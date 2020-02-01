Stock Markets Live: Sensex climbs 120 pts; Nifty nears 12,000 ahead of Sitharaman's Budget speech

As Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020, Sensex climbed to 120 points, Nifty neared 12,000. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
11:03
Check out Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech live here
10:57
Govt must align towards country's and PM's goals: ASSOCHAM
Our expectation from Budget 2020is broadly dependent onhow will govt policies align towards country's & PM's goal of $5 trillion economy. We're expecting some areas of guidance from the govt & policies that could help us to lead towards that: Vineet Agarwal, Senior Vice President, ASSOCHAM
10:56
Real estate sector should become an industry: Amit Gossain
Real estate sector should become an industry & I think they will do something about it. Real Estate is still struggling. There are liquidity crisis. It should be taken care of. Once real estate picks up it is good for employment too:Amit Gossain, MD, Kone Elevators
10:45
All hell will break loose if govt fails: Basant Maheshwari on Budget expectation
While the market is having high hopes from Union Budget 2020, market expert, Basant Maheshwari apprehends that it will be a disaster if the government fails to come up to the expectations.Maheshwari also pointed out some aspects of current government policies that he feels need modifications.
Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Friday said large-scale expenditure reforms are needed, to ensure that the taxes collected are spent productively.
Gargfurther said that "of the budgeted expenditure of Rs 27.86 lakh crore, a large part gets consumed in payment of interest and establishment expenditure".
"Large-scale reforms are called for in central expenditure programme. I hope to bring out an analysis of which central government expenditure programme should be scrapped or deeply restructured and streamlined in a separate piece,"Gargsaid in a blogpost.
10:16
The printed copies of the Union Budget 2020-21 have been brought to the Parliament
Tweaks in Long Term Capital gains likely: Sourced tell DH
Sources in Central Board of Direct Taxes tell DH that only tweaks in Long Term Capital Gains likely: plans to increase the duration from current 12 months to 24 months. "There is going to nothing much this time. FM Nirmala Sitharamanhas already given so much and there is no room now. Just LTCG probably," sources in CBDT tell DH.
10:11
Tech Mahindra share price declined over 3 percent in early trade on February 1 after the company posted a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2019
10:05
Govt nets Rs 1.1 lakh cr from GST in January
Goods and services tax (GST) collection has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the third month in a row in January on the back of anti-evasion steps taken by tax officers.
This is second time since introduction of GST in July 2017 that the monthly revenues have crossed Rs 1.1 lakh crore.
The GST collection is in line with the target set by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey after a high-level meeting with senior tax officials earlier this month.
During the month, GST revenue from domestic transactions has shown a growth of 12 per cent over the revenue during January 2019, according to an official statement.
10:01
Never seen a liquidity crisis as bad as it is today: N Hiranandani
"I've never seen a liquidity crisis as bad as it is today. No matter how good the budget is if the oil in the mechanism of the economy is not working, the economy can't move. If the oil comes back & we get a boost in the budget then we will see recovery," said N Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Group.
09:53
Sitharaman back with traditional 'bahi khata' for Budget 2020-21
09:51
Sensex plunges 279.01 points ahead of Union Budget 2020; Nifty drops 81.45 points
Negative cues from global markets amid concerns over China's coronavirus outbreak continued to weigh on investor sentiment here, traders said.
Yields of 10-year G-secs flat at 6.599%. The yields had surged by three-fifth of the rupee on Friday, as the government confirmed fiscal slippages
09:06
In pre-open, BSE Sensex trading 1,202.92 points down at 39,520.57 points. Global factors and nervousness of Budget weighing heavy!
08:57
There is a lot of learn to be done in rural infra: Jayant Sinha on CNBC TV18
Jayant Sinha o CNBC TV 18: Findamentals of the Indian Economy remain strong. We need a consumption boostm need to put money in the hands of people. The government can put money in the hands of people by 'Kisan Samman Yojana.'
08:44
Emerging markets not used to current environment: Jahangir Aziz
"Emerging markets aren't used to the current environment. The markets have seen a rise in Fiscal Deficit. The government should stop taking money from Reserve Bank of India," JP Morgan's Jahangir Aziz told CNBC Tv18.
08:30
Mark Mobius believes some fiscal slippage in fiscal deficit would be acceptable to push growth.
08:26
More recap plans for PSBs?
The government is likely to undertake additional capital infusion into public sector lenders to enable these banks to adhere to their capital adequacy norms (capital adequacy ratio of 11.5% from March 2020 as per BASEL III regulations) and facilitate lending. Assuming the growth in bank credit during FY20-25 to be in the range of 13-14% per annum, the total outstanding bank credit as of 2024-25 would be around Rs 200 lakh crore.
Although the share of PSBs in bank credit has been declining (from 71% in March 2016 to 57% in September 2019), there is an expectation that PSBs will account for around 60% of incremental bank credit during this period. The total additional capital required over the next five years would be around Rs 7 lakh crore. This additional capital will have to be sourced from retained profits of the bank (including recovery), mobilization of capital from the markets and infusion of funds via the government. The Budget may consider this requirement over the next five years.
08:25
How are markets poised for the Union Budget 2020?
Indian equity markets are likely to witness a bull run, in case the government decides to go ahead with the rationalization of the tax slabs.
The logic behind it is: The increased tax-free slabs means more disposable income for consumers, which is likely to boost consumption. An increased consumption means better earnings per share of the listed companies, which would make the investors upbeat about the scrips.
All eyes on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's second budget to give boost to economy
All eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will table her second budget in Parliament at 11 am. Since the Budget comes at a time when the Indian economy is facing a slowdown, stakeholders are expecting economy-boosting measures in this budget. Stay tuned for live updates.
Here are some stock to watch out for ahead of Budget 2020:
Tata Steel, JSW, JSPL, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel
07:32
Good morning readers, follow Deccan Herald for latest updates on the stock markets ahead of Union Budget 2020.
07:15
Economic Survey 2020 bets on 'invisible hand' to help India achieve $5 trillion economy by 2025
A decade-low growth forecast for India in 2019-20 notwithstanding, the Economic Survey Friday said the economic slowdown had troughed but asked the government to take up bold reforms, cut subsidies, including Rs 1.84 lakh crore on food, and, go in for pro-business policies, honouring the wealth creators and markets, whose “invisible hand” could help India become a $5 trillion economy.
Sensex dropped 190 pts; Nifty ended below 12K on Friday
Market benchmark Sensex fell 190 points and the Nifty slumped below the 12,000 level on Friday after the Economic Survey suggested relaxing fiscal deficit target to revive growth.
Witnessing a sharp decline at the fag end of the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 190.33 points, or 0.47 per cent, lower at 40,723.49. It hit an intra-day low of 40,671.01 and a high of 41,154.49.
