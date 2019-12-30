Citizenship Act Protest Live: Rangoli against CAA, NRC outside Stalin's house

Fresh protests are scheduled to be held for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act today across the country today. 'Rangoli' against CAA and NRC was seen outside homes of late M Karunanidhi, DMK Chief MK Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi. Later today, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to hold protest against the Act. Stay tuned for more updates.
Rangoli against CAA, NRC outside Stalin, Karunanidhi's house
Driver fined Rs 6.3k after Priyanka's helmet-less ride
The UP traffic police has slapped a fine of Rs 6,300 on the owner of the two-wheeler on which Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra travelled to reach retired IPS officer SR Darapuri's residence in Lucknow as she and the driver rode the vehicle without a helmet, a senior official said Sunday.
Organisers must give 24-hr notice before protest: DU
At a time when several universities are witnessing protests against the amended citizenship law, the Delhi University has issued a notice saying it should be informed in advance about any 'gathering' or 'demonstration'.
Himanta Biswa takes 5-km chopper ride to avoid protests
In order to avoid anti- CAA protests by AASU here, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a 5-km chopper ride to reach the venue, where a function was held to pay tribute to deceased BJP MLA Rajen Borthakur.
PM, Shah spooked by protests; lying about NRC: Khalid
Activist and former student leader Umar Khalid said here on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were "lying" about the NRC now as they were scared by nation-wide protests.
Muslims being misled: Pro-CAA rallyists
Amid growing opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), supporters of the legislation held a rally in front ofTown Hall here on Sunday to help raise awareness about the law.
Won't do anything against interests of people: Assam CM
Expressing dismay over continuing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said he will not do anything that will harm the interests of the people of the
Most of refugees are 'SC brothers': Nadda on CAA
Addressing a meeting in memory of the late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday made a strong defence of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and linked it with the welfare of Scheduled Castes.
3 RJD leaders expelled for vandalising auto-rickshaws during 'band' in Bihar
Three RJD members including party's Bhagalpur district president Tirupati Nath Yadav, have been expelled from the party for vandalising auto-rickshaws in Bhagalpur during 'bandh' called by the party against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens.
Gujarat: Denial of permission not a deterrent as people continue to protest
Defying the authority which denied them permission to protest, nearly one hundredpeople including several prominent citizens on Sunday came out on the road once again to protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Ahmedabad.
Kerala to intensify stir against CAA
Further intensifying the joint resistance against CAA, a special sitting of the Kerala Assembly will be held on Tuesday to pass a resolution against CAA.
Anti-CAA pledge in New Year's eve in Assam
The anti-CAA sentiment is poised to be at the centre-stage in the new year's eve night and Bhogali Bihu, Assam's post-harvest festival with many Assamese households planning to take pledges to oppose the amended citizenship law.
AMU students to continue peaceful anti-CAA protest
Students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday said that they would continue holding peaceful anti-CAA agitation at the campus.
Vicious circle of NPR, NRC, CAA and 'revenge' in UP
Following the violent clashes in UP following the anti-CAA protests, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the government would ''auction'' the properties of the trouble mongers to compensate for the losses to the government.
Complaint against cops club with cases against vandals
The complaint against six policemen in connection with the death of a youth here in recent violence over the amended citizenship law will be probed along with the cases registered against vandals, police said on Sunday.
Jamia admin, Delhi Police wrangle over CCTV footage
The CCTV footage of the alleged barging-in of police personnel inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on December 15 has emerged as a fresh sore point between the university administration and the police.
Protest march in Pune against CAA, NRC
Hundreds of people took out a march in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.
Tourists stay away from Taj Mahal after CAA protests
India's tourism industry has been hit by a wave of violent anti-government protests against a new citizenship law that have rocked several cities this month, with at least seven countries issuing travel warnings.
BSP MLA Ramabai Parihar from Patharia suspended from the party for supporting CAA: Mayawati
BSP MLA Ramabai Parihar from Patharia, Madhya Pradesh has been suspended from the party for supporting Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Also, she has been banned from participating in any party program,tweets Mayawati.
The BSP first protested against it by calling it divisive and unconstitutional, voted against it in the Parliamentand gave a memorandum to the President about its withdrawal. Nonetheless, MLA Parihar supported CAA. In the past, she had been warned to walk the party line several times, she added, saying that the BSP is a disciplined party and if it is broken, immediate action is taken against MP / MLA of the party.
Protest in support of CAA being held at Bengaluru's Town Hall
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to address an anti-CAA rally today
Do we want country to become Dharam Shala?: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asks those opposing NRC
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday lashed out at those opposing the National Register of Citizens, asking whether they wanted the country to become a "Dharam Shala" (an open house).
Addressing a function of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, an RSS-affiliated student union, here, he said people like Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.
"Are we going to make our country a Dharam Shala now where anyone can roam freely?" he asked.
"Therefore, we need to accept this challenge and we should make sure that only those who are ready to say Bharat Mata Ki Jai can live here," the BJP leader said.
District Administration of Dibrugarh: Curfew has been relaxed from 6 am to 10 pm in the district, today.
Ramdas Athawale's RPI(A) to hold a rally in support of Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Mumbai
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's RPI(A) will hold a rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday, said a party functionary.
The rally will be held in Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden in Bandra East and will be led by party chief Athawale, he said.
We are becoming like Pakistan: Jnanpith Award winner Marathi writer Bhalchandra Nemade
Commenting on the controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Jnanpith Award winner Marathi writer Bhalchandra Nemade said on Saturday that it looked like India was "becoming like Pakistan".
He was speaking to reporters here after receiving 'Akashdeep Sanman' award for literature instituted by media house Amar Ujala.
Asked about the raging protests over the controversial Act which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees, the acclaimed novelist said, "We are moving towards anarchy.
"It looks like we are becoming like Pakistan," he said.
Doesn’t look like it’s going to be a quiet year ahead
There is a realization in the Opposition that despite the government saying that there had been no discussion on the NRC so far, the BJP is sandwiched between the pressure from its core constituency to push the Hindutva issues and the challenge from the widening ambit of the protest against the CAA, which has not been a ‘Muslims alone’ phenomenon as the government may have expected it to be.
A coming year of turmoil?
2020 Foresight: With society in turmoil and the economy sliding, optimism isn’t the dominant feeling
When you find yourself in times of trouble
At one point, when the Modi government walked on water, it seemed that there would be no downs at all. But the events of the last month, when politicians of the ruling party delivered PR blunder after blunder on the CAA/NRC, show that the government’s spin merchants are only human, after all.
To rally support, Anti-CAA protesters use music
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the city have usually manifested themselves along three lines: marches, sit-down protests or candlelight vigils. On Sunday, however, protesters took to music to rally supporters to the cause.
Protesters confident of defeating CAA-NRC
Activists joining the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have decided to sustain the momentum until their unity forces the Centre to reverse its stance.
Dismiss Yogi, says Cong after UP Police push Priyanka
Congress on Saturday demanded dismissal of the Uttar Pradesh government, accusingthe state police of putting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's life into danger.
