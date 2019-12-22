Citizenship Act Protest Live: Will PM Modi speak on anti-CAA protests?

The Congress announced that they would be holding a 'dharna' in Delhi today. Curfew has been lifted in Shillong and life back to normalcy. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to take out rallies against CAA in West Bengal today. PM Modi to address a rally in Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi amidst anti-CAA protests today. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
AIADMK clear on support to CAA, to take it to people: CM
Unfazed by protests in Tamil Nadu against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has told Home Minister Amit Shah that the AIADMK is clear on its support to the legislation that provides citizenship to six minority communities from three neighbouring countries.
CAA row: Internet services snapped in Jaipur till 8 pm
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will lead a "silent and peaceful" march against the new citizenship law in Jaipur later on Sunday and said it will be attended by members of all communities and several political parties opposed to the legislation.
CAA, NRC's uncertainty could affect neighbours: B'desh
The CAA and the NRC are India's "internal issues", Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen has said but voiced concern that any "uncertainty" in the country is likely to affect its neighbours.
CAA row: People march in Delhi in support of students
Scores of people took out a march in South Delhi on Sunday in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students and those facing police action for violent protest against the new citizenship law.
Tejasvi Survya confirms that CAA will be not linked with NRC, but asks Indians to get over it. "We are in the process of creating a new India, an India with a Rs 5 trillion economy. Your namby-pamby secularism which you people have promulgated so far is not going to work anymore," he said.
Modi to address rally in Delhi amid anti-CAA protests
Following days of violent, sometimes deadly protests across India against a new citizenship law thatcritics say discriminates against Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a rally later on Sunday for BJP in the capital.
CAA is not against any Indian Muslim, it is only to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of three neigbouring nations, said Nitin Gadkari. "I appeal to our Muslim brothers, see through this misinformation campaign of Congress, they only see you as a vote machine," Gadkari said.
CAA: Curfew lifted in Shillong
Curfew was on Sunday morning lifted in Shillong, as no report of violence or arson over the amended citizenship Act was reported from any part of the city, officials said.
CM BSY announces Rs 10L relief for Mangaluru victims
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced Rs 10 lakh relief each to the families of victims who died in Mangaluru during the recent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.
Anti-CAA protests continue as death toll rises to 24
Thousands of people joined freshralliesagainst a contentious citizenship law in the countryon Saturday, with 24 killed so far in nearly two weeks of widespread unrest.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the families of the two people who died during protests in Mangaluru on December 19.
Traffic will be affected on Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Road and Ranjit Singh flyover during PM's rally, says the advisory, according to PTI.
CAA stir: Jamait ulema-e-Hind to take out rallies in WB
The situation in West Bengal was peaceful on Sunday morning, with no incidents of violence reported from any part of the state, police said.
CAA stir makes foreign tourists anxious
As protests against the amended Citizenship Act continue to rage in parts of the country, the tourism industry has taken a hit this holiday season, with several nations deeming India as an unsafe travel destination.
Tight security for PM Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally on Sunday at the large Ramlila Maidan, a little over a kilometre from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
CAA-NRC: Karnataka begins mapping ‘illegal’ immigrants
Amid the collective defiance by many states against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA), Karnataka has caught the attention of the nation by announcing to go ahead with the process of screening‘immigrants’ close on the lines of NRC process in Assam.
BJP ally SAD demands the inclusion of Muslims in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, according to ANI.
CAA concerns all Indians, not just Muslims: Owaisi
The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed.
NRC, CAA are everyone's burden: Faizan Mustafa
There has been much debate about how the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will impact people. Faizan Mustafa, vice-chancellor, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, shares his perspectives.
3 RJD leaders expelled for vandalising auto-rickshaws during 'band' in Bihar
Three RJD members including party's Bhagalpur district president Tirupati Nath Yadav, have been expelled from the party for vandalising auto-rickshaws in Bhagalpur during 'bandh' called by the party against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens.
District Administration of Dibrugarh: Curfew has been relaxed from 6 am to 10 pm in the district, today.