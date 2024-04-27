JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
India Politics Updates: UCC next policy milestone for BJP, says Assam minister

Track the latest political developments from across India, with DH.
Last Updated 27 April 2024, 02:22 IST

Highlights
UCC next policy milestone for BJP, says Assam minister

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Congress banks on guarantee wave, clean image of nominee to wrest ‘rice bowl’ Raichur from BJP

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | BJP firm on decision to scrap Muslim quota: Bommai

UCC next policy milestone for BJP, says Assam minister

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: On manifestos, defections & his political future | An interview with Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to DH’s Amrita Madhukalya about his political future, about the war of manifestoes between BJP and Congress, and why the doors of BJP are 'open for all'.

Read more

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Congress banks on guarantee wave, clean image of nominee to wrest ‘rice bowl’ Raichur from BJP

Known for its history of lost opportunities, Raichur - the land of rice, gold, cotton and electricity — is desperate for a leader with a vision. This feeling is palpable across the region.

Read more

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | BJP firm on decision to scrap Muslim quota: Bommai

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that the BJP was firm on its decision to scrap the 4% quota to Muslims and that the quota ball is now in Congress’ court.

Read more

(Published 27 April 2024, 02:22 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCArvind KejriwalMamata BanerjeeNDALok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