Drama in Lucknow: Cops manhandled me, says Priyanka
Congress general secretaryPriyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday claimed that Uttar Pradesh police manhandled her to prevent her from visiting the residence of a retired IPS officer, who was arrested a few days agofor taking part in a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Lucknow.
On foundation day, Cong hits streets against NPR, CAA
Congress on Saturday marked its 135th foundation day, with flag marches across the country against the Modi governments move to update the National Population Register (NPR), alleging that it was a surreptitious move to prepare a National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Muslim outfit holds huge anti-CAA protest with family
Hundreds of members of Muslim outfit 'Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath' staged a protest here on Saturday with their families in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, as demonstrations continued across Tamil Nadu.
'Go to Pakistan': Meerut top cop tells protesters
A row erupted after a video showed a top police officer in Meerut saying that protestors who had hit streets against the new citizenship law can "go to Pakistan", drawing sharp criticism from various quarters with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accusing the BJP of infusing "communal poison" in institutions.
People stage protest against CAA in Shivamogga.
TMC stages sit-ins against NRC, CAA across West Bengal
The Trinamool Congress on Saturday staged sit-ins against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal.
Chidambaram slams Army Chief Gen for CAA row remarks
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday came down heavily on Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who had recently criticised people leading violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, asking him to "mind his business."
BJP taking Assam back to path of violence: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Assam might return to the path of violence due to policies of the BJP governments at the Centre and the state.
CAA row: Panel to assess property damage in UP
The district authorities here have set up a panel under the additional district magistrate to identify persons who were responsible for damaging public property during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 20 in Muzaffarnagar.
Mr. Amit Shah must go back and listen to the debates in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha: P Chidambaram
Mr. Amit Shah must go back and listen to the debates in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, he did not answer a single question and now he is challenging Mr.Rahul Gandhi for a debate on it. Everything is wrong about this law, says P Chidambaram.
A Delhi court adjourned the bail plea of 10 accused in Seemapuri violence
A Delhi court adjourned the bail plea of 10 accused in Seemapuri violence case. The matter will be heard on December 31. Court seeks medical report of injured policemen from Investigation officer. (ANI)
If you raise Pakistan zindabad slogans and hate India so much that you pelt stones then go to Pakistan, says Meerut SP
Some boys after seeing us raised Pakistan zindabad slogans and started running. I told them if you raise Pakistan zindabad slogans and hate India so much that you pelt stones then go to Pakistan. We are trying to identify them, saidAkhilesh Narayan Singh, Meerut SP.
Stones were being pelted, anti-India & pro-neighbouring country slogans were being raised: Meerut ADG
Prashant Kumar,ADG Meerut on viral video of Meerut SP: Stones were being pelted, anti-India & pro-neighbouring country slogans were being raised there.Situation was very very tense. PFI pamphlets were being distributed. This was despite all appeals, including by religious leaders. (ANI)
Delhi Court will give its verdict on the bail plea of 15 accused in the Daryaganj violence case at 3 pm today. (ANI)
NPR and NRC two sides of a coin: Owaisi
The National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are two sides of a coin, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said. His claim comes a day after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had clarified that there was no link between the two.
Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath takes out protest march against in Chennai. (ANI)
Students convention against CAA by All India Democratic Students Organisation at Gandhi Bhavan
Home Minister Amit Shah said there is no difference between NPR and NRC, but I am telling you that they are two sides of a coin; rules of NPR, NRC are same: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi at Nizamabad (ANI)
Trinamool Congress delegation led by senior leader Dinesh Trivedi hands over Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of one of the two people who died during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19. (ANI)
NPR, NRC, more disastrous than demonetisation, says Rahul Gandhi
National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be more disastrous than demonetisation, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Case registered against 10,000 unidentified students of Aligarh Muslim University
Case registered against 10,000 unidentified students of Aligarh Muslim University in connection with violence which broke out during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act on December 15. (ANI)
You decide who is lying, says Rahul Gandhi
I have tweeted a video where Narendra Modi is saying that there are no detention centres in India, and in the same video there are visuals of a detention centre, so you decide who is lying. (ANI)
Trinamool Congress to hand over Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of two dead in Mangaluru
Trinamool Congress delegation reaches Mangaluru. They will hand over Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the kin of the two people who died during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19. (ANI)
Pakistani Hindu refugees hold peaceful rally in support of CAA
Members of the Hindu community who faced religious persecution andfled Pakistan to seek refuge in India held a peaceful rally in support of CAA in New Delhi. (ANI)
US Cong think tank says NRC, CAA closely linked
Notwithstanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent claim to the contrary, a report by United States Congressional Research Service (US CRS) concluded that India’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act or the CAA and the process of preparing the National Register of Citizens were “closely linked”.
The completion of Partition
The argument that Muslims are not persecuted in these countries for their identity is demonstrably false, but it is consistent with the Hindu nationalist logic of Partition: that Partition created a Muslim state of Pakistan and a Hindu state of India.
12 held for violence during anti-CAA protest in M’luru
Mangaluru police have so far arrested 12 people in connection with the violence that occurred during the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on December 19.
BJP tells people not to preempt Centre’s moves
BJP national general secretary Anil Jain has advised people against preempting the moves of the government in connection with National Population Register (NPR).
Goyal cites Gandhi to defend amended Citizenship Act
Mahatma Gandhi was in favour of giving shelter to refugees coming from Pakistan, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, justifying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
Bidar MP terms Priyanka Gandhi 'Urban Naxal leader'
Lok Sabha member from Bidar Bhagwant Khuba has described Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi as “leader of urban naxals.”
People protest outside Jama Masjid against CAA
Bravingcold weather, hundreds of people gathered outside the iconic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi after the Friday prayers and protested peacefully against the amended citizenship law, a week after violent protests rocked the
neighbourhoodon the issue.
No CAA in Bengal as long as I am alive: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday said that as long as she is alive the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in Bengal.
CAA has no provision to take away citizenship: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday hit out at the opposition Congress, accusing the party of misleading people over the amended Citizenship Act.
Kerala to keep detention centre proposal in abeyance
The Left-Front government in Kerala has decided to keep in abeyance the Centre's long pending directive to set up a detention
centre to keep persons accused of illegal immigration and visa norms violation.
Techies urge Google, Amazon, Facebook to denounce CAA
Describing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and
National Register of Citizens (NRC) as "divisive and fascist schemes" by the BJP-led government, a grouping of Indian and Indian-origin professionals working with tech giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook have urged business leaders like Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella and Mukesh Ambani to "take a stance and publicly denounce" such measures.
Rallies for and against CAA, NRC held in Mumbai
Mumbai on Friday saw rallies for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
'Centre using trishul of CAA, NRC against people'
CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat said on Friday that the Centre was using the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register (NPR) as a "
trishul" (trident) to attack people.
NDA granted citizenship to 600 Muslims in 5 yrs : Puri
Facing criticism for discrimination against Muslims in granting citizenship, Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that Narendra Modi-led government has granted citizenship to nearly 600 Muslims, who faced religious discrimination in their countries, in the past five years.
Indian students in Israel protest against CAA
About two dozen Indian students from various research institutes in Israel staged a silent protest in front of the Indian embassy here on Friday against the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens, terming them acts of "state-sponsored instrument of class and religious persecution".
