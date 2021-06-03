News Live: US military says it killed 23 civilians around the world in 2020

Answer charges of illegal entry before magistrate: Dominica HC to Choksi
Diamantaire Mehul Choksi was produced before a magistrate in Dominica to answer charges of his illegal entry into the Caribbean island nation following a high court order on Wednesday, local media reported.
US military says it killed 23 civilians around the world in 2020
The US military on Wednesday took responsibility for unintentionally killing 23 civilians in foreign war zones in 2020, a death toll far below figures compiled by NGOs.
New NASA missions to study Venus, a world overlooked for decades
NASA is finally going back to Venus, for the first time in more than three decades. And a second time too.
