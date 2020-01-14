When blue is cool & classic...

A perennial favourite colour, classic blue, is listed as 2020’s colour by Pantone Color Institute. The colour, also known as royal or cobalt blue, has been an intrinsic part of our wardrobes, but for those who don’t have something in it yet, fashionistas say that it’s about time.

Earlier, classic blue was a colour of royalty. It has now transformed into a colour that is versatile.

Fashion designers vouch that it is a cool colour. Shruti Sancheti, fashion designer and founder of Pinnacle, says that classic blue is a tranquil and calming colour. She observes that,“it is thus easy to wear and yet is eye-catching. The best part about the colour is that it is versatile.”



Designs by Shiny Alexxander



Guidelines to wear it

Shruti believes that classic blue suits all skin tones and can be worn day and night depending on its hues and tints. “A royal blue looks amazing on Indian skin tones. During the day, one can use hues and tints of azure and evenings one can progress towards shades of cobalt,” she adds.

She says that the strong and reassuring colour “can be worn on its own as a solid, or used in bits and pieces as a dash of colour,” or as colour blocking in unusual shades of metallics or the grey family.

One can wear casual co-ords or colour blocked casual separates or go totally glamorous and wear glittery shiny evening wear.

Bengaluru-based designer Shiny Alexxander says that wearing red with classic blue would be an exact contrast, while a more subtle look can be created with detailing in grey or neons.

Shoes

From formals to casuals, stilettos to denim shoes, they look good.

Shiny observes, “A matte blue is preferred over a glossy version. Pairing it well matters. It looks best with a muted outfit. If you want to bring attention to a blue pointed heel, team it with a white or black dress. Keep elements of an outfit in mind.”

The length of the outfit comes into play; a knee-length or above would be preferred. “An all in all blue outfit with same coloured shoes can also be worn. Accessorise with bling or funky elements,” she adds.

Bags

From big bags to purses, blue is a popular colour choice. You could opt for a plain blue one with detailing/casing or a bright embroidered clutch.

Watch

If you’re someone who loves their watches, blue is a classic choice.

Belts

Team one with white or brown trousers and blue shoes, for a complete look.

Match a white shirt with the trousers.