Former Maharashtra CM & BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis arrives at August Kranti Maidan where the demonstration is being held in support of Citizenship Act
Protests in Andhra Pradesh
People gather in large numbers at Azad Maidan to protest against Citizenship Act
People staged a protest in Jor Bagh today, demanding release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.
CAA: Student leaders to be part of 'Inquilab Morcha'
Student activists from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will be part of the 'Inquilab Morcha' to be held at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Protesters detained from UP Bhawan
Delhi: Police
detains protesters from outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/FNOy45ojvy
— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019
Muslims peace protest at Minaz Nagar Idga Maidan
Cong and co. spreading rumors on Citizenship Act: Amit Shah
Congress and the company are spreading rumors that this act will take away thecitizenship of minorities, Muslims. I challenge Rahul
baba to show even one clause in the act that has provision to take away the citizenship of anyone:Home Minister Amit Shah
Delhi: A meeting was held today at the residence of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in view of the protests against the Citizenship Act across the country. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi & others present.
A Dharmapuri, BJP MP from Nizamabad: Asaduddin Owaisi has said CAA is communal & unconstitutional. Then, he cannot address a public gathering as there is a code of conduct implemented in Nizamabad ahead of Telangana municipal polls. I've written to Dist Collector, EC & Police. (ANI)
CAA row: Paramilitary forces, drones keep vigil in UP
Security was mounted and patrolling intensified in sensitive areas across Uttar Pradesh to ensure peace during Friday prayers in view of widespread violence by those protesting against the amended Citizenship Act which has so far claimed 19 lives.
CAA is a humanitarian act: Expat Bangladesh minorities
Describing the amended Citizenship Act as humanitarian, a group of individuals and organizations, representing religious and ethnic minorities of Bangladesh, have said that through the law, India has partially fulfilled its duty towards millions of non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who had to flee to the country in recent years but could not claim their rights.
They want to implement Hindu Rashtra: P Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the BJP on Thursday, saying with a focus on the National Population Register, Citizenship Amendment Act and a countrywide NRC, it wants to "somehow implement its Hindu Rashtra" project.
VHP to counter 'misinformation' on CAA in Mengaluru
Vishwa Hindu Parishad will seek to counter "wrong and false campaign" and "misinformation” regarding Citizenship Amendment Act in the nerve centre of anti CAA violence in Karnataka—Mangalore where its three-day meeting kicks off on Friday.
Christian community takes out protest against CAA
Members of the Christian community took out a silent rally in the city on Boxing Day on Thursday to register their protests against the new citizenship law.
Cong flag march against govt to mark foundation day
The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) will take out 'Save Bharat-Save Constitution' flag march here on December 28, on the occasion of the party's foundation day, to protest against the "undemocratic and unconstitutional" policies of the BJP government.
Anti-CAA stir probe shows outsiders' involvement: Cops
A preliminaryinvestigation into the anti-CAA violence has suggested the role of outsiders, including those from Bangladesh and Kashmir, police said here on Thursday.
CAA: Why we are protesting?
A time has come in our national life when it has become essential to stand up and fight for the most important basis of our existence, the right to live with dignity. The fundamental tenets of our Constitution are under threat, our very life breath is becoming impure. It is time for a second coming.
CAA-NRC: UP on alert ahead of Friday prayers
An alert was sounded in Uttar Pradesh a day before special prayers on Friday in anticipation of large gatherings of Muslims at mosques even as internet services were suspended once again in around half a dozen communally sensitive districts.
WB: Ghosh challenges Mamata on implementation of CAA
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop the Centre from implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state and said that NRC is required as infiltrators have become the vote banks of the ruling TMC.
NPR census in Bengaluru in 2 phases
Authorities are preparing to hold a two-phase census for the National Population Register (NPR) in Bengaluru, amidst continuing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Citizenship registry (NCR).
'If 10 more states oppose CAA-NRC, it will be buried'
CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat on Thursday said if ten more chief ministers stick to their promises and put work on National Population Register on hold like those of Kerala and West Bengal did, the Centre's plan to have an NPR would be "buried".
Internet services to remain suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours from 10 pm on Thursday: DM Ajay Shankar Pandey
CAA was Mahatma Gandhi's dream: Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said,"Citizenship Act was a dream of Mahatma Gandhi, asserts it would be passed in state Assembly"
Three men from Uttar Pradesh admitted to hospitals in Delhi with suspected gunshot injuries when protests over the new citizenship law had hit the state died during treatment, doctors said on Thursday.
Mohammed Shafeeq, aged about 40, and Mukeem, 20, were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital from a hospital in Firozabad on December 24 and 22, respectively, while Mohammed Haroon, 30, was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Wednesday.
"Haroon had suffered bullet injury on the neck and was shifted from a hospital in Firozabad. He died during the course of treatment early Thursday," a doctor at AIIMS Trauma Centre told PTI.
(PTI)
Rahul master of lies: BJP slams over Assam detention centres
The BJP on Thursday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his liar jibe at the prime minister, dubbing him as "joothon ka sardar" (master of lies) and saying detention camps in Assam were set up when the Congress was in power both at the Centre and the state.
In a tweet earlier in the day, the Congress leader had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was lying to the country on the issue of detention camps in Assam.
Uttar Pradesh Police: 124 people arrested for posting inciting content on social media. 93 FIRs registered. Action taken on 19409 social media posts. 9372 Twitter, 9856 Facebook, and 181 YouTube profiles blocked. ANI
CAA: Over 200 detained during protest outside UP Bhawan
Over 200 people were detained on Thursday after they staged a demonstration outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi against the alleged police atrocities in the state during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, officials said.
CAA, NPR not linked to NRC: Ram Madhav
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said neither the CAA nor the NPR has any link with the NRC and alleged that the Opposition is carrying out a false propaganda to malign the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.
Dehradun SSP, Uttarakhand: Police has directed all its area officers and police station incharges to warn about strict action against those who attempt to disturb peace during demonstrations in favour or against Citizenship Amendment Act. ANI
BJP govt afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity: Akhilesh
Alleging that the BJP government was afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday sought to know when a probe into "police brutality" during a widespread protest in the state against Citizenship Amendment Act will be ordered.
Daryaganj: Police opposes bail plea of 9 accused
The Delhi Police opposed in a court the bail pleas on Thursday of nine accused arrested in connection with a violent protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Delhi's Daryaganj area.
Delhi Police: A total of 213 people have been detained today from outside UP Bhawan for protesting without permission. They were detained in Mandir Marg and Connaught Place police stations. ANI
Presi prof leads anti-CAA rally in city, video viral
A senior faculty member of the Presidency University has led a protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the NRC in the city, a video of which has gone viral on social media.
Yogi govt unleashed reign of terror: Fact-finding team
There is a "reign of terror" in Uttar Pradesh where the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government is trying to crush the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by "brazenly" targeting minorities, agitators and activists to suppress all kinds of dissent, a fact-finding team said on Thursday.
