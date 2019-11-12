Maharashtra Govt Formation Live: Cong-NCP making fool out of Sena, says BJP

As the Maharashtra impasse continued on Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind signed a notification imposing President's Rule in the state. Earlier today, the Shiv Sena said that they are willing to form the government but they need more time to talk with NCP and Congress. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation on Nov 8, commenting that he attempted to contact Uddhav Thackeray but got no response from the Shiv Sena leader. The saffron allies have separated. Who will be the next CM? Stay tuned for live updates.