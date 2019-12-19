Citizenship Act Protest Live: Two civilians dead in Mangaluru protests, 21 injured

Two civilians lost their lives in Mangaluru amid the CAA and NRC protests, police firing and stone-pelting that took place in the city. Internet has been shut in parts of Delhi with Airtel, Vodafone and Jio suspending their services in parts of Delhi. Police have arrested protesters who gathered near Delhi's Red Fort and Jantar Mantar. Section 144 is imposed in all the districts of Karnataka, earlier today, historian Ramachandra Guha was arrested for staging demonstration against CAA in Bengaluru. West Bengal CM in her third rally this week said, “BJP is buying skull caps for its cadres who are wearing them while vandalising properties to malign a particular community." Stay tuned for more updates.
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS's student wing, and local BJP workers organised a march-cum-meeting here on Thursday in support of the amended Citizenship Act, which is facing opposition from various quarters in the country.
The march-meeting was organised on the campus of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), which saw a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) earlier this week.
Protecting interests of Muslims is our responsibility: CM BSY
In an attempt to allay fears among the Muslim community on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said it was his government's responsibility to protect their interest. Calling for peace, amid protests against the CAA in various parts of the state defying prohibitory orders, he accused the Congress party of being behind it and warned them of consequences.
The Chief Minister on Wednesday had declared that his government will "hundred per cent" implement the CAA. "I appeal to the minority Muslim brothers, this law will in no way affect you, protecting your interest is our responsibility. Kindly cooperate, maintain peace and order," Yediyurappatold reporters here. Later in the day Yediyurappa, who met leaders of the Muslim community, expressed "regret" about violence in Mangaluru and called it "unfortunate."
Two persons shot dead in Mangaluru protests against CAA
Two victims from Bunder and Kandathpalli, who suffered bullet injuries when police opened fire to disperse a violent mob protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) near Bunder police station, succumbed in a private hospital on Thursday.
Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha did not confirm the death when DH made attempts to contact him.
After anti-citizenship law protests, one person dies of firearm injury in KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow: Official (PTI)
People from Kerala part of Mangaluru violence: Bommai
People coming from outside states mostly Kerala indulging in violence in Mangaluru during protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Thursday.
"People came from the neighbouring state to participate in protest also tried to set fire a police station in Mangalore and damaged public properties. To control this, the police had to use force," he told reporters here.
Two persons died of injuries suffered in violent protests in Mangaluru
Two persons died of injuries suffered in violent protests against India's new citizenship law in the southern Indian city of Mangaluru, hospital officials said on Thursday.
They said that at least one of the two dead had been shot.
Local government official Sindhu B. Rupeh said there had been clashes between stone-throwing crowds and police in Mangaluru since Thursday afternoon, despite restrictions imposed on public gatherings. (Reuters)
"Irequest all citizens of the state to remain calm and maintain peace.
False propaganda is being spread about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Do not pay heed to politically motivated, provocative statements from anyone," said Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in a tweet.
"It is deplorable that violence was triggered in Mangaluru by those who went by the words of mischief-mongers.
I appeal to the people, particularly those in Mangaluru, to maintain harmony and to refrain from destroying public property," he said.
IYC National Campaign In-charge Srivatsa tweets on Mangalore police firing
CAA: 2 civilians in ICU, 20 cops injured in Mangaluru
Mangaluru city police Commissioner PS Harsha said that 20 police personnel are injured, two civilians are in ICU, according to ANI.
'Would love to appear, argue if Guha challenges arrest'
Congress leader P Chidambaram, on Thursday, said that historian Ramachandra Guha was not violating any law when he was arrested.
Protesters against Citizenships Act were dispersed by Gujarat police using tear gas after some police vehicles were vandalized in the Shah Alam area of Ahmedabad.
Schools and colleges in Mangaluru to remain close tomorrow. Curfew in fivepolice stations tomorrow that come under theMangaluru Commissionerate, according to ANI.
"We don't think about who instigates whom for what reason, we are committed to work for every section of society. I appeal you to maintain harmony, fraternity & respect for one another. I guarantee that no wrong will be done to the minorities," said Nitish KumarBihar Chief Minister.
All entry & exit gates of Chandni Chowk, Barakhamba, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, ITO, Janpath, Khan Market, Vasant Vihar and Munirka are open, says Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
Won't let politicos hijack anti-CAA movement: Agitators
A number of people who gathered near the Sunheri Masjid on Thursday after the police stopped them from moving towards Red Fort rued that political leaders were trying to hijack the protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
"Instigating people in the name of religion is not what political parties should do. Political efforts should be made to maintain peace. If you want to protest, please don't create violence and rumours," saidMoS Home G Kishan Reddy. He also said that there aren't violent protests anywhere except Lucknow where violence broke out today,otherwise situation is peaceful everywhere.
Protecting interests of Muslims our responsibility: BSY
In an attempt to allay fears among the Muslim community regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said protecting your interest is our responsibility.
If BJP has guts, it should go for a UN-monitored referendum on amended Citizenship Act and NRC: Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally
Protest against Citizenship Act in August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai
"BJP was founded in 1980 and is asking for our citizenship documents of 1970," said Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally. She also said that BJP is buying skull caps for its cadres who are wearing them while vandalising properties to malign a particular community.
Police resort to gunfire in Mangaluru to suppress the crowd who threw stones and bottles at them, according to ANI Tweet. Twenty personnel were injured, claims police.
"Suddenly after 73 years of independence, we have to prove that we are Indian citizens. Where was BJP's head and tail at that time, BJP is dividing the country. Don't stop your protest because we have to get the Citizenship Actrevoked," says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, according to ANI Tweets.
Anti-citizenship law protestors in Delhi offer roses to security personnel at the Jantar Mantar, saying police can baton charge them as much as they want but their message is "love in return for hatred."
Ahmed Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh, and Deepender Singh Hooda arrive at the residence of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for party's core group meeting over 'unrest across the country over Citizenship (Amendment) Act'.
Ministry of Home Affairs calls for an emergency review meeting on the security situation arising due to protests against Citizenship Act
Entry and exit gates of Delhi Gate are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station, says Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in Assam, till 9 am tomorrow, according to ANI.
Hundreds of students were initially detained by the cops at several police stations in the city at around 12. This included renowned historian Ramachandra Guha.
Students and members of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) at Town Hall protesting against the Citizenship Act, despitethe imposition of Section 144 in Bengaluru.
Police resorted to lathicharge after a mob shouting slogans against Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) turned violent and pelted stones at police, vehicles on Saturday. Due to stone pelting, the front and side windows of a KSRTC bus was damaged. The crowd from Nellikai Road, Bunder had gathered near the DC office defying the prohibitory orders clamped by police and district administration since Wednesday night.
Protest against Citizenship Act turns violent in Lucknow.Police chowki at Thakurganj in Lucknow set ablaze by protesters, according to News 18.
Guwahati HC directs Assam govt to restore mobile internet services by 5pm
Vehicle set ablaze in Lucknow
Vehicles set ablaze at Madeyganj police chowki in Khadra area of Old Lucknow, according to News18.
Aam Aadmi Party appeals to people to peacefully protest against the amended Citizenship Act, says violence will give a bad name to the movement and make it easier for the government to suppress the cause
Vehicle no KA-19F3071 sent for police Police Casual Contract, damaged by protesters near DC office at Mangalore division. Front and side glass damaged no injury to anyone.
Protesting crowd turns violent in Mangaluru after police resorted to lathi charge. Police fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd
Vocalist TM Krishna participates in Chennai protest against Citizenship Act
AIMS issues memorandum refraining staffs, students from holding protest
Violence and stone-pelting reported near Lucknow's Parivartan Chowk during protests against Citizenship Act. Police fire tear gas shells to control the situation.
Lucknow and Delhi police are revisiting theirstrategy. They are restraining from using force on the protesters because usage of force can lead to a backfire or provocation, according to News18.
Protesters cleaning up plastic bottles thrown during protest near Town Hall in Bengaluru
Lawyers and activists confirmed that the protests which is swelling by the minute can be dispersed if all of the nearly 200 people detained by the police since morning are released. Protesters said they are especially concerned by 8 Al-Ameen students who were also detained.Meantime, all 24 individuals held at Audigodi station have been released. An additional 126 being held at a marriage hall in Audigodi have also been released
Citizenship row, J&K detentions overshadow Indo-US talk
The row over Citizenship (Amendment) Act and prolonged restrictions on people and detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cast a shadow over India’s 2+2 dialogue with the United States too.
Using Section 144 to stifle peaceful protests wrong
As protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, continue to gain momentum, the government has resorted to the coercive step of imposing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in different cities across India. In Bengaluru, Section 144 has been imposed from December 19 to December 21.
Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot advocates the need for "intensively propagating" the teachings, thoughts and sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar among the people.
Citizenship Act not against Muslims, says Ajmer Dargah head
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against Muslims of the country, they need not fear as it doesn't pose any danger to their citizenship, saysSpiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan
We are following govt's order: Bharti Mittal on internet shutdown
The West Bengal government has resumed internet services in Howrah district besides Baruipur and Canning subdivisions of South 24 Parganas district
HC declines interim protection from coercive action including arrest to students as sought by petitioners.Lawyers in court chant "shame, shame" after HC declines interim protection to students
Delhi High Court issues notice to Centre and Delhi Police, asks them to file a response on a plea over Jamia Milia University incident. The court posts the matter for further hearing on February 4
BJP brought CAA just to remain in power: Akhilesh Yadav
Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse the unruly crowd protesting near DC office in Mangaluru
Police inspector Tanveer Ahmed appears to have given up all hope of dispersing the crowd. "Let them cry their slogans until they are hoarse," he said. "We will file a case against them. The more we tell them to clear the area, the more adamant they get." He said to DH, "if they (protesters) were human they would be able to understand and disperse. I know my people. I am also from this community. The more you push them, the more they push back."
Bengaluru police close down KR Market, SP Road for traffic due to protests.
The huge crowd assembled at Jagath Circle in Kalaburagi city against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
A few people offered Namaz at the circle itself. On the other hand, the police detained the CPI, CPI(M), SUCI leaders when they tried to take out a protest march from Sardar Vallabhbhai Circle to Deputy Commissioner's office.
Traffic snarl at Gurugram toll amid the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Delhi.
Bengaluru Police close down Corporation circle and Town Hall circle because of traffic due to ongoing protests. .
We have implemented CAA and soon we will also implement NRC, says JP Nadda, BJP Working President.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed the police to not lathi charge protesters.
In Gujarat, police have resorted to lathi-charge during a protest called by different Left parties, over Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Ahmedabad. The protesters were allegedly blocking police vehicles when the police resorted to lathi charge to disperse them.
In Bengaluru, advocates are staging silent protest in front of City Civil court.
People defy curfew in Guwahati, Army conducts flag march
The people defied curfew in Guwahati on Thursday morning to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as the situation remained tense throughout Assam, with the Army conducting flag march in the city.
Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew last night while the Army was called in at four places and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos over the hugely emotive Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB.
All Assam Student's Union has called for a protest at 11 am in Guwahati. (PTI)
Detained Left leaders let go in various parts of Delhi
A number of Left leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat were detained at Mandi House during an anti-Citizenship Act protest in Delhi defying prohibitory orders, and later released in different areas of the city.
"We were detained and then taken in buses and dropped at different areas. I was dropped off near Karol Bagh while some others have been taken to Bawana," CPI General Secretary D Raja told PTI just after he was let off.
In Gujarat, police resort to lathi-charge during a protest called by different Left parties, over Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Ahmedabad. The protesters were allegedly blocking police vehicles when the police resorted to lathi charge to disperse them.
A member of the NGO Movement For Justice says police have informed him that Arshad will be released at 4 pm.
Police negotiating with MLA to disperse the crowd.
Stones pelted at Assam CM's house amid CAB protest
Stones were pelted at the house of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh on Wednesday night amidst largescale protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said stones were thrown at the house of the chief minister in the Lakhinagar area.