Actors Swara Bhaskar and Zeeshan Ayub at Press Club of India where the fact finding report on UP was released
Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Delhi: What Mughals and Britishers could not do, that Rahul Gandhi, Congress, tukde-tukde gang and Owaisi want to do. They want to divide India. They want a civil war in India. ANI
Daryaganj violence case: A Delhi Court to pronounce judgment on bail plea of all 15 accused on December 28. ANI
2 accused in Seelampur violence case have filed bail petition in Delhi's Karkardooma court. Court to hear the bail petition on December 27. ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address a rally in Assam's Guwahati on December 28 against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. ANI
Ambedkar's grandson demands Amit Shah's resignation
Accusing the RSS-BJP of attempting to divide the Indian society through CAA and proposed NRC, veteran politician and activist Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Communist Party of India (Marxist): Left Parties call for a week-long protests from 1st Jan to 7th Jan against Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC, NPR, mounting miseries of people due to economic slowdown & in solidarity with all India General Strike on 8th Jan
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during protest against Citizenship Amendment Act & NRC, in Kolkata: We will pay cheque of Rs. 5 lakhs each to the families of those who lost their lives in Mangaluru during protests. ANI
Oppn led by Cong created confusion over CAA: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the opposition of creating confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act and spoiling the atmosphere in the national capital by misleading the people.
Time for Delhi to punish tukde-tukde gang, says HM Amit Shah
It is time for Delhi to punish the tukde-tukde gang that has brought unrest in Delhi under Congress rule, says Amit Shah.
As they got out, they started rumours and made Delhi unpeaceful: Amit Shah
There was debate in the parliament on the citizenship amendment bill, nobody was ready to talk, there was vague talk happening. As they got out, they startedspreading rumours and lies, made Delhi turbulent.
BJP does not keep promises: Mamata
BJP does not keep promises: Mamata Banerjee on Karnataka CM's remark about putting on hold compensation to families of police firing victims.
Mamata Banerjee asks students to continue movement against the CAA without fearing anybody. (PTI)
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi morcha led by Prakash Ambedkar begins in Mumbai's Dadar
Government says whole protest and movement against Citizenship Amendment Actbeing carried out as propaganda campaign by some anti-social elements, political parties to fulfil vested interests. (AIRNews)
Delhi Court to pronounce order at 4 pm on the bail application of nine accused in Daryaganj violence case. (ANI)
NIA raids Akhil Gogoi's residence, arrested earlier this month as a preventive measure amid protests
National Investigation Agency(NIA) conducts raid at activist Akhil Gogoi's residence in Guwahati. He was arrested by Assam Police on December 12 as a preventive measure amid protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)
Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil claims letter purportedly pledging his support to amended Citizenship Act is 'fake'. (PTI)
Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate direction, says Army chief Bipin Singh Rawat
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat: Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate direction. As we are witnessing in large number of universities & colleges,students the way they are leading masses & crowds to carry out arson & violence in cities & towns. This is not leadership. (ANI)
BJP working President JP Nadda has called a meeting of members of the committee formed for 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' over Citizenship Amendment Act, today.
Protests have commenced on the premises of Rangacharlu Town Hall in Mysuru
Over a couple of thousand people have already gathered at the Town Hall, while people are still arriving from all parts of the city. Agitators holding national flags and black bands on their arms were encouraged to shout slogans like 'Inquilab Zindabad', 'CAA Murdabad' and 'NRC Murdabad'.
There were appeals to cooperate with the police and to be courteous to the people amd not to cover the faces. Ulemas said, until the CAA is withdrawn, the protests would continue. Most of the speech was in Urdu.
Emphasis not on citizenship but on residency, tweets P Chidambaram on NRC and NPR
Women only protest against the citizenship act in Town Hall is expected to take placeat 12 noon.
Kamal Nath should read Constitution, states bound to implement CAA: BJP general secretary Vijayvargiya (ANI)
Mobile internet services and broadband services to remain suspended from 8 am today to 6 pm tomorrow in Agra. (ANI)
Ambedkar's grandson to lead CAA-NRC protests
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to lead CAA-NRC protests.
Over 60 people detained in UP
Over 60 people have been "identified for violence" during anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and Gorakhpur; issued notices, asking them to explain their position or pay for damage caused to public and private property: Officials.
PTI
United States of America: People of Indian origin yesterday held marches in Austin, Raleigh and Seattle, in support of Citizenship Amendment Act.
DU students group holds pro-CAA march
A group of Delhi University students and teachers on Tuesday held a march in support of the amended Citizenship Act (CAA).
Mangaluru violence was pre-planned, organized: Bommai
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the communally-sensitive Mangaluru was “pre-planned” and that people from neighbouring Kerala were also involved.
Bommai’s comments came hours after the Mangaluru police, which is facing inquiry after it opened fire killing two people last week, released videos of rioting in the port city.
“There are visuals on how stones were pelted in a big way, how people covered their faces and sabotaged CCTV cameras, how there was an organized looting, how bricks meant for construction were used, how petrol bombs were also used...everyone has seen the videos,” Bommai said. “Can anyone call them innocents? It was an organized plan to create violence.”
Read More
A lawyer has moved the Supreme Court seeking stern action against those misguiding people, disturbing peace and spreading violence in their protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.
Petitioner Puneet Kaur Dhanda also sought an order to the Election Commission to act against the political parties for the misinformation and rumours on the issue. Besides praying for a declaration that the Act was constitutional, she also sought a direction to the Centre to publicise extensively that it was not against any citizen of the country.
Read More
"@INCKarnataka what is a peaceful protest with arms in hand?Have you not seen what happened in Mangalore in peace after the statement of your MLA?" tweeted Karnataka BJP.
"From the very beginning, I believed in divinity. This is my personal visit. All rights reserved. May such an event in the pulse of God not diminish the dignity of Kerala," tweeted Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on the Kerala attack.
Youth Cong workers wave black flags at CM BSY in Kerala
Youth Congress activists waved black flags at Karanataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappaon Tuesday morning as he arrived at the airport here to board a flight to Kannur.
Three activists, who were standing near the parking area, waved black flags at Yeddiyurappa and shouted "go back" as his motorcade reached the airport. The three were immediatedly arrested and removed, a police official said.
Read more
Anti-CAA and anti-NRC protest in Hubballi concludes peacefully. Protest meet at Nehru Stadium ended, with protesters singing the national anthem.
A memorandum to the President of India, seeking withdrawal of CAA and not to implement NRC, was submitted through Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Jubair.
MLC Basavaraj Horatti and Kundgol MLA Kusumavati Shivalli attend protest meet in Hubballi.
More than 50,000Muslims participate in the Anti CAA protest in Hubballi today.
With traffic being closed on the Lamington Road, which leads to the railway station, the public was forced to walk more than half a km to reach the station or Old bus stand.
Rally organised in support of CAA and NRC by various Hindu organisations culminates at Sardars ground in Belagavi. Manjunath Swami of Inchagiri spoke about the threat being faced by Hindus for not being united. He asked them remain united and shed the divide of caste and language to protect their religion.
Procession supporting CAA arrives at Sardarground in Belagavi for rally. Saffron flags by various organisations being displayed in support.Protest meet begins with Islamic, Buddhist and Hindu (Veerashaiva Lingayat) prayers.
