliest of the Ashoka Pillars that dot India. This polished sandstone pillar with a lion atop is still intact.