Some window panes were damaged in the stone pelting, a caretaker of the house said, adding that Superintendent of Police Gautam Borah visited the house.
Uttar Pradesh Police says one bus has been set ablaze, another damaged by anti-CAA protestors in Sambhal.
Protests continue at Town Hall in Bengaluru against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has shut entry and exit gates of Janpath station as well, taking the number of stations shut to 19.
Kamal Haasan criticises police action against Guha, Yadav
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Thursday lashed out at the police action against historian Ramchandra Guha and Swaraj Abhiyaan chief Yogendra Yadav during the anti-CAA protests, and expressed "concern" over their safety. Yadav and Guha were detained by the police in Delhi ad Bengaluru, respectively.
In a tweet, Haasan said he was applauding with "glee the stupidity of the government for stoking the fire of Satyagaraha by arresting" Guha and Yadav.
CM Mamata Banerjee condemns Guha detention
This government is scared of students. This government is scared of one of India’s most accomplished historians for speaking to the media on CAB, NRC and holding a poster of Gandhiji. I condemn the detention of Ramachandra Guha. We extend our full solidarity to all those detained, says Mamata Banerjee.
Maharashtra: Security tightened ahead of demonstrations against #CitizenshipAct at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/nS2ThE4i2T
Here's what has transpired so far during today's pan-India Citizenship Act protests:
* Left leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat detained for defying prohibitory orders in Mandi House, Delhi.
* Ramachandra Guha detained for staging protest at the Town Hall in Bengaluru.
* Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio suspended voice and messaging services in parts of Delhi-NCR following instructions from the police on Thursday.
* The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed entry and exit gates of 16 stations for commuters in view of anti-CAA protests.
* Train services affected, roads blocked during anti-citizenship law bandh in Bihar.
* West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya, which were at the centre of the stir initially, were peaceful.
Left parties, Muslim community call off anti-CAA protests in Raichur
A protest planned under the banner of SUCI against the Citizens Amendment Act has been postponed in Raichur on Thursday following the imposition of Prohibitory orders.
The party leaders clarified that their protest has been postponed as prohibitory orders have been imposed against the Democratic setup. Leaders of left parties, Muslim community and Dalit organisations are said to have withdrawn the protest and are likely to submit memorandum today afternoon. Normal life has not been affected.
Delhi traffic update:
Due to the sealing of Delhi borders at NH48, MG road and Old Delhi-Gurugram road by Delhi Police, citizens are advised to avoid non-essential travel to Delhi. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted, says Gurugram Traffic Police.
Here's a list of known faces that have been detained for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC today:
Dharamvir Gandhi, Ex-MP Patiala
Sandeep Dixit, Ex-MP, Delhi
Yogendra Yadav, President Swaraj India
Col. Jaiveer, President Swaraj India Delhi unit
Sucheta De, President AISA
Umar Khalid, Youth Leader
Nadeem Khan, Leader United Against Hate
India's Vodafone Idea says suspends internet, SMS services in parts of Delhi
India mobile carrier Vodafone Idea said on Thursday the company had suspended internet services in some parts of the capital Delhi to comply with a government order.
"As per the directive received from the Government, data services are stopped at a few locations," Vodafone Idea's customer care tweeted in response to a user's question about its network in Delhi. (Reuters)
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has been detained by police at Mandi House. He says, "I was not allowed to go to Red Fort (for protest), so, I came to Mandi House".
In Delhi, entry and exit gates of Mandi House metro station are closed, due to ongoing protests against Citizenship Act.
In Delhi, there were few protests in past 24 hours which were organised by mobilising people through WhatsApp groups but no organization has come up to take responsibility of protest. Few locations were identified where officers have asked to provide local intelligence frequently, reports ANI.
A petition has been filed before Karnataka High Court challenging the imposition of Section 144 in the state (in wake of protests over Citizenship Act). The court has posted the matter for hearing on December 21.
In Hyderabad, police detain protestors who were holding demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act near Charminar.
Historian Guha detained for staging protest against CAA
Noted historian Ramachandra Guha and many others were detained on Thursday for staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at the Town Hall here, in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city.
Police said the protesters violated prohibitory orders clamped in the city against any protest or demonstration.
Airtel India suspends SMS and data services in certain areas of Delhi after "instructions from government authorities".
Defying prohibitory orders, a sea of people belonging to the Muslim community and others hit the streets in Kalaburagi on Thursday morning. They march from Nehru Ganj to Jagath Circle.
Gulbarga Police detain activists protesting against CAA
The police detained the activists who under the banner of Gulbarga People's Forum tried to take out a protest march from Nagareshwara School on Thursday morning against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. In the wake of the bandh call given by the forum, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been clamped in the city for three days.
Police force has been deployed in Mysore Bank Circle.
In Hubballi, members of different organisations, who came in small groups to stage a protest at Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, were detained by the police. A few of them raised slogans.Police detained nine persons in three batches and shifted them to CAR ground.
In Bengaluru, 30 NLS students were among those arrested, including the student body president. All are being detained at S J Police Station.
Meanwhile, noted historian Ramachandra Guha and many others were detained on Thursday for staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC in Delhi.
Long jam at Delhi-Gurugram expressway due to police barricading. #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/Ui4Ae9dCwH
Some people are spreading rumors. We request citizens not to give attention to them, says Bengaluru City Police.
In Chennai, protest will happen as per schedule at 3 pm as protesters have decided to defy police orders. Earlier today, the police had revcoked permission to hold protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The town hall has been cleared of all protesters in Bengaluru. Now, police are on the move and they are racing towards the corporation, to tackle a small group of people standing there. In their desperation to enforce Section 144, police even attempted to commandeer a Matador truck transporting glass.
Cases against the detained persons would be booked under Section 188 of the IPC, for violating prohibitory orders (CrPC 144), says Hubballi DCP (L&O) D L Nagesh.
Police detain 21 anti-CAA protesters in Hubballi
Amidst prohibitory orders and heavy police deployment, a group of leaders fromLeft parties, Congress and other organisations tried to take out a protest rally at Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Police have detained 21 persons and shifted them to CAR ground in Hubbali.
Anti-CAA protest: Gates of 14 Delhi metro stations shut
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday closed gates of seven more metro stations in view of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Now, the entry and exit gates of 14 Delhi Metro stations are closed for commuters. Earlier in the morning, the DMRC had closed gates of seven metro stations, including Jamia Millia, Jama Masjid and Munirka.
Protesters in Bengaluru are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Town hall.
Large number of protesters gather in Red Fort area where Section 144 has been imposed.
Cong, NCP set up front to protest CAA, NRC in Mumbai
The Congress, NCP and various other parties have formed a front and are organising a protest here on Thursday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Thursday.
These parties have come together under a front, called 'Hum Bharat Ke Log', which will hold a protest at the August Kranti Maidan here, a release issued by the front said.
Chennai Police have revoked permission for today’s rally to be held against Citizenship Act in Valluvar Kottam.
Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed near Red Fort.
Delhi Metro to not stop at Jamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Munirka stations
Entry andexit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh and Munirka are closed, says Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Trains will not be halting at these stations.
Permission has not been granted for the protest march to be held by the Communist Party from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship (Ammendment) Act and NRC at 12 pm today, says Delhi Police.
Police deployed in Town Hall area of Bengaluru
Police deployed in Town Hall area of Bengaluru as a 'bandh' has been called by a consortium of Left wing andMuslim organisations in Karnataka today in protest against the Citizenship Act and NRC. Section 144 has been imposed throughout Bengaluru including Rural District from 6 am today for the next 3 days.
CPI-M workers block railway track at Laheriasarai railway station while protesting against the Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens in Darbhanga.
Deputy Commissioner Sindu B Roopesh has ordered to impose Section 144 in Dakshina Kannada district. A 'bandh' has been called by consortium of Left wing and Muslim organisations today in Karnataka.
Normal life remains unaffected in Kalaburagi
Normal life remainsunaffected even though people's forum called for Kalaburagi Bandh today against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The police denied permission to the bandh and protest march by clamping prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the city for three days.
Deputy Commissioner B Sharat has declared holiday for all schools and colleges of the district today.
Hindutva will harm, even destroy India: Guha
Even as the notion of Hindutva sweeps the nation, an eminent historian cautioned that there is nothing Indian about a philosophy that runs contrary to the established Indian pluralism.
Ramachandra Guha, best known for his sweeping biographies of Mahatma Gandhi, described Hindutva and Hindu nationalism as an idea which takes its inspiration from 18th and 19th-century European nations which sought to create national power through identifying a common enemy and by promoting the idea of one language, one culture and one leader.
Read the full report here.
The Karnataka police have imposed Section 144 for three days in the state following an intelligence report that there might be massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
ADGP (Law and Order) Amar Kumar Pandey said prohibitory orders have been imposed from 6 am on December 19 till midnight on December 21 in all districts, so as to maintain law and order in the wake of scheduled protests against CAA and NRC.
City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao asked people not to hold any protests, processions or rallies that may disturb peace.
India’s move to shut down Internet to contain protests against its new citizenship law has won endorsement from China.
Beijing, which often draws flak for flouting human rights to crush dissent, sought to make common cause with New Delhi, endorsing the recent shutdown of the Internet for containing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of India — particularly in the northeastern region and some districts of West Bengal.
An article published in China’s state-run People’s Daily newspaper endorsed the shutdown of Internet to control protests against the new law in India — calling it a “standard practice for sovereign countries” to deal with “a state of emergency”. It recalled that similar actions by the Chinese government to deal with a “similar national security threat” in Xinjiang region of China a few years ago had drawn “sharp criticism from mainstream media in Europe and United States”.
CAA protests: Wrong, Bengaluru Police
The Bengaluru police acted in a wholly undemocratic and authoritarian manner by preventing a group of college students from holding a peaceful protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and even detaining some of them without any provocation. While the police contend that the requisite permission was not granted for the protest, the students argue that there was no prohibitory order like Section 144 in force to prevent a group of people from assembling peacefully.
Delhi Police is conducting foot patrolling as part of area domination&confidence building exercise. Regular meetings with Aman Committee in various areas taking place. In few sensitive areas police is conducting flag march, following protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (ANI)
Section 144 imposed in Belagavi
Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate S B Bommanahalli have imposed prohibitory orders across the Belagavi district up to December 21, midnight.
All kinds of protests opposing or supporting CAA and NRC have been banned for three days in the jurisdiction of District Police.
City Policehave imposed prohibitory orders for the next three days.
Holiday has been declared to all schools and colleges of Kalaburagi district
Kalaburagi: Holiday has been declared to all schools and colleges of the district on December 19 in the wake of Bandh called by the various organizations against the Citizens Amendment Act.
As a precautionary, measure, Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the city for three days from tomorrow morning till December 21 Midnight
Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengaluru, Mangaluru in the backdrop of protests against CAA: Police (PTI)
Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj promulgated prohibitory orders in Kalaburagi under Section 144 of CrPC in the City from December 19 morning to 21 midnight
Mangaluru: Prohibitory orders clamped until Dec 20
Warning against holding protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) without permission, Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha on Wednesday urged people and organisations to express their opinions on the issue within the boundaries of law and order.
India is now home to followers of 6 non-Muslim faiths: Nadda
BJP working president J P Nadda said on Wednesday "India is home" now to people of six non-Muslim faiths who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
CAA protests: Internet suspended in Azamgarh for 48 hrs
A protest against the amended Citizenship Act turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, with police using mild force to disperse the agitators who hurled stones at them, prompting authorities to suspend Internet services for 48 hours, officials said on Wednesday.
"I am not allowed to go inside," said Kamal Hassan according to ANI Tweets. He also said, "Till I die, I will call myself a student, I have come here in that capacity to be their defender. I will keep voicing whether or not I have started a party and now that I have started a party it becomes my duty to be here."