Procession supporting CAA arrives at Sardars ground in Belagavi for rally. Saffron flags by various organisations being displayed in support. (DH)
Taking out a rally from Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, thousands of people gather at Nehru Stadium in Hubballi, for anti-CAA and anti-NRC protest meet. (DH) (Photo credit: DH)
More than 20,000 protesters are marching from the BR Ambedkar circle in Hubballi to the Nehru stadium. The procession started at around 12:15,after the protesters garlanded Ambedkar's statue. Theyraised slogans of Azadiagainst Modi and Shah, and also against Reliance, Ambani who they think are favouredthe government. (DH) (Photo credit: DH)
Leaders of Anjuman-E-Islam, Congress and Dalit organisations, including MLA Prasad Abbayya and former minister A M Hindasgeri, garland Dr B R Ambedkar statue, to mark the beginning of anti-CAA and anti-NRC rally in Hubballi. (DH photo)
Protester was shot in self-defence: UP police
Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor police have admitted that it opened fire on the protesters during the anti-CAA protests in the state that turned violent at times, according to an NDTV report.
Mangaluru City police release anti-CAA protest videos
The Mangaluru City police on Monday shared the video footage of theprotest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that turned violent in Mangaluru on December 19, on its Facebook page.
Izaz Ahmed, abusinessman offers roses to policeman deputed on duty at Ambedkar circle in Hubballi during anti CAA protest. (DH Photo)
Rally in support of CAA and NRC beginning at Sambhaji Circle in Belagavi on Tuesday. (DH Photo)
Placards used during the Anti CAA protest in Hubballi on Tuesday. (DH Photo)
BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay has approached Delhi High Court seeking issuance of court direction to concerned authorities for 'recovering damages from accountable people' of loss of public property during the violence in Jamia Nagar. (ANI)
Delhi High Court rejects a plea which sought to quash the December 19 order of Police suspending telecom services in parts of Delhi, in wake of protests over Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)
Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry in Kochi: Urge the Centre to review the Citizenship Amendment Act, we need a more democratic debate on this act. (ANI)
Internet services to remain suspended till 8 pm, 25th December
US body condemns use of violence during protests; asks Modi to reconsider NRC
Not convinced by PM's assurances on NRC, CAA: Jamia students
As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens entered its eighth day on Monday at Jamia Millia Islamia, agitating students said they were not convinced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances on NRC and CAA.
PTI
People will not let PM suppress 'Bharat Mata': Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to spread hatred and break the country, but warned that the people will not let him attack the Constitution and suppress the voice of "Bharat Mata".
FIR registered against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan over charges of sharing objectionable post on social media against Citizenship Amendment Act - ANI
You could not provide jobs and destroyed economy, that is why you are hiding behind hate: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi. PTI
Rahul Gandhi at Raj Ghat where the party is staging protest against Citizenship Amendment Act: Narendra Modi ji, when you get students shot by bullets & when you get them lathi-charged, or when you threaten the journalists, then you try to suppress the voice of the country. ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Raj Ghat where the party is staging protest against Citizenship Amendment Act: When it comes to clothes, the entire nation knows you because of your clothes. It was you who had worn a suit worth Rs. 2 crore, it was not the people of the country. ANI
Mamata urges non-BJP CMs, leaders to unite against CAA
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to all non-BJP Chief Ministers and opposition party leaders urging them to unite against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC. Banerjee also urged them to unite against the BJP government on one platform.
CAA protest: Assam arrests 10 for provocative posts
Assam police registered 28 cases related to 206 "disturbing" social media posts during the widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act since it was passed by the Narendra Modi government on December 11.
India facing new crisis in which divide and rule is the law: Mamata Banerjee. PTI
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to NCP chief Sharad Pawar stating,"Let us all meet and chalk out a concerted plan to protest and save our democracy." Citizenship Amendment Act
J'khand poll results verdict against NRC, CAA: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Jharkhand Assembly poll results appeared to be a verdict against the NRC and CAA and reflects the public reaction to the "arrogance" of the BJP visible across the country.
'Resolve to protect Constitution for CAA martyrs'
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that in the name of all those who had been "martyred" in the protests against the amended citizenship law, her party resolves to protect the Constitution.
Anti-CAA stir: 104 held, thousands booked
More than 100 people have been arrested and over 12,000 booked in three districts of Marathwada in connection with violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the central Maharashtra region last week, officials said on Monday.
'Mamata prioritised politics over national interests'
BJP working president J P Nadda on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of "misleading" masses on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, claiming that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always prioritized politics over national interests.
J'khand polls: Mamata congratulates Soren on winning
Banerjee said that elections were held amid protests over amended citizenship law and proposed countrywide NRC, and extended good wishes to the "brothers and sisters" of the neighbouring state for voting in favour of the JMM- Congress-RJD alliance.
Roman Babushkin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission on Citizenship Amendment Act: This is a domestic policy of India. Russia doesn't have to comment on it. If there are issues, then it should be resolved through dialogue. ANI
CAA does not violate Constitution, as claimed by a section of people: BJP working president J P Nadda. PTI
Top Congress leaders sit on 'Satyagraha' at Rajghat
Top Congress leaders led by Sonia Gandhi on Monday sat on a 'Satyagraha' at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat here, demanding that the rights of people as enshrined in the Constitution be protected.
Sonia Gandhi reads Preamble of Constitution
Siddaramaiah asks for judiciary inquiry into M'luru firing
Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that CID inquiry into police firing in Mangaluru can not be accepted and demanded a judicial inquiry by sitting High Court Judge.
Congress 'satyagraha' at Raj Ghar against Citizenship Amendment Act starts with the signing of Vande Mataram and observance of silence for a minute
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi present
People in Finland protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act
BJP Working President JP Nadda at a rally in Kolkata: Huge crowd here shows ppl are in support of Citizenship Act. West Bengal CM is just doing vote-bank politics by opposing the Act. She should see the huge support for the Act & understand that ppl have rejected vote-bank politics ANI
Jharkhand elections held amid CAA and NRC protests, verdict in favour of citizens: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on poll trends. PTI
Court dismisses bail pleas of 15 in Daryaganj violence
A Delhi court on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of 15 people arrested in connection with the violence over the new citizenship law in Old Delhi's Daryaganj.
CAA: Subdued Christmas in Guwahati due to deaths
For the Stafford family of Guwahati, the Christmas this year would not be an occasion for merriment but a time for grief, as it lost one of its young members during the ongoing protests in the city against the amended citizenship law.
Protest against amended Citizenship Act in Jamia Millia Islamia enters 8th day
The protests against the amended Citizenship Act at the Jamia Millia Islamia entered its eighth day on Monday, with hundreds continuing to throng the streets outside the university.
Students from several schools in Noornagar, Batla House and Okhla also attended the protests on Monday. PTI
Nadda takes out BJP rally in Kolkata in support of CAA
BJP national working president J P Nadda on Monday kicked off a massive rally in the city in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Calcutta HC directs West Bengal govt to suspend all media campaigns related to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). PTI
PM Modi like 'God' for migrants: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-NDA government for enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Modi was like "God" for the migrants who faced religious persecution in Pakistan.
