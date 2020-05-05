Beauty within

With the lockdown upon us, we are facing a situation that is totally unprecedented. There is no option but to stay at home. Our beauty needs seem to be way down on our list. Beauty salons are also closed. But, let’s look at the upside. For once you have time for yourself, even for your beauty needs.

In fact, looking good can be a real mood elevator! Fortunately, many ingredients for beauty care can be found right there in your own home….on your kitchen shelf.

Among these are common food items, like milk, curd, honey, egg, tea, spices, oils, almond, gram flour, oatmeal, rose water, fruits, vegetables, and so on. For almost every beauty need, you can find a corresponding natural ingredient. Go ahead and indulge yourself!

Have a luxurious bath

Try one of the following bath additives. Some of these can remove fatigue, while others replace oils, or relieve itching. Select one according to your needs. A bath which leaves your body soft, smooth and perfumed can make you feel really good. Your bath or shower water should not be too cold or too hot.

Give your body a scrub with a loofah or sponge. This helps to stimulate the skin and remove dead cells, leaving the body thoroughly cleansed and bright.

Pay special attention to areas where the skin is hard, like the elbow, knees and feet. Use a mild glycerin soap or soap-free shower gel.

Honey bath: Add two tablespoons of honey to a bucket of bath water. It is said to induce relaxation and leave your skin soft and moist.

Vinegar: Add two tablespoons of vinegar. This helps to relieve itching.

Eau de Cologne: Adding a few drops of cologne makes you feel cool and

leaves the body fragrant.

Almond oil: Add one tablespoon almond oil to your bath water if you have dry skin.

After-bath body lotion: Mix together 100 ml rose water with one tablespoon pure glycerin. Apply this soon after your bath, You can also store this in a bottle in the refrigerator.

From the kitchen shelf

Home cleanser for dry skin: Take half a cup of milk and add five drops of any vegetable oil. Put in a bottle and shake well. Apply using cotton wool and then wipe off with moist cotton wool. Keep the leftover mixture in the fridge. Home recipes should not be kept for more than 4 to 5 days.

Scrub for all skin types: Mix together 3 teaspoons ground walnuts or almonds, one teaspoon honey and 2 teaspoons curd. Mix together and apply on the face. After ten minutes, rub gently on the face and wash off with water.

Face mask: Mix together 3 parts oats and add one part honey and two parts yogurt. Apply on the face like a mask, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash off after 20 minutes with plain water.

Toner: Boil 2 to 3 cups of water and add 2 green tea bags. Let it soak for a few minutes. Cool the water and keep in the fridge. Use this to tone the skin. Astringents help oily skins. Apply grated cucumber or cucumber juice for an astringent effect. Keep it on for 15 to 20 minutes and wash off.

Dry hair: Heat oil and apply on the hair and scalp. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 3 to 4 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 times. This helps the hair absorb the oil better.

For oily hair and dandruff: Apply 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar on the scalp with cotton wool 20 minutes before shampoo.

Make egg shampoo: Adding egg to shampoo helps to add volume to the hair. Take one egg, one teaspoon oil, one teaspoon lemon juice, two teaspoons of a mild shampoo and half a cup of water. Mix all the ingredients together. Use immediately to wash your hair. Keep the leftover mixture in the refrigerator and use it within two days.

Always select ingredients that are fresh and clean. Follow the basic principles of hygiene while chopping, grating or grinding them. Remember that looking good will make you feel great. So, make the most of the lockdown.