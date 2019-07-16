It’s time to get your glow back

Every time we thought our mother couldn’t possibly find a home remedy for one of our problems, she proved us wrong. Home remedies for sure can help us attain clear and glowing skin in no time. But remember that not every ingredient is for every skin type, so choose the ingredients wisely.

One of the major skin concerns is tanning. No matter what we do, we find it very difficult to get rid of our tan that takes away our natural glow. There is a difference between a healthy tan and tan caused due to over-exposure to the sun. The former makes your skin glow, and the latter makes your skin dark, dull and damaged. One can use natural ingredients to help improve the pigmentation which is a little time-consuming, but offers effective results.

Below mentioned are five anti-tanning DIY face-packs for your tan:

Citrus Milk Pack

Ingredients: Lemon or orange peel powder 1 tbsp, raw milk 1 tbsp.

Method: Mix both the ingredients into a smooth paste. If needed, you can add more milk. Apply this paste on your face. Keep it on your face for at least 10-15 minutes. Then, wash it off.

Lime Yoghurt Pack

Ingredients: Lemon 1 tbsp, yoghurt 2 tbsp.

Method: Mix the ingredients well. Apply it all over your face. Keep it for at least 15 minutes before washing it off with cold water. Make sure the curd that you are using is a bit cool so that it leaves your skin really refreshing once you’ve washed it off.

Aloe Cucumber Pack

Use pure aloe vera gel for this pack, as almost all the houses have an aloe vera plant these days. In case you aren’t able to find it, then, of course, the gel available in the market will also suffice.

Ingredients: Aloe vera gel 2 tbsp, cucumber paste 2 tbsp.

Method: You can easily make a cucumber paste by grinding it or grating it. Mix your cucumber paste with the aloe vera gel thoroughly. Apply this pack on your face for at least 20-25 minutes. For best results, use this pack twice a week.

Honey Caffeine Pack

Ingredients: Honey 2 tbsp, coffee 1 tbsp.

Method: Mix the ingredients well. Apply the pack on your face with clean fingers. Keep the pack for at least 20-25 minutes before you wash it off. For best results, apply it twice a week.

Gram Milk Pack

Ingredients: Gram flour 1 tbsp, milk 1 tbsp.

Method: Mix the ingredients into a fine paste and apply it on your face on the affected area. Keep this pack for at least 15 minutes before washing it off with cold water. For best results, apply it twice a week.

All these face packs are super easy and convenient and are not time-consuming at all. With a couple of natural ingredients, your skin will never cease to amaze people around you. After all, there is no place like home, and no remedy like a home remedy!

(The author is founder, Zolie Skin Clinic)