No threat to Indian Muslims under CAA: Naqvi
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Wednesday that there is no "question mark" on or threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or any other citizen due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Police conducts flag march in Seelampur; prohibitory orders imposed in northeast Delhi
Police and paramilitary personnel on Wednesday carried out a flag march in northeast Delhi's Seelampur and Jafrabad area which witnessed large scale violence by protestors demanding to scrap of the amended Citizenship law a day earlier.
Mamata hits streets for third day against Citizenship Act
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit the streets for the third consecutive day against the amended citizenship law and NRC.
Imam of Jama Masjid, Parliament House, moves HC for action against police officials involved in violence at Jamia university.
Act has nothing to do with Indian Citizens: Odisha CM
Citizenship Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens, it only deals with the foreigners. BJD MPs in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha had made it clear that we don't support NRC, I appeal to citizens to let peace prevail & not to indulge in rumour-mongering: Odisha CM
We oppose both NRC, CAB: HDK
Our party opposes both Citizenship Actand National Register of Citizens (NRC):HD Kumaraswamy, Janata Dal (Secular) in Bengaluru.
Mamata Banerjee begins her third protest march since Monday against the amended Citizenship Act from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade in Kolkata.
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party workers stage protest against CAA
No 'bandh' allowed in Kalaburgi, says Police Commissioner
No bandh allowed in Kalaburagi city tomorrow in view of recruitment exams of different depts & also to maintain law & order, & communal harmony in the city:Kalaburagi Police Commissioner on 'bandh' called by a consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organisationstomorrow in Kalaburagi.
DMK to hold rally against CAA on Dec 23
We had a party meeting on theCitizenship Act, brought by the central government. We passed a resolution for its revocation. We will hold a rally in Chennai against this Act on December 23:DMK President, MK Stalin in Chennai.
HC to hear PIL seeking judicial inquiry to trace violence in Jamia
Police carry out patrolling in Delhi's Seelampur
Peasants' leader Akhil Gogoi, arrested under the stringent UAPA amid protests over the citizenship law, was sent to 10-day NIA custody.
Hearing of pleas by IUML, Cong leader on Jan 22: SC
The Supreme Court fixed January 22 for hearing pleas filed by IUML, Cong leader Jairam Ramesh, other against CAA. The SC also refused to stay the implementation of the Act.
Curfew relaxed for 14 hours in Shillong
Curfew was relaxed for 14 hours in Shillong on Wednesday even as the ban on mobile internet services will remain in force, officials said. The curfew was relaxed from 6 am in areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Sadar police station limits, an order issued by East Khasi Hills District Magistrate M W Nongbri said.
Told Kovind that CAA violates Preamble: BSP MP after meeting President
We told him that Citizenship Act is wrong & in violation of the Preamble, Article 14 & 21. We requested him to take steps to revoke it:Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP after his party's delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind.
Petition in Delhi HC over Jamia crackdown
A public suit filed in Delhi High Court seeking to constitute a fact finding committee to deal with Jamia Millia University (Delhi) incident & the medical assistance provided to students that were injured during the incident.
Normalcy returns to Guwahati, Dibrugarh
Normalcy returned in Guwahati while the curfew imposed in Dibrugarh was relaxed for 14 hours since 6 am on Wednesday.
DMK chairs party meeting over CAA
All party meeting over Citizenship Actbegins at DMK headquarters in Chennai. The meeting is being chaired by DMK President MK Stalin.
'Amit Shah is like General Dyer who fired at people in Jallianwala Bagh'
The way General Dyer fired at the people in Jallianwala Bagh, Amit Shah is firing at citizens of the country in the same way. Amit Shah is no less than Dyer. What Uddhav ji said ("What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia, is like Jallianwala Bagh") is correct:Nawab Malik, NCP
CM BS Yediyurappa: We will implement Citizenship Act in Karnataka
Delhi Police carries out patrolling in Seelampur
SEction 144 imposed in North East Delhi
Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police: Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in North East District.
6 people arrested in connection with Seelampur violence
A total of 6 people have been arrested by Police in connection with yesterday's Seelampur violence. Raids are being conducted to apprehend some other people who have also been identified.
Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj closed for traffic movement: Delhi Police
Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi. Similarly people going to Noida from Mathura road are advised to take Ashram Chowk, DND or Noida link road. Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also closed for traffic movement: Delhi Police
'CAA has nothing to with Muslims living in India'
There is a difference between Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) & National Register of Citizens (NRC). One is CAA that has become a law, and the other is NRC that has only been announced, it has not become a law.Under Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Muslim refugees who come to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan, & Bangladesh will not get Indian citizenship. It has nothing to do with the Muslims living in India:Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari
BSP MPs to meet Prez over CAA: Danish Ali
"BSP MPs to meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 10:30 am to demand the repeal of CAA and high level judicial inquiry in Jamia Malli Islamia and AMU police action", said BSP Lok Sabha Leader Danish Ali.
Guwahati police lathi-charge students opposing CAB
A large number of college and university students blocked a busy road here on Wednesday to protest the Centre's Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, prompting police to lathi-charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse them.
The protest broke out almost at a time when Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.
Supreme Court to hear today a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
Another anti-CAA protest hits Delhi as Shah seethes
A protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Delhi turned violent on Tuesday, as the national capital continued to be on edge over the contentious Act that had led to the Jamia Millia Islamia violence as well.
At least 21 people, including 12 policemen, were injured in the protest at Seelampur in north-east Delhi in the afternoon. Agitators pelted stones, torched and damaged vehicles and vandalised a police post, even as Home Minister Amit Shah said the protests were politically motivated and warned the agitators against disturbing law and order.
Fresh protests broke out against the amended citizenship law in Seelampur's Brijpuri area on Tuesday night with people pelting stones on police personnel, officials said.
The incident took place at around 8:30 pm, but was brought under control, they said.
Police personnel have been deployed in the area to control any kind of violence, a senior police officer said.
Cops enter Madras varsity as students continue protest
A section of the students of the Madras University continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act, as police entered the campus.
Defiant students said they will continue their agitation "through the night." While police personnel who entered the campus said they were for the "safety of the students," the protesters alleged two of the students were picked up by police.
Police sources said two students have been called for questioning over allegedly inciting students of affiliated colleges to join the stir at the varsity's Marina campus. The varsity, according to the about 50 protesting students, has declared holiday till January 2.
Confusion, hope run high among Assam's Hindu Bengalis
The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, on December 10 did not please Bapi Sarkar, a youth belonging to Hindu Bengali, the community which is at the heart of the controversy regarding the amended citizenship law.
This despite the fact that the name of his mother, Shila, was left out of the final list of the National Register ofCitizens (NRC) released in August this year.
Yelahanka protestors vacated by cops
According to the Yelahanka Police, a team of students from Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology were staging a protest at around 8:00 pm in Yelahanka. However, the police immediately vacated the protesting students as they did not seek prior permission from them for the same.
Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa on Seelampur incident: No police station was set on fire today; only one police booth was damaged during protest. CCTV footage is being collected & will be examined. Investigation underway. (ANI)
West Bengal: Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ),Howrah Ajeet Singh Yadav (file pic) injured, after a bomb was hurled at police while they were trying to disperse the protesters in Sankrail Manikpur area, today. He has been admitted to a hospital. (ANI)
Anti-CAA protest: 19 arrested over violence in UP's Mau
Nineteen people have been arrested here in connection with Monday night's violence, which erupted over police action in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, officials said.
Hundreds protest against CAA, NRC in Ahmedabad
Hundreds of people gathered outside Sabarmati Ashram in the city on Tuesday evening and lodged their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and also expressed their solidarity with students of Jamia Millia University who faced brutal police assault in Delhi.
Pak militants, SIMI activists behind CAA violence: MP
Pakistan-backed militants and activists of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) were behind the violence in different parts of the country during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), BJP MP Shankar Lalwani claimed on Tuesday.
CAA does not affect any Indian, including Muslims: MHA
The amended Citizenship Act does not affect any Indian citizen, including Muslims, and they enjoy fundamental rights conferred on them by the Constitution, the Home Ministry said on Tuesday, seeking to counter a "misinformation campaign" on the issue.
Modi following Jinnah, trying to create Hindu Rashtra: Tarun Gogoi
Senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "adopting Jinnah's path to polarise India" and said the Centre was trying to create a 'Hindu Rashtra' by adopting the citizenship law, which goes against the tenets of democracy.
Gambhir, AAP MLA appeal for peace in Seelampur
The BJP and the AAP joined ranks to appeal to the residents of Seelampur for peace after the area witnessed violence and arson during a protest against the amended citizenship law on Tuesday.
Big refugee crisis looming in South Asia: Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that a big refugee crisis is looming in South Asia due to the steps taken by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government.
We don't rely on newspapers to arrive at decisions: SC
"We are not going to rely on newspapers to arrive at judicial decisions", the Supreme Court said Tuesday when a petitioner referred to media reports about the statement of Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on the alleged police atrocities on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Seelampur violence: Two FIRs registered at Seelampur and Zaffrabad police stations, says Delhi Police. PTI
India rejects Pakistan national assembly's resolution on amended citizenship law
India on Tuesday strongly rejected a resolution adopted by Pakistan national assembly on the amended citizenship law, calling it a poorly disguised effort to divert attention from Islamabad's "appalling treatment" and "persecution" of its own religious minorities.
'Will take back Bangladeshis if evidence is given'
As the protest against the Citizenship Act continues in India, an advisor to Bangladesh PM Shekih Hasina has said that the country is ready to take back illegal immigrants, if evidence is provided to prove it.
The central government is serious about rape cases, says Shah.
Neither BJP members will be involved as a trustee of Ram Mandir nor Central government will give money for its constructions, says Shah.
Citizenship Act is a Central issue and no state government has any right over it, says Shah
Economy of India is impacted by the global slowdown, says Shah
No exemptionsweregiven to any state by BJP except Inner Line Permit given to Manipur,all other exemptions were given by Congress, tells Shah.
Hindus and other followers of other religion except Islamare being persecuted in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan as all thethree countries are Islamic State, Shah
Provision of NRC was brought by Congress not BJP in 1985 according to Assam accord, says Shah.
Citizenship Act will not be taken down, as lakhs and crores of people from neighbouring countries run to save their religions, says Shah
Protests are happening as the opposition is misleadingon the Citizenship Act: Shah
Citizenship Amendment Bill has no options of revoking citizenship of any Indian rather gives citizenship to persecuted refugees, says Amit Shah
Akhil Gogoi, arrested over citizenship law protest
Peasants' leader Akhil Gogoi, arrested under the stringent UAPA amid protests over the citizenship law, was sent to 10-day NIA custody on Tuesday by a special court here.
Assam Youth Congress chief set ablaze dais built for Japan PM's visit to Guwahati during Dec 11 protests, SIT to probe incident: Himanta Biswa Sarma. PTI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal: I appeal to all to maintain peace. Don't get involved in any kind of violence & immediately inform Delhi Police about violent elements. Violence is not only illegal but also inhuman. Express your concerns through peaceful democratic means. ANI
SC refuses to consider plea of protesting students
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider a plea for an inquiry into alleged police excesses perpetrated on students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University during their widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 15.
Delhi court sends 6 people, arrested in connection with CAA protests near Jamia Millia Islamia, to judicial custody till Dec 30. PTI
Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa: Situation is under control in Seelampur. We are monitoring the situation. We are taking CCTV footage from areas where any incident is taking place. Video recording is also being done. None of the people, involved in such incidents, will be spared. ANI
Sonia Gandhi: The situation in the Northeast which is now spreading throughout the country including the capital because of the act, is a very serious situation, we fear that it may spread even further. We're anguished at the manner in which police dealt with a peaceful demonstration.
We've an example in Delhi where Police entered the Jamia women hostel & dragged them out, it mercilessly beat students.I think you all have seen that Modi govt seems to have no compassion when it comes to shutting down people's voices and implement legislation. - ANI
Oppose as much as you can, we'll implement CAA: Shah
As the protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill intensified, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi government is firm on implementing the controversial legislation and no opposition can deter it.
