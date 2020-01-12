US-Iran Tensions Live: To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran, Trump tweets in Arabic

In the latest development in the ongoing US-Iran tensions, IRGC's head accepted 'full responsibility for the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752. Canadian Prime Minsiter Justin Trudeau told Iranian president Rouhani that Canada wants "full clarity" on "horrific tragedy". UK ambassador to Iran arrested, according to the British government. There cannot be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown tweets Trump in Arabic addressing the Iranian people and government. Stay tuned for more updates.