DMK to continue protests till CAA is withdrawn: Stalin
DMKand its alliance partners, including Congress, VCK and MDMK, took out a 2.5-km protest march here seeking to withdraw the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act despite Chennai Police refusing to grant permission for the agitation.
UP Congress leaders meet jailed party worker Sadaf Zafar, arrested during anti-CAA protest, allege police gave her treatment worse than "third degree" (PTI)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals intellectual persons, clerics to assist govt in maintaining law & order. (AIR News)
A Delhi court reserves for 3.30 pm today verdict on bail plea of 15 accused detained in Daryaganj violence case. (ANI)
Pro-CAA rally in Bihar
A march in the favour of Citizenship Amendment Act was taken out in Patna today, under the aegis of 'Bharat Bachao Morcha'. Members of BJP-RSS and others participated in the march.
Protest begins at Quddus Saheb Eidgah ground on Millers road in Bengaluru
Video by Janardhan B K
The Editors Guild of India issues a statement against acts of violence by police forces across the country
Protest at Quddus Saheb Eidgah ground on Millers road, Bengaluru
Students were detained outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi while protesting against police action
Some students were detained outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhion Friday when they were protesting against the police's action during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act demonstrations in the state. They were demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue.
Police are yet to share details. (PTI)
Rally from JC road to Millers road in Bengaluru
Video by Dinesh SK
We need to unite against the great calamity that the country faces: Kerala minister EP Jayarajan
Kerala Minister EP Jayarajan, on Citizenship Amendment Act: A joint strike is inevitable. We need to unite against the great calamity that the country faces. The country is facing protests over the passage of Parliament's muscle power.
Kerala Minister EP Jayarajan, on #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: A joint strike is inevitable. We need to unite against the great calamity that the country faces. The country is facing protests over the passage of Parliament's muscle power. pic.twitter.com/ATFSpirerp
— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019
DMK and allies hold anti-CAA rally in Chennai
DMK and its allies on Monday took out a protest rally in Chennaiagainst the amendment to the Citizehsip Act and seeking its withdrawal.
Join me in protests at Rajghat, show you're India: Rahul Gandhi to youth
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged students and youths to join him at Rajghat to protest against the "hate and violence unleashed by Modi-Shah" and show that they will not allow India to be "destroyed by hatred".
People turn out in huge numbers for a protest rally in Chennai
People turn out in huge numbers for a protest rally organised by DMK and its allies in Chennai against the new citizenship law. (News18)
DMK and its allies hold a 'mega rally' against CAA in Chennai
DMK and its alliance parties hold a 'mega rally' against Citizenship Amendment Act, in Chennai. Congress leader P Chidambaram and MDMK's Vaiko are also participating in the rally.
Tamil Nadu: DMK and its alliance parties hold a 'mega rally' against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, in Chennai. Congress leader P Chidambaram and MDMK's Vaiko are also participating. pic.twitter.com/ve96fUQ7k7
— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019
Indian-Americans protest against CAA, NRC in Washington
A large number of Indian-Americans gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed in front of the Indian Embassy here and held a peaceful demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Security tightened in Chennai
Security tightened in Chennai as DMK and its alliesare set to hold a 'mega rally' against Citizenship Amendment Act, today in the city.
Tamil Nadu: Security tightened in Chennai as DMK and its alliance parties are set to hold a 'mega rally' against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, today in the city. pic.twitter.com/VzdcqxHq5F
— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019
Madras High Court directs the Tamil Nadu police to use drones to monitor today’s proposed agitations by the DMK-led opposition against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (AIR)
CAA protests: DMK to go ahead despite no permission
Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition, DMK, on Sunday night announced that it would go ahead with the mega rally against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act planned for Monday despite the Chennai Police refusing permission citing security reasons.
CAA: Tejashwi among oppn leaders booked in Bihar
Top opposition leaders In Bihar, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, have been booked in connection with the bandh organised here on the previous day in protest against the amended Citizenship Act and a proposed countrywide National Register for Citizens (NRC), police said on Sunday.
‘BJP claim over NRC-CAA linkage is a lie’
Activist Harsh Mander denounced as a “lie”BJPclaimsthat the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be linked with the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Man stabbed after leaving pro-CAA rally
A member of the RSS and the BJP wasstabbedafter he exited a rally being held at Town Hall in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday.
Citizenship law breaking friendships, relationships
TheCitizenshipAmendment Act (CAA) may be the source of sleepless nights for a great many people in Indian society, but it is also wreaking havoc on relationships on social media.
Prove your words with deeds, Kerala CM to Modi
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment defending CAA that caste and religion were not criteria for the Centre's schemes, saying emotional outbursts were not enough and that the latter needs to prove his words with deeds.
Don't feel safe in campus anymore: Jamia student
Mohammad Minhajuddin had come to Delhi last year with a dream of starting his law practice in the national capital, but on December 15 he lost vision in one eye allegedly in police action in the Jamia Millia Islamia library.
OIC expresses concern over Citizenship Act
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday said it was "closely" following the recent developments "affecting" Muslims in India as it voiced concern over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the verdict in the Ayodhya case.
We will take out our rally abiding by the law: MK Stalin
The ruling party tried to stop DMK led rally against Citizenship Act, scheduled for tomorrow. However, the court has given us permission, it is a huge victory for us. We will take out our rally abiding by the law:DMK President MK Stalin in Chennai
My family and I will not show any document for NRC: Cong leader Ajay Maken
Former Union minister and Congress leader Ajay Maken says he and his family members will not show any document for NRC, alleges it is "discriminatory" process
Delhi police releases footages of Jamia incident where protesters got violent
Madras High Court to hear plea to against DMK holding rally in Chennai
Madras High Court to hold a special sitting today to hear a plea seeking to restrain DMK & its allies from holding a rally in Chennai tomorrow against Citizenship Act.
'Tukde tukde' gang, 'urban naxals' behind CAA, NRC protest: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna
All schools in the city area of Aligarh district to remain closed on 23rd December.
No Indian student should allow Modi-Shah to divide India the way they are doing: Rahul Gandhi
Curfew relaxed for 7 hours from 1 pm in parts of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh
Don't feel safe in campus anymore: Jamia student
Don't feel safe in campus anymore, says Jamia Millia Islamia student Mohammad Minhajuddin who lost partial vision allegedly during police action on December 15.
UP Police: 48 persons arrested in connection with violence during protests
48 arrested, 262 booked over violence in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district during anti-CAA protests: Officials
Mobile services in Rajasthan to get restored tonight at 8 pm
As a preventive measure, the suspension of mobile internet services is still underway as notified by the Rajasthan Police in their order last evening.
As per the order , mobile internet services to get restored tonight at 8 PM .
Students, human rights activists and other protesters gather at Town Hall in Bengaluru
Cong can't accept rise of BJP: Pralhad Joshi
Congress cannot accept the phenomenal rise of BJP, PM Narendra Modi's stature and hence, it is inciting violence by misleading Muslim community on Citizenship Act:Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
PTI
PM Modi publicly contradicting what Home Minister Amit Shah has been saying on nationwide NRC: Mamata Banerjee. PTI
CAA controversy a non-issue, says Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coal, Pralhad Joshi dismissed the controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a non-issue and accused the Congress of inciting violence by provoking the Muslim community.