I appeal to all Delhiites to maintain peace. Violence of any kind cannot be tolerated in a civilised society. Nothing will be gained by violence. Have to put your views in peace -- Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister
Sonia Gandhi accuses BJP govt of shutting down people's voices and bringing legislations which are not acceptable to them. PTI
Pappu Yadav claims being put under house arrest to prevent him from protesting CAA, NRC
Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) president Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Tuesday claimed that he has been put under house arrest in order to prevent him from protesting against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)
Seelampur protest: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to people to maintain peace, says violence cannot be tolerated in civilised society. PTI
Oppose CAA politically as much as you can, but we will ensure that refugees get Indian citizenship: Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI
Refugees will get Indian citizenship, will live as Indians with honour: Amit Shah
SC Mishra, BSP: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) parliamentary delegation has been given the time to meet President Kovind tomorrow at 10:30 am. ANI
Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police on Seelampur incident: No bullet has been fired. Only tear gas shells used. Situation is under control now. Some police personnel are injured. 2 public transport buses, 1 Rapid Action Force bus&some bikes damaged during the protest. ANI
Democracy in dangerous ICU: Kamal Hassan
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President and actor Kamal Hassan on Tuesday tore into the Centre for the crackdownon nation-wide students’ protests against theCitizenship (Amendment) Act, saying democracy goes into “dangerous ICU” when voices and questions of youth are stifled.
Opposition leaders led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi meet President Ram Nath Kovind over police action in Jamia. PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Act: Entire opposition is misleading the people of the country. I reiterate that there is no question of taking away citizenship of any person from any minority community. There is no such provision in the bill.
I want to say to Congress party that this was part of Nehru-Liaquat pact but was not implemented for 70 years because you wanted to make vote bank. Our government has implemented the pact and given citizenship to lakhs and crores of people. ANI
Ministry of Home Affairs sources: Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with deputation of any foreigner. Usual deputation procedure of any foreigner will apply as per already existing acts. The Act doesn't apply for any Indian. ANI
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Jamia Millia Islamia incident that took place on December 15: In Jamia, students were beaten inside bathroom. It's not good, it's quite hostile.
Entry and exit closed at Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations in view of protest against citizenship law in Seelampur. PTI
Citizenship protest: Police fire tear gas shells on demonstrators in Delhi's Seelampur area
In fresh violence, angry protesters demanding the scrapping of the amended citizenship law clashed with police, pelted stones at them and damaged several buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.
CAA does not take away citizenship of Indians, V-P Naidu tells Bangladesh trainee diplomats
The amended citizenship law is meant to give citizenship to religiously persecuted refugees and not to take away the citizenship of Indians of any religion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu told trainee diplomats from Bangladesh on Tuesday.
The law we have made is for people fleeing 3 nations due to religious persecution; It's for those who are miserable and can't go back: Modi. PTI
Citizenship Amendment Act not anti-Muslim, says Rajnath Singh
The amended Citizenship Act is not anti-Muslim, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the Indian community here and said "our culture does not teach us to hate".
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind files writ petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act. ANI
PM Modi in Jharkhand: Citizenship Amendment Act doesn’t snatch away any right of an Indian citizen or causes any harm. Congress and its allies are instigating Muslims for political purpose. ANI
Gauhati High Court directs Assam government to consider restoration of Internet services from 3.00 pm on Tuesday. PTI
DCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal on Jamia Millia Islamia incident that took place on December 15: Total 10 people have been arrested till now, three of them have criminal background. No student has been arrested by Delhi Police. ANI
CAA protests: 26 arrested people released, situation improves in AMU
As many as 26 people, including eight students, arrested in connection with the violence at Aligarh Muslim University and surrounding areas have been released even as the situation in the University showed marked signs of improvement on Tuesday, officials said.
"Country burning, they talk about clothes," says Mamata Banerjee's dig at PM (NDTV)
What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia, is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a 'Yuva bomb'. So we request the central government to not do, what they are doing, with students, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
WB CM Mamata Banerjee leads protest march
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march from Jadavpur to Jadu Babu's Bazar, against Citizenship Amendment Act. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Mimi Chakraborty & Nusrat Jahan also present in the protest march. (ANI)
Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march from Jadavpur to Jadu Babu's Bazar, against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Mimi Chakraborty & Nusrat Jahan also present in the protest march. pic.twitter.com/JQiWinGI3L
Curb police brutality or resign: Students in US to Shah
Protesting against the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, over 400 Indian students and alumni from universities across the United States on Tuesday asked Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately take these steps to curb "brutality" by men in uniform or resign.
SC on Jamia Millia Islamia/AMU incidents case: Having regard to the nature of the matter & the vast disputed area, we find it would be feasible to appoint a single committee to go into the matter in different states. This will entail the collection of evidence from various states.
Mamata Banerjee leads protest march from Jadavpur to Jadu Babu's Bazar
BJP did not give opposition parties time to think and discuss CAB: Mamata Banerjee
BJP did not give opposition parties time to think and discuss Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, sought its passage in a hurry, says Mamata Banerjee at protest rally in Kolkata.
Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for protesters, urges SC to send former judge to AMU for fact finding. (PTI)
Not going to rely on newspapers says SC
Not going to rely on newspapers to arrive at judicial decisions, says SC while refusing to consider statements of Jamia varsity VC to press. (PTI)
Universities are private property, police can't enter without authorisation: Indira Jaising
"It is an established law that universities are private property and police can't enter without authorisation," says Senior advocate Indira Jaising for protesters. (NDTV)
Don't want to spend time knowing facts, go to courts below first: CJI
"We don't want to spend time knowing facts, you should go to courts below first," says CJI SA Bobde
SC says FIRs are to be filed under law for offences such as destruction of properties, says Supreme Court
SC asks as to how buses were burnt during protests in Delhi
Supreme Court during Jamia Millia Islamia/Aligarh Muslim University incidents case hearing ask,"We do not have to intervene. It is a law andorder problem, how did the buses burn? Why don’t you approach jurisdictional High Court?"
Rally opposing CAA and NRC being staged by Muslims in Belagavi arrived in the premises of Deputy Commissioner office.
Police detain students in Bengaluru for standing near Town Hall
A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Actby a group of college students and private citizens elicited a violent response by police near Town Hall in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning.
CAB is not against any citizen in any manner whatsoever: WB guv
CAB is not against any citizen in any manner whatsoever. It was passed by both houses by voting. CAA is a law of the land and has to be accepted. People have the right to protest in a peaceful manner, says West Bengal governorJadgeep Dhankar. (News18)
SC commences hearing pleas on alleged police atrocities on persons protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act
233 preventive arrests made till 11 am
Various organisations hold protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Trivandrum; According to Kerala Police, 233 preventive arrests have been made till 11 am today.
Kerala: Various organisations hold protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct in Trivandrum; According to Kerala Police, 233 preventive arrests have been made till 11 am today. pic.twitter.com/n90Skdt1TI
Petrol bombs were also hurled at us by the protesters: Addl DCP (South East) Delhi Police
Petrol bombs were also hurled at us by the protesters. These things do not happen on the spot, it shows that it was a conspiracy:Kumar Gyanesh, Additional DCP (South East) Delhi Police(ANI)
December 15 was a black day, when we reached Kalkaji Police Station 28 students were detained: Jamia press conference
More and more voices are being stifled: MNM chief Kamal Haasan
"Every hit on a student is a slap on democracy," says Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan. "What's the urgency of the citizenship act?" he asks. He further said that the young will have to be politically aware. In a press conference, he said that voices are being stifled and that the act is a national issue beyondany state or political party. He said that, the act is a diversion from farmer suicides.
It was a well-planned attack, some people were carrying wet blankets, says Addl DCP, Delhi Police
It was a well-planned attack, some people were carrying wet blankets. There were petrol bombs and this is not possible on the spot: Kumar Gyanesh Addl DCP Southeast, Delhi Police (News18)
Delhi Police Joint CP appeals to students of Jamia Millia Islamia
Delhi Police Joint CP appeals to students of Jamia Millia Islamia to stay calm and stop stone pelting, on 15th December.
#WATCH Delhi Police Joint CP appeals to students of Jamia Millia Islamia to stay calm and stop stone pelting, on 15th December. (Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/vfYtzYVUYT
Edappadi government is disloyal to Sri Lankan and Tamil people: MK Stalin
DMK President MK Stalin saysin Kanchipuram, "The Edappadi government is disloyal to Sri Lankan and Tamil people. AIADMK MPs voted in support of Citizenship Amendment Bill, because of it the country is burning today." (ANI)
Internet suspended in Sambhal district till midnight
Sambhal District Administration says thatInternet will be suspended tillmidnight, in the district. (ANI)
DMK to hold state protest in Tamil Nadu
DMK to hold state protest in Tamil Nadu to condemn Citizenship Amendment Act enacted by Parliament last week. DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran leads protest at Chepauk area.
UP CM is presently in a video conferencing with DMs and SSPs of different districts
UP CM is presently in a video conferencing with DMs and SSPs of different districts. Reviving arrangements in backdrop of violent protests that have been registered in different parts of the state. (News18)
Writ petitions filed in Calcutta High Court over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement
Writ petitions filed in Calcutta High Court over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement saying Citizenship Amendment Act will not be implemented in the state, andadvertisements over the same by the state government in media, using public funds. (ANI)
Posters mocking Nitish Kumar's 'silence' over CAA, NRC put up across Patna
Posters mocking Nitish Kumar's 'silence' over CAA, NRC put up across Patna
Read @ANI Story| https://t.co/1CVadKhVCh pic.twitter.com/aCKsM15lkQ
Police has issued notice under section 149 of CRPC to 2 students in Pune
Police has issued notice under section 149 of CRPC to 2 students of Fergusson College. The have been advised to not hold signature campaign or any protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and NCR. They were scheduled to hold signature campaign today morning in protest. (ANI)
Guwahati: Many women youth want CAA struck down
Fearing that implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act will "affect" the demography and culture of Assam "in the long run", several young women from Guwahati want the contentious CAA to be either struck down by the court or the Centre to listen to the voices of the protesters.
Violence no solution to any problem, says VP Naidu
SC says it's not a trial court & can’t assume jurisdiction for whatever is happening in the country
SC says, it's not a trial court & can’t assume jurisdiction for whatever is happening all over the country, after an advocate mentions before it that in the name of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, public properties including trains and fire tenders have been destroyed in West Bengal.
DMK files a petition in the Supreme Court against CAA. (News 18)
SC to consider plea seeking CBI or court-monitored SIT probe into violence
SC agrees to consider plea seeking CBI or court-monitored SIT probe into violence against Citizenship Amendment Act. (PTI)
No bullet fired by Delhi Police during Jamia protests, say MHA officials
No bullet fired by Delhi Police during Jamia protest. All 10 persons detained have criminal backgrounds. More anti-social elements being tracked: MHA Sources. (News 18)
Students, residents protest peacefully outside Jamia Millia Islamia
Students, residents protest peacefully outside Jamia Millia Islamia University against Citizenship Amended Act and National Register of Citizens.
Curfew relaxed in Shillong from 6 am to 7 pm
Curfew relaxed in Shillong from 6 am to 7 pm, even as ban on mobile internet services remain in force say officials (PTI)
Busy in Nagpur, Sena not meeting president, says Sanjay Raut
First we need to find out why it happened and who is behind it. It was expected that after CAB, such sort of protests were bound to take place. We are not going in the all-party delegation (to meet the President) as we are busy in Nagpur: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (News 18)
CJI-led bench to hear plea on Jamia Millia Islamia violence.
190 protesters arrest and 136 cases registered so far: Assam DGP
136 cases have been registered so far & 190 protesters have been arrested. These were not normal democratic protesters but people who indulged in violence,some conspirators have also been arrested, including some major leaders from various organizations. (ANI)
4 killed in police action: Assam DGP
"4 people have been killed in police action unfortunately. Situation had become such that the police had to fire in order to save more people & property. Situation is pretty much under control now." says Assam DGPBhaskar Jyoti Mahanta
Thousands of college and university students blocked the busy Guwahati-Shillong Road here since morning while some set the bamboo barricade on fire near the state secretariat. Police personnel, who struggled to stop the angry students from marching towrads the secretariat had to fire tea gas shells and water cannos. At least three TV journalists were hurt in the police lathicharge. Others blocked roads and set fire on barricaded in two other places in the city. Gauhati University postponed examinations scheduled to be held from December 16.
