Ziro’s hills are alive with music 

From photography to music lovers, Ziro has something in store for everyone. If you are a fan of ancient architecture, the 5000-year-old Meghna cave temple dedicated to Lord Shiva would make for an ideal visit. The Apatanis follow the Donyi-Polo faith, which literally translates to the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo). One can visit a few of such Donyi-Polo temples around the valley. A naturally formed Shivalinga standing tall at 25 feet can be seen in Kardo forest. For lovers of wildlife, Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary is the perfect place to explore the region’s flora and fauna. Kile Pakho, a ridge a few kilometres out of the town, offers stunning views of the valley on one side and the snow-clad Eastern Himalayas on the other. This spot is a photographer’s delight. Ziro is an ideal place for hiking, so make sure to carry comfortable walking shoes. Midey Dolo Mando, Dilopolyang Maniipolyang and Ziro Pine Grove are popular hiking spots.