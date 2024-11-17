Wandering in Washington

<p>Frida Kahlo stands tall, almost defiant, dressed in an embroidered pink skirt, delicate gold jewellery and flowers in her hair. It’s a self-portrait painted for her lover, Russian revolutionary leader Leon Trotsky, during their brief affair. The self-portrait adorns one of the shiny walls of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington DC. It feels fitting that one of the first paintings visible at this private museum is that of Kahlo, a revolutionary artist and feminist.</p>.<p>The museum is the first of its kind dedicated only to women (or those identifying as women) artists. The paintings and sculptures aren’t just dainty, but big, bold and powerful. Interestingly, the museum sits in what was once a Masonic temple! There’s a wonder like this to be found everywhere in this historic city. Though largely famous for being the seat of political power, this city isn’t all just governance and politics. It’s a space for wonder, where museums showcase history and culture, where the food is the most delicious history lesson and churches aren’t what they seem.</p>.<p>The Washington National Cathedral is where many state funerals and weddings have been held. Yet, it is fascinating for purposes that aren’t just religious. A tour of the space reveals that the century-old Protestant church contains a children’s prayer room, intricately carved creatures on hand rests, a crypt with mosaic windows, and 200 stained glass windows, which narrate different kinds of stories. One, in particular, stands out — it is about space exploration and contains an actual moon rock from the Apollo 13 mission. One of the gargoyles on the outside is a limestone grotesque shaped like Darth Vader. There are many women honoured here. One of the doorway arches has a small bust of Mother Teresa, and Rosa Parks. Deep in the crypt is the tomb of author and disability rights advocate, Helen Keller.<br>There are impressive women to be found all across the capital city. In paintings, in statues, in stories and legends, and even in the feel-good musical Mamma Mia, that’s taking up residence at the Kennedy Centre! </p>.<p>Far removed from the boisterous vibes of a musical was a sedate walking tour of the United States Capitol building. The iconic domed building is crowded with statues of important personalities from different states including Helen Keller. The newest in the Statuary Hall is a statue of Daisy Lee Bates, a civil rights leader and journalist who documented the battle to end segregation in Arkansas. After admiring these ladies, for a treat, stop by the Capitol Café for a chance to bite into a realistic-looking Capitol dome-shaped dessert. A short tunnel walk away is the Library of Congress. Another impressive building, best visited on a Thursday evening, is the Thomas Jefferson Building at the Library of Congress. Exhibitions here are open for extended hours, and there are happy hour drinks and food too. Is there a better way to admire the architecture and paintings than with some wine and live music?</p>.<p>The Library of Congress proves that museums do not have to be boring, dull places. Planet Word is another such place. It looks like a library but is fun for the whole family. On the top floor, screens offer a short beginner’s guide into different languages, including signs. Some rooms break down song lyrics and even offer the chance at karaoke. An exhibit allows me to paint with brushes on a digital canvas<br>that changes according to season, another that tests a person’s ability to make jokes; and even the chance to imitate famous speeches from around the world.</p>.<p>Some distance away is the National Museum of the American Indian. The curvilinear building houses Native artefacts, photographs, objects, and archives. Of note is an exhibition called Americans: it details how American Indian images, names, and stories have made their way into every aspect of American history and contemporary life through ads, labels, sports logos, brand names and more. </p>.<p>The National Museum of the American Indian is just one of the 21 great (and free) museums in Washington belonging to the Smithsonian Institution. The National Air and Space Museum is a fascinating building, showcasing the moon, aviation history, and artefacts. There’s a chance to view cockpits of popular planes, and fittingly — for a time when women are being lauded in the Capital — to learn about Amelia Earhart. </p>.<p>Easily the most famous woman pilot in the world, there are details of her record-setting aviation journey, coupled with the chance to see the clothes she designed herself to make them more functional. Another interesting museum is situated within an all-male institution, a temple. The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry or the House of the Temple is a majestic century-old structure with an impressive Temple Room, a public library, freemasonry memorabilia and a mini museum of many curiosities from American history. Think a foundation stone from the White House with masonic markings, items carried by Buzz Aldrin to the moon (where he opened a ‘Tranquillity Lodge’), and a replica life mask of Abraham Lincoln. It’s an impressive structure where history, religion, culture, facts and stories converge most excitingly. Just like Washington DC.</p>