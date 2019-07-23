For fabulous hair

Untamed and dry hair can definitely put anyone off. Losing the shine and health of your hair is a worrisome situation, no matter what the cause is: extreme weather, vitamin deficiency, stress, or poor lifestyle choices. It can be hard to diagnose the exact reason, but with the recommended five-step haircare routine, everyone can achieve fuller, bouncier and glossier hair over time. Can’t wait to get started? Read on to find out more:

Shampoo as often as you need

There is no particular shampoo rule. While you may be under an impression that shampooing your hair every day can damage or weaken it, passing days with dirty scalp is more likely to do that. For healthy hair growth and strong roots, it is very important to keep the scalp, hair clean and moisturised.

Make conditioning a must-do

A conditioner is a magical creamy potion that makes the hair softer and shinier, but a lot of people skip using it to save on the time. One must never do that. Using a conditioner locks in the moisture and creates a protective film over the strands that helps save them from damage. A good conditioner also neutralises the charge and keeps frizz at bay.

Mask & repair

Making sure that the scalp isn’t covered with dirt, grime or any kind of build-up is extremely important. And moisturising it with much-needed protein and other nutrients is another necessity to promote healthy hair growth. No matter what your hair concern may be, you must seek help from a hair mask. Cleanse, nitrify and deeply moisturise your scalp and tresses with organic and all-natural hair masks that are easily available today.

Strengthen with oil

Still believing your dermatologist over the ‘no-oil’ rule and envying the gorgeous hair girls? Well, the secret is definitely potent hair oils. Oiling your hair weekly helps strengthen the roots and deeply nourishes the scalp. Effective hair oil is capable of fighting hair problems such as hair fall, frizziness, hair thinning, dandruff, and more.

Style with protection

We know you desire to look your best every day and hair styling is an unavoidable part. Make sure you use hair styling products that are formulated without chemicals and with organic ingredients only. Unlike the regular over-the-counter products, hair styling products available these days in the market are nature-based and absolutely safe to use. So, go crazy!

(The author is co-founder, Vanity Wagon)