Delhi police arrest 10 in connection with Jamia Milia violence
10 people with criminal backgrounds arrested, in connection with Dec 15 Jamia Millia Islamia incident. No student has been arrested.
People of Delhi are feeling insecure: Supriya Sule
Today, the people of Delhi are feeling insecure. The Jamia protest matter should be investigated thoroughly: Supriya Sule. (News 18)
Curfew completely withdrawn in Assam tweets MoS PMO Jitendra Singh
Curfew in #Guwahati ,#Assam completely withdrawn from 6 am today. Broadband services resumed. pic.twitter.com/XaFGPcXRpl
Internet services in Howrah to remain suspended
Internet services in Howrah district to remain suspended till 5 pm today. (ANI)
While agitating for our cause, one must be systematic: Venkaiah Naidu
"The other day some public transport has been destroyed. Who are the losers? It's the people, the country. So, while agitating for our cause, one must be systematic. It shouldn't become destructive. Violence is no solution," saysVice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (News 18)
Broadband services resume in Guwahati
After days of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Assam government lifted the curfew in Guwahati and resumed broadband services (Hinudstan Times).
Citizenship Act: Widespread protests erupt in Karnataka
Protests erupted on Monday in several parts of the state over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Registry of Citizens with members of various organisations taking to streets opposing the measures of the Union government. The office-bearers of various progressive organisations took out a huge rally in Hosapete.
The protesters demanded that MLA-elect Anand Singh meet them and express his solidarity. A platform of like-minded people has decided stage a protest in Hubballi on December 19.
JUST IN | Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh from 6 am to 8 pm for today.
'CAA will destroy culture, language, threaten identity'
As the president of the AASU, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta led the six-year-long Assam agitation or the 'anti-foreigner movement' from 1979-85 and become the country's youngest chief minister after signing the Assam Accord in 1985. The Accord accepted that all foreigners will be detected with March 24, 1971, as a cut-off date.
Police station vandalised, vehicles torched during anti-citizenship law protest in UP's Mau
Protesters vandalised a police station and torched vehicles as a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and police action at Jamia Millia Islamia University turned violent here on Monday, prompting police to fire in the air.
The videos of the violence, which have gone viral on social media, show that the computer room of Mau's Dakshintola police station vandalised with chairs and some computers damaged. A portion of the boundary wall of the police station was also damaged, and firemen could be seen extinguishing fire, which had erupted in one corner of the police station. (PTI)
West Bengal CM has written to Guv Jagdeep Dhankar, the letter states, "Really sorry to see your frequent tweets&press briefings criticizing State Govt...Prime focus of the state administration is to maintain peaceful situation as against what is going on throughout the country".
Jamia clash: 2 in Safdarjung Hosp due to gunshot injury
Two men, who were apparently part of a demonstration by Jamia Millia Islamia students on Sunday, have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital with "gunshot injury", sources said on Monday.
The father of one of students, Sohaib Khan (23), said his son was not part of the protest but was passing by when he was hit by a "pellet" on toe.
"He underwent surgery last night and was shifted to a ward," Mohammad Arshad said.
Gyan Prakash Tripathi, DM Mau: Few people who had gathered at Hajipura to hold protest over yesterday's Jamia Millia Islamia incident, have been disbursed. Few motorbikes were torched by them. The situation is peaceful now. Section 144 has been imposed in Hajipura Chowk area. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh: The situation in Mau is completely under control now. Administration is keeping a close watch on the situation. Section 144 has been imposed in the area. (ANI)
West Bengal Guv has repliedto CM Mamata Banerjee. He said,"...Even on the current critical situation in the State, I've not been briefed by the State government. I'd like that we in tandem, in larger public interest work so that people of West Bengal get respite from violence and peace is restored". (ANI)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has written to Guv Jagdeep Dhankar. The letter states, "Really sorry to see your frequent tweets and press briefings criticizing State Govt...The prime focus of the state administration is to maintain a peaceful situation against what is going on." (ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Poreyahat: I appeal to students to understand the Citizenship Amendment Act. There is no provision in CAA that takes away anyone's citizenship. Congress, AAP & TMC are misleading you & creating an atmosphere of violence across the country. (ANI)
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) files complaint to Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan & others. Complaint alleges their involvement in "riots at Jamia Millia Islamia" (ANI)
AK Antony ofCongress after party's symbolic protest over police action during students' protests in Jamia Millia Islamia & Aligarh Muslim University: Tomorrow under the leadership of Congress President Sonia ji, almost all important Opposition leaders are meeting President of India. (ANI)
CPI(M) General secretary Sitaram Yechury: CPI(M) is filing a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act. It will be done maybe today. It's all ready. (ANI)
Manipur cops warn action against public property damage
Manipur police has warned that action will be taken against people if they damage public property or put up road blockades during the 12-hour strike called by Left parties on December 19 to protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
BJP flays state-wide hartal against Citizenship Act
The BJP in Kerala on Monday slammed the state-wide hartal called by a group of outfits on December 17 against the Centre's decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying it was "unnecessary" and against "national interest."
CAA protests: MHA in regular touch with Delhi Police
The Union Home Ministry is in regular touch with the Delhi Police following violent protests that rocked Jamia Millia University and its adjoining areas but is yet to seek a report on it, officials said on Monday.
SC to hear plea on violence against students on Dec 17
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up on Tuesday a plea alleging "violence" and “police brutalities” against students in Jamia Milia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.The court, however, called for immediate stopping of rioting and destruction of public properties including the burning of buses, reported from Delhi's areas adjoining Jamia Milia Islamia University on Sunday evening.
Citizenship Act protests: DU students boycott exams
Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act following which heavy force has been deployed at the Arts Faculty.
DMC seeks info from students injured in Jamia protests
The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) on Monday sought information from students and others injured during the Jamia protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
Helpline numbers activated in violence-hit Assam
The Government on Monday publicised helpline contacts of central and state security and relief forces present in Assam for people to seek help in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
Situation in Assam improving fast: Army Commander
The situation in Assam was improving fast and hence the army personnel deployed in the state will hopefully return to the barracks within a couple of days said Army Commander Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan on Monday.
Students vacate their hostels in Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama college following clashes with police personnel against the amended Citizenship Act, in Lucknow, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
CAA protest: IIM-Ahmedabad prof roughed up by police
The Gujarat police on Monday detained over two dozen activists, academicians, and students who had gathered outside the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) to register protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Read more here
Train services between Bengal and Northeast suspended
Trains between West Bengal and the Northeast have come to a complete halt with the Eastern Railway suspending all its services to the northern region of the state, officials said on Monday.
Read more here
ctivists of All India Students Association (AISA) raise slogans during a protest against the Sunday's police action at Jamia Milia Islamia, on the campus of the Delhi University in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
CAA is India's internal and domestic matter: France
The amended Citizenship Act is India's internal and domestic matter, French envoy Emmanuel Lenain said on Monday as he noted that his country believes in freedom of religion.
Don't share rumours on FB, Twitter, WhatsApp: Police
The Noida Police has stepped up vigilance on the ground and on social media in the wake of violent protests in Delhi and at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.
Union Home Ministry asks States, UTs to check violence
The Union Home Ministry on Monday asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to take all possible steps to check violence and ensure safety of life and properties.
21 held after clashes between AMU students, police
As many as 21 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes between AMU students and police over the Citizenship Amendment Act and orders issued to completely vacate all hostels of the university, officials said on Monday.
Priyanka Gandhi leads Congress protest at India Gate
Congress leaders led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a sit-in at the India Gate on Monday in a show of solidarity with the students from Jamia Millia Islamia and several other universities across the country protesting the contentious amended citizenship law.
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others stage sit-in protest at India Gate to express solidarity with students agitating against Citizenship Amendment Act
Students protest against citizen amendment act in front of town hall. (DH photo)
Delhi: 3 more Metro stations closed in view of protests
Entry and exit gates at three more metro stations in central Delhi were closed on Monday in view of protests at India Gate and Jantar Mantar against the police crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU students and the Citizenship Amendment Act.
College students in TN, Puducherry protest against CAA
The protests over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) intensified on Monday with students from various universities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry bunking classes and taking out protests inside their campuses demanding rollback of the controversial legislation.
Foreign elements are egging on the protestors: Reddy
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday said political parties that were allegedly instigating violence in the national capital over the amended Citizenship Act should refrain from doing so and asked people to maintain peace.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the central government
ANI reporter assaulted
BJP gave money for perpetrating violence: WB CM Mamata
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday that a few people were paid by the BJP to perpetrate violence in the state, even as she blamed at some powers from outside West Bengal "acting as friends" of the Muslim community for the vandalism and arson.
"Everyone is an anti-national and only they are nationalists? So peculiar. This is not how a country is governed": West Bengal Mamata Banerjee
Central govt responsible for violence in country: Azad
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday blamed the Centre for the violence across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying had it not brought such a law this situation could have been avoided.
Oppn demands judicial inquiry on police action in Jamia
The opposition on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry led by a Supreme Court into the police action in Jamia Millia University where students were targeted inside library and washrooms following protests on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, saying it is completely unacceptable.
"Once I was alone. Today Delhi's CM says that he won't allow this. Bihar's CM says that he won't allow NRC, I tell him don't allow Citizenship Amendment Act too. MP's CM said that, Punjab's CM said that, Chhattisgarh's CM said that, Kerala's CM said that, everyone has to say it," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a mega rally in Kolkata. (ANI)
Centre muzzling protests, should re-think on CAA: NCP
The NCP on Monday attacked the Centre over the police crackdown on those protesting the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi, saying such "muzzling" of voices was unfortunate and asked the BJP-led dispensation to re-think over the new law given the opposition to it.
Mamata leads mega protest rally in Bengal
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata on Monday along with thousands of partymenand vowed not to allow the proposed country-wide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal.The TMC supremo began the protest march from Red Road in heart of the city, and it is set to culminate at Jorasakho Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, around 4 km away.
WB CM Mamata Banerjee fires fresh salvo at BJP
"Only BJP will remain here and everyone else will be made to leave-it's their politics. It'll never happen. India is everyone's. Agar sabka sath nahi rahega toh sabka vikas kaise hoga? Who is the Citizenship Act for? We're all citizens. Didn't you cast vote? Don't you live here?"
Nadwa college in Lucknow has been closed till 5th January, 2020. A protest had broken out at the college today, against Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)
Actor Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) today filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act, according to an ANI report.
Here is what PM Narendra Modi tweeted regarding the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act
"The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 was passed by both Houses of Parliament with overwhelming support. A large number of political parties and MPs supported its passage. This Act illustrates India’s centuries-old culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion, and brotherhood.I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India.The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance."
PM Narendra Modi condemns violent protests
"Had Congress been capable of inciting such violence, you wouldn't have been in power."
IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay join chorus against crackdown on Jamia and AMU students.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes out a protest march against Citizenship Act
Worried about the worsening law and order in Delhi, says CM
I am very worried about the worsening law and order situation in Delhi. To ensure peace returns to the city immediately, I have sought time from Home Minister Amit Shah for a meeting, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Whipping up people’s emotions on issues like CAA only shows Congress’ frustration: Nirmala Sitharaman
Section 144 imposed in all districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to multiple media reports
About 200 people injured in students-police clash at Jamia
We will file an FIR against the entry of Police on our university campus. You can rebuild the property but you cannot compensate for the things the students went through. We demand a high level of inquiry. There has been a strong rumour that two students died, we deny this totally, none of our students died. About 200 people were injured of which many were our students: Jamia VC
There has been emotional loss: Jamia Vice-Chancellor
There has been a lot of property damage in the University, how will all this be compensated? There has been an emotional loss as well. Yesterday's incident was unfortunate. I also appeal to everyone to not believe in any kind of rumours: Najma Akhtar, Jamia Vice-Chancellor.
