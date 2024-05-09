Lok Sabha Elections 2024: All eyes on Odisha as BJD's 'natural successor' waits in the wings despite BJP's outsider jeer

The Tamil Nadu-born former IAS officer, who has been working with Patnaik since 2011 and was one of the backroom boys in his 2014 and 2019 electoral campaigns, is the de-facto number two of BJD whose approval is essential to get an audience with the Chief Minister. The talks of Pandian being the heir apparent became louder after Patnaik decided to contest in two assembly seats – Hinjli and Kantabanji – amidst speculations that he may vacate one for his trusted lieutenant.

“I'm a natural successor to all the great values he (Patnaik) possesses, whether it's his impeccable integrity, his commitment to people of Odisha, his hard work, punctuality, sincerity, everything," the bureaucrat-turned-politician said in an interview to PTI. "Every person in Odisha and perhaps in the country should try to succeed his values. That's the kind of successor of Naveen Babu I see myself as and I'm proud of it. I try to emulate whatever he is doing."

On BJP's charge of him being an outsider, Pandian said, "BJP calls me an outsider for their own political reasons, people of Odisha don't say that." The 50 year old had recently quit the service and joined BJD, fuelling the inheritance speculations.