PM Modi hits out at Mamata, Karat during Ramlila rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted his political rivals from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to former CPI(M) General Secretary Prakash Karat for their opposition to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), as he accused the Opposition of doing "vote-bank politics".
Placards galore at anti-CAA, NRC protest in Delhi
Students, doctors and artists were among the scores of people who gathered at Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place to protest against the amended citizenship law and the proposed all-India NRC.
Read more
CAA discriminatory, BJP creating divisions in society for political gains: Cong's Rajeev Shukla
Terming the amended citizenship law "discriminatory" and against the spirit of the Constitution, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla accused the BJP on Sunday of creating divisions in the society for political gains.
Scene of protest at Town Hall, Bengaluru. The students have taken over the protest.
Nearly 3 lakh march against CAA, NRC in Jaipur
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday led a massive peaceful march called the 'Samvidhan Bacho rally' against the amended citizenship law and demanded that the centre repeal the act, saying it is against the constitution and an attempt to divide people in the name of religion.
"Plural India, Strong India" made up a large and diverse group of people, ranging from students to artists to working professionals proving less than effective owing to differences between the various groups. In some cases, arguments have broken out between the gathered protesters.
The crowd strength rivals the RSS organized rally in the morning, with about 700 people gathered in front of Town Hall.
'Won't allow HM to leave airport if CAA not withdrawn'
West Bengal minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Sunday threatened to disallow Union Home Minister Amit Shah to step out of the airport whenever he visits the city, if the Citizenship Amendment Act is not immediately withdrawn.
Congress leaving no stone unturned to burn India: BJP
The Congress is leaving no stone unturned to get the country "burnt and destroyed" but Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never allow its intention to succeed, the BJP asserted on Sunday.
Anti-CAA stir: Declare hospitals safe zones, says IMA
Terming the reports of police allegedly entering hospitals in violence-hit areas during agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act "disturbing", the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said such actions are "unacceptable" and demanded that hospitals be declared "safe zones".
Bijnor: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) meets the family of Suleiman, who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the city on 20th December. ANI
Oppn backing CAA protesters to appease minorities: BSY
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa lashed out at the Opposition for misleadingthe minorities against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Rajasthan CM: Modi ji you should listen, 9 states have said it. Even your partners Bihar CM & Odisha CM who supported you in Parliament are saying they won't implement NRC. You should understand public sentiment & announce neither NRC in its current form, nor CAA will be implemented - ANI
Anti-CAA stir: UP govt moves to seal assets of vandals
As a first step towards making protestors pay for causing damage to public properties during agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Uttar Pradesh government has begun the process of identifying the vandals, with the Lucknow districtadministration forming a four-member panel to assess the damage.
TMC delegation has been detained in Lucknow airport. As soon as we got down from the airplane we were surrounded by the police. When we boarded the bus the police made all the passengers disembark. We were taken by the police to a secluded spot on the runway. We are sitting on the ground in dharna. Net is down so the message may reach you late.
Dinesh Trivedi
Md Nadimul Haque
Pratima Mandal
Abir Biswas
Modi says CAA not anti-Muslim as protests continue
Following days of violent, sometimes deadly protests across India against a new citizenship law critics say discriminates against Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a rally on Sunday for the BJP in the capital.
PM Modi ends speech at Ramlila Maidan
It is my request to you that you start a programme to clean your neighbourhood. Welcome the new year with a clean Delhi with everybody in your colony. Work towards removing single-use plastics, says PM Modi.
I will do everything I can for the peace and security of our nation, says PM Modi
Don't listen to their tape record, look at my track record, says PM Modi
Saudi Arabia has increased Hajj quota for India after I asked them to do so, says PM Modi
Our relationships with middle-east states are reaching new heights, says PM Modi
To lift the flag is our right but this right comes with certain responsibilities, says PM Modi
I want to ask Mamata didi, what changed? Why're you spreading false rumors? Why're you so afraid? You must believe in the people of West Bengal. Why're you not trusting the people of your State? asks PM Modi
Some CMs say that they will not implement CAA in their states, you are chosen by the people, you represent the people, at least discuss the law in closed rooms instead of being insulted by the public, says PM Modi
Educated youth will soon understand the truth behind CAA and NRC, says PM Modi
We are doing what they (Cong) had promised but could not do due to vote-bank politics: Modi
Mamata didi is against Bangladesh refugees, says PM Modi
Ashok Gehlot asked for citizenship for refugees, he has changed his stand now, says PM Modi
There is a very simple difference, an infiltrator never reveals his identity and a refugee never hides his identity. Many of these infiltrators are coming out and speaking. Why don't they speak the truth? They are scared that their reality will come out, says PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi: There is a very simple difference, an infiltrator never reveals his identity and a refugee never hides his identity. Many of these infiltrators are coming out and speaking. Why don't they speak the truth? They are scared that their reality will come out. pic.twitter.com/DycZkGZdcc
— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019
Dalits, who came here from Pakistan, among beneficiaries of citizenship law; why you can't see their pain: Modi to critics (PTI)
Respect me or not, at least respect Mahatma Gandhi. He said that if Hindus, Buddhists and others feel persecuted in Pakistan and other countries, they are more than welcome in India, says PM Modi.
Persecuted minorities being forced to to leave Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangaldesh and be refugees in India, says PM Modi
We had a chance to expose Pakistan's discrimination against minorities but it was lost due to our rivals' politics: PM Modi
A refugee family named their new-born daughter Nagarikta, says PM Modi
Minorities in Pakistan are being forced to convert, says PM Modi
I request the youth of the country to read the Act in detail and not to fall prey to the rumours of detention centers being spread by Urban Naxals and Congress. It's a lie and is dividing the nation, saysPM Modi
No new refugees will be benefitted by CAA: PM Modi
Muslims living in India have nothing to fear when it comes to CAA and NRC: PM Modi
Muslims living in India have nothing to fear when it comes to CAA and NRC, there is no detention centre in India, these are lies. I'm surprised by the extent to which they can go to spread lies. Have some mercy on on the poor before you spread lies, says PM Modi.
Urban naxals, well-educated people are telling people that all Muslims will be sent to detention centre, do justice to your education, says PM Modi
NRC was formulated during Congress rule, were they sleeping then? asks PM Modi
33,000 police personnel laid down their lives during work since independence but now being attacked mercilessly: Modi (PTI)
There were attacks on school buses, attacks on trains, motorcycles, trains, bicycles, small shops have been burnt, government property made out of India's honest taxpayermoney has been destroyed. How they (opposition) are, the country has now come to know: PM Modi
When people died in the Anaj Mandi fire, police didn't ask for religion or caste, they tried to save as many as possible, says PM Modi.