21 arrested in connection with protests against CAA
Twenty-one people have been arrested in connection with the students-police clash at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during the protest against the amended citizenship law, police said on Monday.
Kerala CM Vijayan, LoP protest against CAA
Protests should be peaceful and disciplined: South-East Delhi DCP
"I appeal to Jamia students, that the image of University gets affected when anti-social elements join their protests. Protests should be peaceful and disciplined.This (Police burnt buses) is an absolute lie. When the mob was setting fire to properties, police tried to douse the fire by asking for water from residents. As far as the particular bus is concerned, Police saved it by using water from a bottle," saidDCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal.
Citizenship Act violates the Assam Accord
We are not going to support this. Everyone is opposing it. It'll violate Assam Accord & make indigenous people of Assam, a minority here. AGP opposes it. We will go to the Supreme Court:Former Assam CM & Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader, Prafulla Kr Mahanta
Citizenship Act not against Muslims in India, says National Commission for Minorities Chairman Syed Ghayorul
National Commission for Minorities Chairman, Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi on protests in Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU said, "I appeal to the protesters that such protests should not be done. I also appeal to the police that they should show some restraint and control the situation calmly.I also appeal to the protesters that protest isn't needed as theCitizenship Act isn't against Muslims of India. If at all they're protesting, it should be done peacefully. If Commission feels the need to issue notice, it'll be done."
Jamia students demand action against Delhi Police
Stone pelting in Lucknow college
There was stone-pelting for about 30 seconds when around 150 people had come out to protest and raise slogans. The situation is normal now. Students are going back to their classrooms: Lucknow Police
Protests in Nadwa college against Citizenship Act
CAB, NRC weapons of mass polarisation: Rahul Gandhi
The CAB & NRC are weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India. The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non-violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB & NRC, tweets Rahul Gandhi.
Jamia students protest shirtless outside university gates
A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier.
SC to hear pleas against Act on Dec 18
Supreme Court agrees to hear on December 18 the pleas of Congress and of erstwhile Tripura royal Kirit Pradyot Deb Barman against the Act
Opposition parties seek time from President Ramnath Kovind for a meeting to apprise him on the current situation in the country in wake of protests against Citizenship Act.
Students can't take law and order in hands, says CJI Bobde
CJI SA Bobde said, "Just because they happen to be students, it doesn't mean they can take law and order in their hands, this has to be decided when things cool down. This is not the frame of mind when we can decide anything. Let the rioting stop."
Section 144 imposed in parts of Mysuru
Mysuru, City Police Commissioner KT Balakrishna ordered Section 144 of CrPC excluding Town Hall on Monday. The prohibition imposed to maintain law and order as a host of an organisation called a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill near Town Hall, in the city. Political parties, organisations and Dalit organisations have called the protest in the noon.
SC to hear pleas alleging violence against peaceful protest of students
SC agrees to hear on Tuesday batch of pleas alleging violence against the peaceful protest of students opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. "The only thing we want is that rioting must stop,": CJI saidon violent protests against Citizenship Act
Indira Jaising urges SC to take cognizance of incidents in Jamia, AMU
Senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned Jamia Millia Islamia & Aligarh Muslim University incidents before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde. Jaising asks SC to take suo motu cognizance of the issue saying 'It's a very serious human rights violation all over the country.'
Delhi HC refuses urgent listing of plea against police action on students of Jamia
A petition was mentioned in Delhi High Court seeking intervention in Jamia incident through judicial inquiry by this Court. The petition said the more than 50detained and injured students should be given proper medical attention and compensation.The court refused to give an urgent hearing and asked the petitioner to approach the Court through registry.
Kerala standing together against Citizenship Act, says Kerala CM
The present atmosphere has been created by BJP-RSS, they are trying to implement their agenda. The situation in the country is volatile. Kerala is standing together against the Citizenship Act:Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at LDF-UDF joint protest
Situation in Assam improved: Assam Police
The situation in the state has improved immensely. We thank the people of Assam for following the spirit of the law. Day curfew has been withdrawn in Guwahati from 6 am of December 16. Night curfew would remain from 9 pm till tomorrow at 6 am: Assam Police
Internet services to remain shut for next 24 hours in Assam
Internet services which were to remain suspended till today morning, have been extended for another 24 hours, in 10 districts (Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro)&Kamrup) of Assam.
Kerala Cm, Oppn leader protest against Act
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala at a joint protest against Citizenship Act.
Curfew relaxed in Guwahati till 9pm, Night curfew to continue
Curfew was on Monday relaxed in Guwahati from 6 am to 9 pm, with the city limping back to normalcy, following week-long protests over the amended Citizenship Act, Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Rajiv Saikia said. Night curfew in Guwahati, however, will continue to be in force
Jamia students demand action against Police
Trains in NE, West Bengal remain cancelled
Due to agitation at different places in Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway, 12042 Down New Jalpaiguri- Howrah Shatabdi Express & 12041 Up Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled today:Chief Public Relation Officer Eastern Railway
MANUU students boycott exams in Hyderabad
Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) students' union writes to the controller of examination of the university, stating 'due to protests by MANUU students against police's attack on Jamia & AMU students, MANUU students are boycotting exams, request you to postpone the same'
As a precautionary measure following yesterday's protests, Delhi Traffic Police has closed traffic movement from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, road no. 13A.
Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi Govt
The students are being beaten up in the universities of the country. At the time when the government should go ahead and listen to the people, the BJP government is registering its presence through repression on students and journalists in the North East, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi. This government is cowardly.
All detained students in Delhi released
All detained students have been released from Kalkaji and New Friends Colony:MS Randhawa, PRO Delhi Police. Delhi Police also said that in the violence and stone-pelting by protesters, on Saturday,several policemen including South-East District DCP, Additional DCP (South), 2 Assistant Commissioner of Police, 5 Station House Officers and inspectors have been injured.
Police entered with force into the campus, no permission was asked: Jamia Chief Proctor
Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan claimed on Sunday that Delhi Police personnel entered the university by force without any permission and beat up staff members and students who were forced to leave the campus.
Police said they entered the university campus only to control the situation, after protesters indulged in violence near New Friends' Colony area in south Delhi.
Some political leaders demand probe, others call protesters anarchists
As violence rocked South Delhi over the amended citizenship law on Sunday, some politicians reacted with shock and demanded an inquiry into the incident, while others called the protestors "anarchists" who do not consider the Constitution "sacrosanct".
At least six policemen and more than 50 others were injured during the clash over the law that seeks to provide citizenship rights to religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution.
Blaming the Centre's BJP government for the police action in Jamia varsity campus, the Congress accused it of having failed in its duty to maintain peace in the country and leaving even Delhi "burning" after Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya.
"From the North East to Assam, West Bengal and now in Delhi. The BJP government has failed in its duty to maintain peace in the nation. They must take responsibility and restore peace in our country," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.
Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia university during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said.
The trouble started during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia. But a students' body later said they had nothing to do with the violence and arson and alleged that "certain elements" had joined in and "disrupted" the demonstration.
Jamia protest leave behind bikes, stones, shoes, panic
Unclaimed motorcycles, shards of broken window glasses, stones and footwear littered the roads near south Delhi's Jamia university, which resembled a battle zone, after a protest against the amended citizenship law on Sunday afternoon turned violent.
Most residents were busy with their routine work, when unexpectedly they were caught in the middle of the agitation. The protesters indulged in arson, set on fire public and private vehicles and threw stones on police personnel, triggering a fierce clash between them on the streets.
ATMs begin to run dry; people stock up essentials during relaxed curfew hours in Guwahati
People in Guwahati made most of the relaxed curfew hours on Sunday stocking up vegetables and other daily essentials even as ATMs and petrol pumps began to run dry at several places.
In some relief to residents, markets at many places were open till 6.00 pm and prices of vegetables and fruits came down a bit compared to the rates a day before, and police authorities had allowed shops to run only till 4.00 pm before resuming the curfew tightly.
According to an official, curfew was relaxed from 9 am to 6 pm in Guwahati.
However, many shops and markets from Hatigaon to Ganeshguri remained closed in Guwahati, as the indefinite curfew entered its fifth day.
Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh: Internet services have been suspended from 10 pm tonight to 10 pm tomorrow in the Aligarh city, in view of the protests by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students. (ANI)
Ajay Anand, ADG law and order (Agra Zone) in Aligarh: Our personnel are deployed and situation is under control. All necessary steps will be taken to maintain law and order. (ANI)
Najma Akhtar, vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia: Students of Jamia didn't give call for today's protest. I've been told that a call was given from colonies nearby Jamia to march towards Jullena. They clashed with police&got inside campus after breaking gate of University.Police couldn't differentiate between the protesters and students sitting in the library. Many students and staff were injured. There was so much ruckus that Police couldn't take permission. I hope for peace and safety of our students. (ANI)
Political leaders from Congress and Left parties joined students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in protesting outside Delhi police headquarters against the police action against students even as Aligarh Muslim University in the bordering Uttar Pradesh decided to close down till January 5 due to protest violence.
All India Joint forum comprising of Left backed student unions and other organisations condemned the police action against Jamia students saying "this was a planned attack" and announced to give "student strike in all Delhi".
Lending their weight behind JMIU students’ protest, CPI’s D Raja and CPI-M’s Brinda Karat raised questions on the police entry into JMIU without the University’s permission. JNU Student Union also joined the protest along with teachers of Delhi University.
The curfew imposed in Guwahati will be relaxed on Monday from 6 am to 9 pm in view of the improving law and order situation, officials said.
Curfew in the city during night, however, will remain in force, Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Rajiv Saikia told PTI on Sunday.
"The situation having improved considerably, the day curfew is being withdrawn in Guwahati from 6 am of December 16. Night curfew would remain from 9 pm to 6 am the next day," said G P Singh, additional director general of police (Law and Order).
Assam: 175 held, 1,406 taken into custody over CAA row
A total of 175 people have been arrested and 1,406 taken into preventive custody across Assam over recent violence in the state during protests against citizenship law, police said on Sunday.
Peasant organisation Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi and ULFA pro-talk faction leader Jiten Dutta are among those arrested while 1,406 people have been taken into preventive custody, a senior police officer told PTI.
The situation in the state is under control and curfew has been relaxed during the day in Guwahati and Dibrugarh but night curfew is in force in these districts along with Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Charaideo, he said.
District Administration of Dibrugarh: Curfew has been relaxed between 6 am - 8 pm in the district tomorrow.
After drawing much flak for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, (CAA), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the regional ally of the BJP-led Assam government, on Sunday said that it would move the Supreme Court against the Act.
AGP president and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora told reporters here that a delegation of the party would soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to seek exemption of the Brahmaputra Valley in Assam from the Act's purview.
The party, however, did not clarify thatwhy had they supported the Act in Parliament if they areagainst it now.
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Registrar, Abdul Hamid: In view of the current situation, we have declared winter vacations today onwards. University will reopen on January 5 and examinations will be held after that. (ANI)
BJP govt has left Delhi burning after Northeast and Bengal: Congress
Blaming the Centre's BJP government for the police action in Jamia varsity campus, the Congress on Sunday accused it of having failed in its duty to maintain peace in the country and leaving even Delhi burning after Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya.
"From the North East to Assam, West Bengal and now in Delhi. The BJP government has failed in its duty to maintain peace in the nation. They must take responsibility and restore peace in our country," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked if it was justified that the police entered the Jamia University campus library and beat up students and lob tear gas shells at them. (PTI)
Scores of people gather outside old Delhi Police Headquarters to protest against violence near Jamia University during a protest against amended Citizenship Act. (PTI)
Father George PA, spokesperson of Holy Family Hospital to ANI: We received about 26 university(Jamia Millia Islamia) students who suffered minor injuries.Most of them have been discharged now.2 police personnel have also been admitted with head injuries, maybe due to stone-pelting.
