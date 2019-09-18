India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE: Proteas set India a target of 150

Saini it will be to bowl the last over. Multiple substitutions happening, Kohli and Hardik walk out, Manish and KL are in. Rohit takes over captaincy.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n19.1 Saini to Pretorius, DOT, after all the cutters and knuckle balls, this full pace delivery surprises Dwaine, cannot get bat on it\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n19.2 Saini to Pretorius, 1 leg byes, full on the pads, it trickles to third man\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n19.3 Saini to Phehlukwayo, SIX, right off the screws! Full and pacy on leg stump, Andile backs away and absolutely clobbers it, goes way into the stands at mid wicket\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n19.4 Saini to Phehlukwayo, 1 run, full toss and he hits this to deep extra cover as he backed away, very good throw from the deep to keep them to one\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n19.5 Saini to Pretorius, 2 runs, squeezed out straight down the ground for a couple. Last ball coming up!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n19.6 Saini to Pretorius, SIX, great way to finish off! Slower ball sits up nicely, Dwaine was ready for it and pulls it into the stands at mid wicket! 149 it is!