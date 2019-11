Tesla Inc on Thursday unveiled its first electric pickup truck that looked like a futuristic angular armored vehicle in gunmetal gray, as the California company took aim at the heart of Detroit automakers' profits. The vehicle features armoured glass that is rated to withstand a 9mm full metal jacket round from as close as 10 metres and a range of up to 500 miles (804 km) or more. Here's a look at the launch of the vehicle.