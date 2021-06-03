News Live: US military says it killed 23 civilians around the world in 2020

  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 06:35 ist
  • 06:34

    US military says it killed 23 civilians around the world in 2020

    The US military on Wednesday took responsibility for unintentionally killing 23 civilians in foreign war zones in 2020, a death toll far below figures compiled by NGOs.

    (AFP)

  • 06:33

    New NASA missions to study Venus, a world overlooked for decades

    NASA is finally going back to Venus, for the first time in more than three decades. And a second time too.

  • 06:32

    Answer charges of illegal entry before magistrate: Dominica HC to Choksi

    Diamantaire Mehul Choksi was produced before a magistrate in Dominica to answer charges of his illegal entry into the Caribbean island nation following a high court order on Wednesday, local media reported.

  • 06:31