Delhi protest: Gates of GTB Nagar, Shivaji Stadium, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, R K Puram Metro stations closed.
Aligarh: Police fire tear gas shells at protesters outside Aligarh Muslim University campus after protesters pelted stones at them. (Note: abusive language) (ANI)
Anti-Citizenship Act stir hits oil, gas output in Assam
Crude oil and gas production in Assam have witnessed a drastic fall due to the ongoing statewide protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, affecting supply of petrol, diesel and LPG in many districts. PTI
Six policemen injured in violence during Delhi protest: Police - PTI
We only acted to control situation after violence, says Delhi Police on issue of entering Jamia university campus. PTI
Police say 4 buses, 2 police vehicles torched during Delhi protest, stones pelted from Jamia campus, teargas used to disperse mob. PTI
Citizenship Act, NRC: Allies turn against the BJP
Dissent is brewing in the ruling NDA, with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Sunday deciding to approach the Supreme Court against the amended Citizenship Act, while another ally JD(U) making it clear that it will not support a nation-wide exercise National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Citizenship law against views of Savarkar: Uddhav
In a sharp attack on the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act was against the views of revolutionary freedom fighter V D Savarkar.
We are doing everything possible, real miscreants should be identified and punished, says Kejriwal after violence near Jamia university. PTI
Anti-CAA stir: Jamia says its students not involved in violence
Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday said violence happened in south Delhi during protest by people of nearby areas against the amended Citizenship Act and not during student agitation. PTI
Can spot those indulging in arson by their clothes: PM
Accusing the Congress and its allies of fuelling violence over the amended Citizenship Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the opposition's actions prove that the decision to pass the bill was "1,000 per cent correct", and those indulging in arson "can be identified by their clothes".
Anti-CAA stir: Jamia University says violence happened during protest by people of nearby areas, not during student agitation. PTI
Anti-CAA stir: Entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar and Gate No 3 of Ashram Metro stations closed: DMRC. PTI
Group of Jamia Millia students issues statement disassociating themselves from violence during protest against Citizenship Act. PTI
We have time and again maintained that our protests are peaceful and non-violent: statement by group of Jamia Millia students. PTI
Citizenship Act: Violence in Delhi; buses torched
Hundreds of students from Jamia Millia Islamia and locals protesting against the amended Citizenship Act clashed with the police south Delhi on Sunday leading to baton charge and lobbing of tear gas shells.
Protests in UK over CAA, Modi govt's 'failures'
People from different groups gathered outside the Indian High Commission here on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and what they branded as Modi government's "failures".
Citizenship Act protest: Violence, arson in south Delhi; buses torched
Violence erupted on Mathura Road in southeast Delhi following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students who were protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.
Jamia students, locals protest against citizenship law, block road in Delhi
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia and locals protested at Jamia Nagar inDelhion Sunday against the amended Citizenship Act.
DelhiTraffic Police tweeted that vehicle movement was closed from Okhla Underpass to Sarita Vihar due to the demonstration. PTI
Protesters torch bus in Delhi against Citizenship Act
AMU authorities praise SSP, DM for handling of protest
A video clip showing the Aligarh senior superintendent of police precariously clambering over a barricade and successfully persuading a highly charged crowd of about 5,000 protestors at the Aligarh Muslim University to keep calm last Friday has gone viral on social media here.
Demand exclusion of Brahmaputra valley from amended Citizenship Act, says AGP president Atul Bora. PTI
Nearly 20 companies (2,000 personnel) have been withdrawn from Kashmir, where they had been sent prior to the Centre's decision on August 5 to abrogate Article 370 provisions and split the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.The remaining 30 companies have been withdrawn from other places and rushed to Northeastern states.
Assam burns over CAB; curfew imposed, Army deployed
Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, has been placed under indefinite curfew while Army was called in at four places and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos over the hugely emotive Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, officials said.
MoS PMO, Jitendra Singh on incidents of violence over Citizenship Amendment Act: Situation has become comparatively better than before. There are some unscrupulous elements who are trying take advantage of the situation to further their politics, Congress has a big hand in it. - ANI
Bhatt joins CAA protest, says country belongs to all
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Sunday joined a protest meet here against the amended Citizenship Act, and said it is time people unite to send across a message that the country belongs to everyone.
2 more persons succumb to gunshot wounds in Guwahati; toll in police firing amid protests against citizenship law rises to 4, say officials. PTI
We are protesting as Assamese: Anti-CAA agitators
They come from myriad backgrounds and faiths but at the protest venues in the city and several parts of the state, they all unite against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as they believe it's an "assault" on Assamese culture and identity.
Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of ruling BJP, to file petition in Supreme Court for revocation of amended Citizenship Act: Party sources. PTI
Internet services suspended in parts of Bengal as a precautionary measure, amid protests against amended Citizenship Act: Official PTI
All Assam Students Union, which has been protesting amended Citizenship Act, hints at launching political party along with 'Shilpi Samaj' (artists' forum). PTI
Asom Gana Parishad members demand resignation of 3 ministers
Asom Gana Parishad members hold demonstrations outside party headquarters in Guwahati demanding resignation of 3 ministers, including party president Atul Bora. AGP MPs had voted in favour of Citizenship Act in Parliament.
Locals in Imphal queue outside petrol amid Assam 'bandh'
As per Guwahati Medical College Hospital, 3 people have died, 27 people injured so far
Sri Sri Ravishankar requests people of northeast to raise their concerns peacefulls
I would like to appeal to all (in Northeastern states protesting against the Act) that they must put forward their concerns peacefully without causing loss to life & property. Sri Lankan Tamil refugees should also get the citizenship:Sri Sri Ravishankar
Sporadic protests against Citizenship Act in Bengal
Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of West Bengal which is witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act, police said on Sunday.
Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district
The curfew imposed in Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district following protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday, police said.
Curfew was relaxed from 7 am to 4 pm in Guwahati. It was also relaxed from 7 am to 4 pm in Dibrugarh west, Naharkatia, Tenughat and some other places in the district from 7 am to 4 pm, officials said.
US, UK warn on travel to northeast India amid protests
Protests against a divisive new citizenship law raged Saturday as Washington and London issued travel warnings for northeast India following days of violent clashes that have killed two people so far.
Many in the far-flung, resource-rich northeast fear the new legislation will grant citizenship to large numbers of immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh, whom they accuse of stealing jobs and diluting the region's cultural identity.
Committed to protecting rights of people of Assam: Sonowal
Over 85 held; Internet ban extended in Assam
Over85people including peasants’ rights leaders, Ulfa leaders and students have been arrested while several others were detained since Wednesday when the violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), led Assam into a turmoil.
Read More
Not many may have expected that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act wouldbring turbulence in India’s ties with Bangladesh, its warmest neighbour for decades. This also sparked off speculation of leading to a 'churn’ in the ties.
Read More
The Citizenship (Amendment)Act (CAA), 2019, is unconstitutional. This has been said since the moment the first draft of the Bill was made public in 2016 and can be said of the latest draft that has cleared both Houses of Parliament and become law.
Assam CM to meet PM Modi, Shah over CAA protests
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will lead a team to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah very soon to discuss the ongoing protests in the state against the amended Citizenship Act.
Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Saturday said the decision to brief the prime minister and the union home minister on the situation was taken at a meeting of BJP MLAs and MPs here.
The team will meet the two leaders "very soon" to apprise them of the present situation in the state, Patowary said in a statement.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said the number of people to be benefited by the amended Citizenship Act will be "very negligible".
The exact number of those people will be disclosed at an appropriate time, he said and urged the people to maintain peace.
"The number of people who will apply (for citizenship under the amended Act) will be very negligible. We are running the government and we have the data. At an appropriate time, you will be able to know all these clearly," Sonowal said in a video message.
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal will lead a team to meet PM Modi and Union Home Minister Shah very soon to discuss ongoing protests in the state against amended Citizenship Act. (PTI)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Vandalising public as well as private property in any form will not be tolerated & will strictly be dealt according to law. We urge all to protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) through democratic means.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal: I appeal to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony, and work towards the same. (ANI)
Assam CM draws flak over Citizenship (Amendment) Act
When the Supreme Court struck down the 'pro-migrant' illegal migrant (determination) by tribunals Act in 2005 based on Sarbananda Sonowal's petition, many burst crackers, shouted victory slogans on the streets, while the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), the organisation he led bestowed him the title "jatiyo Nayak" (or Hero of the Assamese community).
The political climb that Sonowal followed thereafter was smooth enough— from being elected as MLA and MP from the regional Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) to switching over to the BJP and becoming a Central minister in 2014.
Citizenship Act: 60 groups call for nationwide protest
Over 60 organisations and movements have given a call for a nation-wide protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on December 19 the martyrdom day of Ashfaqulla Khan and Ramprasad Bismil.
Apparently the day has been chosen by the activists to send out a message of the sacrifices made by Hindus and Muslims together for the nation’s freedom, at a time when the issue of the Act granting citizenship to non-Muslim citizens from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh has led to huge protests in different parts of the countries including by students of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.
“This is also the day when Mahatma Gandhi had visited Ghaseda village in Mewat (now Haryana) in 1947 to appeal to Meo Muslims not to leave for Pakistan. As many as 70,000 Muslims walked back from Pakistan border heading to Bapu's promise on citizenship,” the organizers said in a press statement.
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issues advisory to DGP’s (Director General of Police) of all states and union territories over 'misuse of children in protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in different parts of the country'.
SC may take up PILs against Citizenship Act on Dec 18
The Supreme Court is likely to take up next week a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which made only Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, except Muslims, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan eligible for Indian citizenship.
Assam govt workers announce cease work on Dec 18
Employees of the Assam government Saturday announced that they will go for cease work on December 18 in protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
Oil tanker set ablaze in Assam, driver killed as protests continue
An oil tanker was set ablaze in Assam's Sonitpur district, killing its driver, even as protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued on Saturday across the state amid a rail blockade, sit-ins and hunger strikes by different organisations, officials said.
Portion of railway station in Howrah set on fire
A portion of a railway station complex in West Bengal's Howrah district was set on fire on Saturday by a mob which also thrashed security personnel guarding it, officials said.
Editors Guild deplores police crackdown on Prag News channel employees, demands enquiry
A day after security forces broke into the offices of the Prag News, a private news channel, and beat up its cameramen and other staff in Assam, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Saturday deplored the incident.
I want to assure the people of Assam and other North-Eastern states that their culture, social identity, language, and political rights will remain untouched, says Amit Shahin Jharkhand rally
Owaisi files a petition in SC challenging Citizenship Act
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Act:Lawyer Nizam Pasha to ANI.
Suspension of internet services across Assam extended to December 16
Protests against Citizenship Act continue in Bengal
Road and rail blockades continued in different parts of West Bengal on Saturday by people protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.
Incidents of violence were reported from Murshidabad and North 24 Paraganas districts, and rural Howrah, police said.
Will defend Constitution and law: WB Governor
Students and members of Assam Society of Bangalore hold a protest against Citizenship Act at Town Hall
Kerala to protest against Citizenship Act
RJD calls for Bihar bandh on Dec 21 in protest against citizenship law
Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal has given call for a Bihar bandh on December 21 in protest against the amended Citizenship Act, alleging that it has blown the Constitution to smithereens.
Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad's younger son and heir apparent, made the announcement late on Friday night, urging all political and non-political outfits having "faith in the Constitution and the principle of justice" to take part in the bandh which was initially scheduled for December 22, but was later preponed so that the police recruitment exams next Sunday were not affected.
Jamia postpones semester exams scheduled today
TheJamiaMillia Islamia has postponed all semester exams scheduled on Saturday in view of the tense situation in the varsity over the ongoing protests against the controversial Citizenship Act.
Curfew relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Guwahati today
Eight columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed in Assam, including capital Guwahati to control the ongoing violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the amended Citizenship Act.
Defence Public Relation Officer Lt Col P Khongsai said the Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned by the civil administration in Morigaon, Sonitpur and Dibrugarh districts besides Guwahati to arrest the deteriorating law and order situation.