Today, those who are misleading Muslims in the name of paper paper, certificate certificate should remember that we have never put paper restrictions for the betterment of the poor, while choosing beneficiaries of schemes: PM Modi
Governments change but policemen are not enemies of anyone: PM Modi
We have never asked anyone if he goes to temple or mosque when it comes to implementing our schemes: Modi
Our Govt has built over 1.5 crore houses for the poor, says PM Modi
In the last five years, our Govt has built over 1.5 crore houses for the poor. We didn't ask for their religion. We just helped the poor and needy: PM Modi
Challenge rivals to find anything discriminatory in my work: PM Modi
I dare rivals to find anything discriminatory in my work, says Modi, citing his govt's various development programmes (PTI)
Every poor family will benefit, irrespective of caste and religion: PM Modi
Every poor family will benefit from the schemes of the BJP, Ujjwala scheme, irrespective of caste and religion, says PM Modi
Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians all were befitted, everyone who lives here was benefitted. Why did we do this? Because we live for the love of the country: PM Modi(ANI)
We want every poor family to benefit from the Ujjwala scheme, says PM Modi
'Did we ask for documents from 1970,1980?' asks PM Modi
"Some political parties are spreading rumours, they're misleading people & inciting them. I want to ask them, when we authorised the unauthorised colonies, did we ask anyone their religion? Did we ask which political party they support? Did we ask for documents from 1970,1980?" aks PM Modi
We still believe in the mantra of 'sabka saath, saba vikas', says PM Modi
People were incited, those in high positions shared fake videos: Modi on protests against citizenship law. (PTI)
CAA will help marginalised communities
"For your better future the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill." Stand up and show respect for India's parliament and the mandate you have given us": PM Modi. (NDTV)
Respect the Parliament of India that passed CAA, says Modi
Delhi govt completely indifferent to city's biggest problem, which is availability of drinking water: Modi (PTI)
PM Narendra Modi: Had the Delhi govt not politicised the phase 4 project of Delhi metro, its work would have started much earlier. That is why I say that those who do politics in your name, never understood your pain, they never intended to do that. (ANI)
Clean drinking water, a dream for many even now: PM Modi
Previous governmentsgave full exemption to the occupants of these bungalows, did nothing to regularize your homes, saysPM Modi
Delhi buses were in a bad state, we have built the peripheral expressway, decongesting traffic inside Delhi, reducing pollution, says PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi on unauthorised colonies: You should know what those people, whom you were asking for something for yourself, were doing. They had illegally given 2000 lavish bungalows to their people. No one knows what was given to whom in lieu of that. (ANI)
PM Narendra Modi on unauthorised colonies: You should know what those people, whom you were asking for something for yourself, were doing. They had illegally given 2000 lavish bungalows to their people. No one knows what was given to whom in lieu of that. pic.twitter.com/X55mNLFI5o
— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019
25 KM of Metro being built in Delhi everyday: Modi
Opposition has burdened the poor and appeased the rich, says PM Modi
Seeing thespeed of the opposition people, we decided that it will not go on and I will not allow it to run. So we took over work in March this year. Bill relatedto Delhi colonies has been passed in the last session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha: PM Modi
Modi attacks rivals for not doing enough for unauthorised colonies, says he decided he cannot let this go on. (PTI)
Previous governments tried to stop land for the landless: PM Modi
Happy that the BJP and I have a good opportunity to usher a new era
I am happythat the BJP and I havea good opportunity to usher a new era in the lives of more than 40 lakh people of Delhi. Congratulations to those who have received ownership of land, the greatest capital of your life: PM Modi
I thank people from all corners of Delhi: PM Modi
They (AAP) haven't shown, integrity and honesty says Modi
Ramlila Maidan has been witness to many historical events: PM Modi
Provided land ownership titles to 40 lakh people: Modi
We have provided land ownership titles to over 40 lakh people, says PM Modi
This is a great opportunity for me and the BJP to show what we can do: PM Modi
PM Modi begins his speech at Ramlila Maidan chanting Unity in Diversity.
MP Manoj Tiwari welcomes PM Modi
Member of Parliament from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari welcomes Prime Minister Modi at the rally in Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi.
Also Follow Citizenship Act Protest blog for earlier updates.
AIADMK clear on support to CAA, to take it to people: CM
Unfazed by protests in Tamil Nadu against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has told Home Minister Amit Shah that the AIADMK is clear on its support to the legislation that provides citizenship to six minority communities from three neighbouring countries.
CAA row: Internet services snapped in Jaipur till 8 pm
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will lead a "silent and peaceful" march against the new citizenship law in Jaipur later on Sunday and said it will be attended by members of all communities and several political parties opposed to the legislation.
CAA, NRC's uncertainty could affect neighbours: B'desh
The CAA and the NRC are India's "internal issues", Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen has said but voiced concern that any "uncertainty" in the country is likely to affect its neighbours.
CAA row: People march in Delhi in support of students
Scores of people took out a march in South Delhi on Sunday in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students and those facing police action for violent protest against the new citizenship law.
Tejasvi Survya confirms that CAA will be not linked with NRC, but asks Indians to get over it. "We are in the process of creating a new India, an India with a Rs 5 trillion economy. Your namby-pamby secularism which you people have promulgated so far is not going to work anymore," he said.
Modi to address rally in Delhi amid anti-CAA protests
Following days of violent, sometimes deadly protests across India against a new citizenship law thatcritics say discriminates against Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a rally later on Sunday for BJP in the capital.
CAA is not against any Indian Muslim, it is only to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of three neigbouring nations, said Nitin Gadkari. "I appeal to our Muslim brothers, see through this misinformation campaign of Congress, they only see you as a vote machine," Gadkari said.
CAA: Curfew lifted in Shillong
Curfew was on Sunday morning lifted in Shillong, as no report of violence or arson over the amended citizenship Act was reported from any part of the city, officials said.
CM BSY announces Rs 10L relief for Mangaluru victims
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced Rs 10 lakh relief each to the families of victims who died in Mangaluru during the recent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.
Anti-CAA protests continue as death toll rises to 24
Thousands of people joined freshralliesagainst a contentious citizenship law in the countryon Saturday, with 24 killed so far in nearly two weeks of widespread unrest.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the families of the two people who died during protests in Mangaluru on December 19.
Traffic will be affected on Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Road and Ranjit Singh flyover during PM's rally, says the advisory, according to PTI.
CAA stir: Jamait ulema-e-Hind to take out rallies in WB
The situation in West Bengal was peaceful on Sunday morning, with no incidents of violence reported from any part of the state, police said.
CAA stir makes foreign tourists anxious
As protests against the amended Citizenship Act continue to rage in parts of the country, the tourism industry has taken a hit this holiday season, with several nations deeming India as an unsafe travel destination.
Tight security for PM Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally on Sunday at the large Ramlila Maidan, a little over a kilometre from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
CAA-NRC: Karnataka begins mapping ‘illegal’ immigrants
Amid the collective defiance by many states against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA), Karnataka has caught the attention of the nation by announcing to go ahead with the process of screening‘immigrants’ close on the lines of NRC process in Assam.
BJP ally SAD demands the inclusion of Muslims in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, according to ANI.
CAA concerns all Indians, not just Muslims: Owaisi
The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed.
NRC, CAA are everyone's burden: Faizan Mustafa
There has been much debate about how the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will impact people. Faizan Mustafa, vice-chancellor, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, shares his perspectives.
Also Follow Citizenship Act Protest blogfor earlier updates.