The Army was called out on Wednesday as the protestors turned violent over the Bill.
President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bill on Friday which made it an act.
Why Rajiv Gandhi’s Assam accord stands in discord for Modi Govt
The accord which anti-foreigner agitators, in Assam, signed with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi 35 years ago has become the basis of an ongoing protest against Narendra Modi government's Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.
The accord, signed on the night of August 14, 1985, after the 'anti-foreigner movement' from 1979 to 1985, promised to detect, delete (from electoral rolls) and deport all those who have settled in Assam after March 24, 1971.
The six-year-long agitation— which saw deaths of 866 agitators and hundreds of suspected ‘illegal migrants’ from neighbouring Bangladesh— came to end after the promise was made to the influential All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad.
Efforts were being made on Friday to help passengers stranded at the airport, railway station and inter-state bus terminals here, an official said.
Hundreds of passengers were stranded at these places due to the indefinite curfew in the city following violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
Buses were being arranged to transport the commuters stranded at the LGBI Airport, railway station and inter state bus terminals (ISBT) to different parts of the city, a spokesperson of the Kamrup (Metro) district, comprising Guwahati and its adjoining areas, told PTI.
Despite curfew, thousands of protesters staged an 11-hour hunger strike here on Friday and resolved to take forward the 'anti-foreigner' agitation peacefully, while at least four organisations have decided to move the Supreme Court to scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).
No fresh violence was reported on Friday but the administration did not withdraw the curfew and mobile internet restriction imposed in Guwahati and in at least 12 districts of Assam.
The curfew was relaxed in Dibrugarh and Jorhat in East Assam for five hours but was reimposed at 1 pm.
In view of widespread protests in Assam over the amended citizenship law, the parliamentary panel on home affairs has postponed its field visit to the state.
The visit of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs was slated from Dec 18 to 21, but it has been postponed in view of curfew and law and order situation in parts of the state.
The panel chairman and the members were to visit Shillong in Meghalaya and Assam's Guwahati.
Won't allow implementation of Citizenship Act: ULFA
The pro-talk faction of the ULFA on Friday asserted that the amended Citizenship Act, if implemented, would threaten the identity and existence of the people of Assam.
Amit Shah's visit to Meghalaya, Arunachal cancelled
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his visit to two Northeastern states -- Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh -- on Sunday and Monday next, officials said.
SC has registered case by AASU challenging amended Citizenship Act : Samujjal Bhattacharya
Meanwhile, in Parliament, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra moves the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act. A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde refuses early hearing for today and asks the lawyer to mention the matter before the mentioning officer.
US urges India to protect rights of religious minorities.
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh, AASU protest in Guwahati
The indefinite curfew which was in force in Dibrugarh municipal area was relaxed for 5 hours on Friday even as large number of people gathered in Chandmari area of Guwahati to observe a fast called by the AASU to protest against the Citizenship Act. In Dibrugarh municipal area the indefinite curfew was relaxed from 8 am, officials said.
Japan PM might cancel India trip: Report
Japanese Prime Minister Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering cancelling his trip to India scheduled to begin on Sunday, Japan's Jiji Press reported.
India's Guwahati, the planned venue for a summit between Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been engulfed in violent protests over a controversial citizenship law.(Reuters)
A large number of people gather at Chandmari area of Guwahati to observe fast called by All Assam Students' Union (AASU) in protest against Citizenship Act.
JUST IN | Curfew relaxed from 8 am to 1 pm in Dibrugarh today
Citizenship Act: Step towards Hindu Rashtra
The Union government has got passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019, with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha discussing and passing it in a span of three days. In response, there is social unrest and violence in the North-East states and in other parts of the country. The Asom Gana Parishad Legislature Party (AGPLP) has urged the Centre to provide constitutional guarantees to protect and preserve the indigenous communities of the state. The biggest fear among the North-East states is that their indigenous communities will become lesser citizens in their own homelands.
Mobile internet services have been suspended for 48 hours across Meghalaya.
Assam film body chief quits BJP over citizenship bill
Assamese superstar Jatin Bora, who is also chairman of the state's film finance development corporation, resigned from the BJP on Thursday in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi arrested in Assam's Jorhat district, says official. PTI
CAB a assault on India's secular character: Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was a direct assault on India's secular character and the Parliament had "no authority" to pass a law that "defiled" the Constitution and violated its basic principles.
CAB protest: Three killed, Assam remains volatile
The situation in Assam remained volatile on Thursday as three people were killed and several others were injured in police firing during a public protest against the Centre's Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Two persons, protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, die of bullet injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, says Official. PTI
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to challenge Citizenship Bill in SC
Asserting that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is against the basic structure of the Constitution, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday said it will challenge the legislation in the Supreme Court.
Assam CM appeals to people not to worry about CAB
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a video appeal to the people of the state Thursday said that they need not worry about the Citizenship Amendment Bill as their traditional culture, language, political and land rights will be protected by implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.
Assam: Stones thrown at police chief's convoy
Stones were thrown at Assam Police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta's convoy on Thursday when he was touring the city, ravaged by violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
BJP betrayed Assam after winning elections, says AASU
The All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Thursday alleged that the BJP has betrayed the people of Assam by passing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill after winning the elections where it proposed protecting ethnic identity, culture and language of Assamese.
Stones thrown at Assam police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta's convoy on GS Road in Guwahati. PTI
Pak should focus on its treatment of minorities rather than commenting on India's internal matter: MEA on Imran Khan's remarks on CAB
Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams Indian govt on CAB
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday accused the Indian government of moving systematically with a "Hindu supremacist agenda" and said the world "must step in before it is too late."
CAB won't have adverse effect on Assam: Himanta Sarma
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday sought to allay fears on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed by Parliament, saying it won't have an adverse effect on the state and asserted that implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord will usher a new hope of "political stability".
Citizenship bill will not adversely affect Assam, will help refugees facing religious persecution: Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to PTI
Congress rally in Kolkata over dengue halted by BJP workers, who were celebrating passage of citizenship bill: Police sources. PTI
BJP needs makeover in East, Northeast
Why has the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), an apparently well-intentioned legislation, wreaked such havoc in Bengal in the East and Assam and Tripura in the Northeast? The reasons, interestingly, are different in the two regions, even contradictory to each other. For, the public perceptions and interests are different.
B'desh Foreign Minister cancels India visit over CAB
Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen has cancelled his three-day visit to India beginning Thursday over the situation arising out of the passage of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, diplomatic sources said.
Assam CM Sarbananada Sonowal: I assure that PM Modi & Home Minister Amit Shah have very categorically stated the centre is committed to implementing the Clause 6 of Assam Accord in letter & spirit to ensure the constitutional safeguard to the people of Assam politically, culturally. ANI
CAB: Govt accuses Cong of instigating violence
The government accused Congress on Thursday of instigating violence in the northeast following the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, evoking sharp reaction from the Opposition party.
Protesters set fire to train stations in Assam over CAB
Protesters attacked train stations in India's northeast, authorities said on Thursday, angry over a new federal law that would make it easier for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries to seek Indian citizenship.
Suspension of internet in 10 Assam districts extended
Suspension of internet services in ten districts of Assam was extended for 48 hours on Thursday, beginning 12 pm, to prevent "misuse" of social media to disturb peace and tranquility, and to maintain law and order, officials said.
Assam CM Sarbananada Sonowal: I sincerely appeal to all sections of people of Assam to maintain peace & tranquility. It's our cultural, social & spiritual tradition. I've firm belief that people of Assam, as usual, will maintain peace for all time to come. ANI
Guwahati police chief removed as protests engulf Assam
In a major reshuffle, the Assam government on Thursday replaced the Guwahati Police commissioner and a senior officer responsible for law and order in the state, amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, officials said.
Assam's additional general of police (Law and Order) Mukesh Agarwal transferred as ADGP (CID); GP Singh appointed in his place, say officials. PTI
Internet services in Assam suspended for another 48 hours, beginning from 12 noon today: Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political) Kumar Sanjay Krishna. PTI
People defy curfew, police open fire as Assam turns war zone
Thousands of people defied curfew in Guwahati on Thursday and took to the streets, prompting police to open fire, even as protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill intensified in Assam. Police said they had to open fire in Lalung Gaon area in Guwahati after stones were hurled by protestors. The agitators claimed that at least four persons were injured in the shooting. (PTI)
CAB flouts India's international obligations, says ICJ
The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) on Thursday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or the CAB passed by both Houses of Parliament of India was not only "highly discriminatory and arbitrary” but also contrary to New Delhi’s “obligations under international human rights laws."
"The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill creates two tiers of citizenship and migration status in India based on religion, with Muslims, relegated to the lower end," Frederick Rawski, the Director (Asia) of the ICJ, said. "This Bill, which entrenches discriminatory practices into law, must not be implemented unless substantially amended to provide for equal protection for persons of all religions or other status."
Citizenship Bill necessitated as NRC process in Assam would have excluded all those who entered the state after March 24, 1971, says CPI(M).
The motivebehind Citizenship Bill is to ensure Bangladeshi Hindu migrants inAssamcould get citizenship, but not Muslim migrants, saysCPI(M).
Amid protest, flights to Guwahati, Dibrugarh cancelled
As protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill hit parts of the northeast, flights to Guwahati and other destinations in the region were cancelled given the volatile situation in parts of Assam. While Air India cancelled its Kolkata-Dibrugarh service, Vistara, IndiGo, Go Air cancelled flights to Guwahati and other destinations.
All train services to Tripura, Assam suspended; 12 companies of RPSF dispatched: Railways
Railways has suspended all passenger train services in Tripura and Assam and short-terminated long distance trains to the region to Guwahati following protests in the two states over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, a railway spokesperson told PTI on Thursday. The decision was taken Wednesday night in view of the security situation in the region, Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said, adding many passengers are stranded in Kamakhya and Guwahati.
After a railway station in Dibrugarh's Chabua, the hometown of the Assam chief minister, was set on fire by protestors late Wednesday night and the Panitola railway station in Tinsukia district torched, 12 companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) have been dispatched to the region, DG of RPF Arun Kumar told PTI.
Several flights from Kolkata to Northeast cancelled
Several private airlines have cancelled flights from Kolkata to Assam and other Northeastern states on Thursday in the wake of anti-CAB protests, officials said.
Not all but some private operators have cancelled their flights to Assam and other northeastern states since Thursday morning, a senior official of Kolkata airport said. "We can't just give the details of the flights as of now. But several flights have been cancelled," the official said. (PTI)
People defy curfew in Guwahati, Army stages flag march
The people defied the curfew in on Thursday morning to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as the situation remained tense throughout Assam, with the Army conducting flag march in the city.
Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew last night while the Army was called in at four places and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos over the hugely emotive Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB.
Read the full report here.
All passenger train operations to Assam and Tripura have been suspended in view of security issues. The decision was taken last night, according to Northeast Frontier Railway.
Ranji Trophy matches in Assam and Tripura suspended due to protests and curfew over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, says BCCI.
Day four of Ranji Trophy games in Assam and Tripura suspended due to curfew
Day four proceedings of the Ranji Trophy games in Guwahati and Agartala were on Thursday suspended due to the curfew imposed in the region following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Hosts Assam were in the middle of their series-opener against Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) while Tripura were facing Jharkhand.
"We have been advised by the state association not to go ahead with the game. Players have been asked to remain in the hotel. The players' safety is paramount," BCCI GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim told PTI.
"Whether the game will be replayed or the points will be shared. We will take a call on that later," he added. (PTI)
After IndiGo and Vistara, GoAir has cancelled all flights to Assam due to protest. "Due to the ongoing unrest situation in Assam, we're offering fee waiver on cancellation/rescheduling (fare difference, if any, will be applicable) to our customers flying to/from GAU tillDec 13 2019. Reach out to us on FB, Twitter or call us at 18602100999," GoAir said.
"I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of CAB. I want to assure them: no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow,"Prime Minister Narendra Modi says in a tweet.